Sekolah unggul dan berkarakter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Muhammad Hendri Gunawan, M.Pd
 TKIT/TPA  SDIT  SMPIT  SMAIT  Rumah Qur’an  Kajian Ilmi’ah/ Dauroh Ilmiah  Korps Mubaligh  Pengkaderan Da’I  Keg...
 Kajian umum  Kajian bulanan orang tua( Wajib)  Dauroh terbuka  Pelatihan khotib dan imam  Seminar Ilmiah  Festival ...
 Gedung 6 lantai:  Basement(parkir)  Ruang lobi utama  Ruang belajar 5 lantai  Fasilitas olah raga( renang, futsal, b...
 Program beasiswa full 100 % bagi yatim Piatu  Program subsidi silang bagi dhuafa  Program beasiswa 50% bagi yatim  Pe...
 Lama pendidikan 2 Tahun  Target umum 2 juz  Target Hafal minimal juz 30  Lancar baca tulis Quran dasar  Calistung da...
 Lama Pendidikan 6 tahun  Target umum 10 juz  Minimal hafal 6 juz mutqin  Hadits Arbaii’n  Aqidah akhlaq  Bahasa Ara...
 Lama pendidikan 3 tahun  Hafal minimal 15 Juz Mutqin  Hafal minimal 100 hadits shohih  Penguasaan bahasa arab dan eng...
 Lama pendidikan 3 tahun  Hafal minimal 20 Juz Mutqin  Hafal minimal 200 hadits shohih  Penguasaan bahasa arab dan eng...
 Lembaga tahsin dan tahfizh untuk pengabdian masyarakat sekitar ma’had  Orang tua Santri  Program Murokaz Qur’an untuk ...
 Pengurus Yayasan  Badan Pengembangan dan penelitian  Kepala Sekolah TKIT  Kepala Sekolah SDIT  Kepala Sekolah SMPIT ...
 Pembina  Ketua yayasan  Konsultan Pendidikan  Wakil ketua  Bendahara  Anggota
 Ketua  Wakil  Divisi Kepegawaian  Divisi Pengembangan kurikulum Pesantren  Divisi Pengembangan kurikulum Kur Nasiona...
 Gedung 6 lantai: Gedung yayasan, Litbang, Pendidikan  Masjid Jami’e  Basement(parkir)  Ruang lobi utama  Ruang belaj...
 Ruang serba guna  Ruang multimedia  Perpustakaan modern  Asrama santri  Asrama tamu/  Rumah dinas dewan asatidz  K...
 Bismillah  Insya Allah mendapatkan kemudahan  Tawakalna A’lallah  Masya Allah  Laa Quwwata illa billahi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sekolah unggul dan berkarakter

26 views

Published on

program sekolah berkarakter dan unggul dalam keagamaan dan umum

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sekolah unggul dan berkarakter

