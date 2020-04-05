14 cie552 camera_calibration

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Camera Calibration Elsayed Hemayed
2 Camera Calibration Outline  Introduction  The Projection Equation  The Extrinsic Parameters of a Camera  The Intrins...
3 Why Camera Calibration? Camera Calibration
4 Camera Calibration
5 Cameras and World Geometry How tall is this woman? Which ball is closer? How high is the camera? What is the camera rota...
6 Projective Geometry Length (and so area) is lost. Which is closer? Who is taller? Camera Calibration
7 Projective Geometry Perpendicular? Parallel? Angles are lost. Camera Calibration
8 Projective Geometry What is preserved?  Straight lines are still straight. Camera Calibration
9 Pinhole camera model Figure from Forsyth f f = Focal length c = Optical center of the camera c Real object Camera Calibr...
10 3D Translation Camera Calibration
11 Homogeneous coordinates Converting to homogeneous coordinates 2D (image) coordinates 3D (scene) coordinates Converting ...
12 Homogeneous coordinates Scale invariance in projection space                             ...
13 Projection: world coordinatesimage coordinates Camera Center (0, 0, 0)            Z Y X P. . . f Z Y    ...
14  X0IKx                                   1 0100 000 000 1 z y x f f v u w K Slide C...
15 Remove assumption: Image origin  X0IKx                                   1 0100 00 ...
16 Remove assumption: aspect ratio  X0IKx                                   1 0100 00 ...
17 Remove assumption: non-skewed pixels  X0IKx                                   1 010...
18 Oriented and Translated Camera Ow iw kw jw t R X x James Hays Camera Calibration
19 Allow camera translation  XtIKx                                           ...
20 3D Rotation of Points Rotation around the coordinate axes, counter-clockwise:                     ...
21 Allow camera rotation  XtRKx                                             ...
22 Slide Credit: Savarese Camera (projection) matrix  XtRKx  x: Image Coordinates: (u,v,1) K: Intrinsic Matrix (3x3) R:...
23 Degrees of freedom  XtRKx                                             1 1...
24 Camera Calibration Camera Parameters  Extrinsic Parameters • Camera pose (T, R) w.r.t Optical Center  Intrinsic Param...
25 Beyond Pinholes: Radial Distortion Image from Martin Habbecke Corrected Barrel Distortion Camera Calibration
26 Camera Calibration Part 2 Elsayed Hemayed
27 Camera Calibration Camera Calibration  Problem Statement How to estimate camera projection matrix as well as the value...
28 The General Form of the Perspective Projection Equation Camera Calibration For simplicity, assuming s=0        ...
29 The General Form of the Perspective Projection Equation Camera Calibration 34333231 24232221 34333231 14131211 34333231...
30 Recap: Two Common Optimization Problems Problem statement Solution Solve 𝐀𝐱 = 0 s. t. 𝐱 𝑇 𝐱 = 1 1..21 : )eig(],[ vx AAv...
31 The General Form of the Perspective Projection Equation Camera Calibration 1 1 '/','/' 1 1' ' ' 333231 24232221 333231 ...
32 Camera Calibration iiiiiiiiii iiiiiiiiii iii iii i iii iii i yyZmyYmyXmmZmYmXm xxZmxYmxXmmZmYmXm ZmYmXm mZmYmXm y ZmYmX...
33 Camera Calibration                                                   ...
34 Camera Calibration Linear Technique AU = B where  A is the 2Nx11 matrix shown before,  U is the vector of Unknowns an...
35 Camera Calibration Linear Technique The solution exist only if ATA is invertible which is the case when A has linearly ...
36 Using Total Linear Least Squares  Reorganize the equations to be in the form Ax=0. So we can solve for Ax=0 s.t. x’x=1...
37                                  1 34333231 24232221 14131211 Z Y X mmmm mmmm mmmm s s...
38                                  1 34333231 24232221 14131211 Z Y X mmmm mmmm mmmm s s...
39                                  1 34333231 24232221 14131211 Z Y X mmmm mmmm mmmm s s...
40                                                            ...
41 Calibration with linear method  Advantages • Easy to formulate and solve • Provides initialization for non-linear meth...
42 Camera Calibration Practical Approach  The practical approach of camera calibration can be summarized as follow: 1. Th...
43 Calibration Pattern Design Camera Calibration
44 Calibration Pattern Camera Calibration Use Harris corner detection to get square corners Use the centroid of the light ...
45 Calibration Points 312.747 309.140 30.086 305.796 311.649 30.356 307.694 312.358 30.418 310.149 307.186 29.298 311.937 ...
46 Reprojection Error Camera Calibration
47 Recovering the camera center                                  1 **** **** **** Z Y X s...
49 Camera Orientation Camera Calibration                                  1 34333231 2423...
50 Application Camera Calibration Mubarak Shah, Center of Research for Computer, Lecture 12, Computer Vision Course
51 Application Camera Calibration Mubarak Shah, Center of Research for Computer, Lecture 12, Computer Vision Course
52 Pose Estimation  Given 3D model of object, and its image (2D projection) determine the location and orientation (trans...
53 Depth Reconstruction - This can be done using one calibrated camera (assuming motion) - Two calibrated cameras (Stereo ...
54 Camera Calibration References  Chapter 1, Fundamental Of Computer Vision, Mubarak Shah  Chapter 6, Introductory Techn...
55 Camera Models and Calibration Conclusion  You should be able to understand camera models, parameters, and calibration ...
Camera calibration is an essential task for surface reconstruction as well as pose estimation. This is part of the computer vision course taught in Zewail City and Cairo University

