14 cie552 camera_calibration

1.
1
Camera Calibration
Elsayed Hemayed
2.
2
Camera Calibration
Outline
Introduction
The Projection Equation
The Extrinsic Parameters of a Camera
The Intrinsic Parameters of a Camera
The General Form of the Perspective Projection
Equation
Camera Calibration
Recovering Camera location and orientation
Applications
11.
11
Homogeneous coordinates
Converting to homogeneous coordinates
2D (image) coordinates 3D (scene) coordinates
Converting from homogeneous coordinates
2D (image) coordinates 3D (scene) coordinates
Camera Calibration
12.
12
Homogeneous coordinates
Scale invariance in projection space
w
y
w
x
kw
ky
kw
kx
kw
ky
kx
w
y
x
k
Homogeneous
Coordinates
Cartesian
Coordinates
E.G., we can uniformly scale the projective space, and it
will still produce the same image -> scale ambiguity
Camera Calibration
13.
13
Projection: world coordinatesimage
coordinates
Camera
Center
(0, 0, 0)
Z
Y
X
P.
.
. f Z Y
V
U
p
.
V
U
𝑈 = 𝑋 ∗
𝑓
𝑍
𝑉 = 𝑌 ∗
𝑓
𝑍
p = distance
from image
center
Image
center
(u0, v0)
i
j
k
Camera Calibration
14.
14
X0IKx
1
0100
000
000
1
z
y
x
f
f
v
u
w
K
Slide Credit: Savarese
Projection matrix
Intrinsic Assumptions
• Unit aspect ratio
• image origin (0,0) at C’
• No skew
Extrinsic Assumptions
• No rotation
• Camera at (0,0,0)
X
x
(0,0,0)
𝑈 = 𝑋 ∗
𝑓
𝑍
𝑉 = 𝑌 ∗
𝑓
𝑍
Camera Calibration
15.
15
Remove assumption: Image origin
X0IKx
1
0100
00
00
1
0
0
z
y
x
vf
uf
v
u
w
Intrinsic Assumptions
• Unit aspect ratio
• No skew
Extrinsic Assumptions
• No rotation
• Camera at (0,0,0)
James Hays
K
Camera Calibration
16.
16
Remove assumption: aspect ratio
X0IKx
1
0100
00
00
1
0
0
z
y
x
vf
uf
v
u
w y
x
Intrinsic Assumptions
• No skew
Extrinsic Assumptions
• No rotation
• Camera at (0,0,0)
James Hays
Camera Calibration
17.
17
Remove assumption: non-skewed
pixels
X0IKx
1
0100
00
0
1
0
0
z
y
x
vf
usf
v
u
w y
x
Intrinsic Assumptions Extrinsic Assumptions
• No rotation
• Camera at (0,0,0)
Note: different books use different notation for parameters
James Hays
Camera Calibration
18.
18
Oriented and Translated Camera
Ow
iw
kw
jw
t
R
X
x
James Hays
Camera Calibration
19.
19
Allow camera translation
XtIKx
1
100
010
001
100
0
1
0
0
z
y
x
t
t
t
vf
usf
v
u
w
z
y
x
y
x
Intrinsic Assumptions Extrinsic Assumptions
• No rotation
James Hays
Camera Calibration
20.
20
3D Rotation of Points
Rotation around the coordinate axes, counter-clockwise:
100
0cossin
0sincos
)(
cos0sin
010
sin0cos
)(
cossin0
sincos0
001
)(
z
y
x
R
R
R
p
p
’
γ
y
z
Slide Credit: Saverese
x
Camera Calibration
21.
21
Allow camera rotation
XtRKx
1
100
0
1 333231
232221
131211
0
0
z
y
x
trrr
trrr
trrr
vf
usf
v
u
w
z
y
x
y
x
James Hays
Camera Calibration
22.