  1. 1. Muhammad Hendri Gunawan, M.Pd
  2. 2.  TKIT/TPA  SDIT  SMPIT  SMAIT  Rumah Qur’an  Kajian Ilmi’ah/ Dauroh Ilmiah  Korps Mubaligh  Pengkaderan Da’I  Kegiatan Sosial( Pemberdayaan Umat)
  3. 3.  Kajian umum  Kajian bulanan orang tua( Wajib)  Dauroh terbuka  Pelatihan khotib dan imam  Seminar Ilmiah  Festival Islam  Book fair  Penyuluhan Bimbingan masyarakat  Penyuluhan Pemberdayaan Umat
  4. 4.  Gedung 6 lantai:  Basement(parkir)  Ruang lobi utama  Ruang belajar 5 lantai  Fasilitas olah raga( renang, futsal, basket, badminton, aerobik, panahan, dll)  Ruang makan  Ruang kantin /foodcourt/santri market halal  Laboratorium  Ruang serba guna  Ruang multimedia  Asrama modern  Asrama tamu/  Rumah dinas dewan asatidz  Kendaraan operasional  Lahan taman terbuka
  5. 5.  Program beasiswa full 100 % bagi yatim Piatu  Program subsidi silang bagi dhuafa  Program beasiswa 50% bagi yatim  Pemberian Modal usaha masyarakat  Penyuluhan masyarakat  Program Sembako gratis bagi warga sekitar  Program Pembagian hewan qurban bagi masjid sekitar  Program pembagian daging qurban bagi warga sekitar  Program Bazzar murah bagi warga
  6. 6.  Lama pendidikan 2 Tahun  Target umum 2 juz  Target Hafal minimal juz 30  Lancar baca tulis Quran dasar  Calistung dasar  Doa-doa pilihan  Hadits pilihan  Aqidah dan akhlaq  Bahasa arab dasar
  7. 7.  Lama Pendidikan 6 tahun  Target umum 10 juz  Minimal hafal 6 juz mutqin  Hadits Arbaii’n  Aqidah akhlaq  Bahasa Arab  English  Penguasaan Sains dan teknologi  Riyadhoh( Panah, berenang, bela diri, dll)
  8. 8.  Lama pendidikan 3 tahun  Hafal minimal 15 Juz Mutqin  Hafal minimal 100 hadits shohih  Penguasaan bahasa arab dan english  Penguasaan Sains dan teknologi  Aqidah akhlaq yang shohih  Riyadhoh( panahan, renang, bela diri, dll)  Kajian hadits dan tafsir  Retorika
  9. 9.  Lama pendidikan 3 tahun  Hafal minimal 20 Juz Mutqin  Hafal minimal 200 hadits shohih  Penguasaan bahasa arab dan english  Penguasaan Sains dan teknologi  Pelatihan enterpreuneur  Aqidah akhlaq yang shohih  Riyadhoh( panahan, renang, bela diri, dll)  Kajian hadits dan tafsir  Kajian kitab para ulama sunnah  Retorika
  10. 10.  Lembaga tahsin dan tahfizh untuk pengabdian masyarakat sekitar ma’had  Orang tua Santri  Program Murokaz Qur’an untuk umum  Sanlat Liburan sekolah untuk umum  Dauroh Qur’an
  11. 11.  Pengurus Yayasan  Badan Pengembangan dan penelitian  Kepala Sekolah TKIT  Kepala Sekolah SDIT  Kepala Sekolah SMPIT  Kepala Sekolah SMAIT  Kepala Divisi Rumah Qur’an  Kepala Divisi Kajian Ilmiah  Kepala Divisi Pengkaderan Da’I  Kepala Divisi pengembangan bahasa
  12. 12.  Pembina  Ketua yayasan  Konsultan Pendidikan  Wakil ketua  Bendahara  Anggota
  13. 13.  Ketua  Wakil  Divisi Kepegawaian  Divisi Pengembangan kurikulum Pesantren  Divisi Pengembangan kurikulum Kur Nasional  Divisi Pengembangan Sarana dan Prasarana  Divisi Teknologi dan informasi  Divisi Penjaga Mutu  Divisi inventaris dan wakaf
  14. 14.  Gedung 6 lantai: Gedung yayasan, Litbang, Pendidikan  Masjid Jami’e  Basement(parkir)  Ruang lobi utama  Ruang belajar 5 lantai  Fasilitas olah raga( renang, futsal, basket, badminton, aerobik, panahan, dll)  Ruang makan santri  Ruang kantin /foodcourt/santri market halal  Laboratorium  Ruang serba guna  Lanjut ke slide berikutnya
  15. 15.  Ruang serba guna  Ruang multimedia  Perpustakaan modern  Asrama santri  Asrama tamu/  Rumah dinas dewan asatidz  Kendaraan operasional  Lahan taman terbuka  LED Iklan  ATM center  Security center
  16. 16.  Bismillah  Insya Allah mendapatkan kemudahan  Tawakalna A’lallah  Masya Allah  Laa Quwwata illa billahi

×