22
Slide Credit: Savarese
Camera (projection) matrix
XtRKx x: Image Coordinates: (u,v,1)
K: Intrinsic Matrix (3x3)
R: Rotation (3x3)
t: Translation (3x1)
X: World Coordinates: (X,Y,Z,1)
Ow
iw
kw
jw
R,t
X
x
Extrinsic
Matrix
Camera Calibration
23.
23
Degrees of freedom
XtRKx
1
100
0
1 333231
232221
131211
0
0
z
y
x
trrr
trrr
trrr
vf
usf
v
u
w
z
y
x
y
x
5 6
James Hays
Camera Calibration
24.
24
Camera Calibration
Camera Parameters
Extrinsic Parameters
• Camera pose (T, R) w.r.t Optical Center
Intrinsic Parameters
• focal length, aspect ratio, principal point, angle
between axes, etc.
25.
25
Beyond Pinholes: Radial
Distortion
Image from Martin Habbecke
Corrected Barrel Distortion
Camera Calibration
27.
27
Camera Calibration
Camera Calibration
Problem Statement
How to estimate camera projection matrix as well as the values of the
intrinsic and extrinsic parameters of the camera
General strategy:
• view calibration object (pattern)
• identify image points
• obtain camera matrix by minimizing error
• obtain camera parameters from camera matrix
28.
28
The General Form of the
Perspective Projection Equation
Camera Calibration
For simplicity, assuming s=0
1
100
0
1 333231
232221
131211
0
0
z
y
x
trrr
trrr
trrr
vf
usf
v
u
w
z
y
x
y
x
29.
29
The General Form of the
Perspective Projection Equation
Camera Calibration
34333231
24232221
34333231
14131211
34333231
24232221
14131211
'/','/'
1
'
'
'
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
y
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
x
wyywxx
Z
Y
X
mmmm
mmmm
mmmm
w
y
x
www
www
www
www
w
w
w
30.
30
Recap: Two Common Optimization
Problems
Problem statement Solution
Solve 𝐀𝐱 = 0 s. t. 𝐱 𝑇 𝐱 = 1
1..21 :
)eig(],[
vx
AAv
n
T
Problem statement Solution
bAx osolution tsquaresleast
minimize 𝐀𝐱 − 𝐛 2
bAAAx TT 1
Camera Calibration
31.
31
The General Form of the
Perspective Projection Equation
Camera Calibration
1
1
'/','/'
1
1'
'
'
333231
24232221
333231
14131211
333231
24232221
14131211
www
www
www
www
w
w
w
ZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
y
ZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
x
wyywxx
MPMPp
Z
Y
X
mmm
mmmm
mmmm
w
y
x
M is only defined up to a scale
32.
32
Camera Calibration
iiiiiiiiii
iiiiiiiiii
iii
iii
i
iii
iii
i
yyZmyYmyXmmZmYmXm
xxZmxYmxXmmZmYmXm
ZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
y
ZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
x
)()()(
,)()()(
1
,
1
get,we)y,(x)Z,Y,(Xipointforthenpoints,NhaveweAssume
33323124232221
33323114131211
333231
24232221
333231
14131211
iiiii
Linear Technique
33.
33
Camera Calibration
n
n
nnnnnnnnn
nnnnnnnnn
y
x
y
x
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
ZyYyXyZYX
ZxYxXxZYX
XyXyXyZYX
ZxYxXxZYX
.
.
10000
00001
...........
...........
10000
00001
1
1
33
32
31
24
23
22
21
14
13
12
11
111111111
111111111
AU = B
Linear Technique
Given N 3D points and their correspondence 2D set,
34.
34
Camera Calibration
Linear Technique
AU = B
where
A is the 2Nx11 matrix shown before,
U is the vector of Unknowns and
B is the vector of known pixels coordinates.
If N is greater or equal to six then an optimal solution can be
determined. Otherwise, an optimization technique is applied to get
the solution that minimizes the squared error. This solution has the
following form:
BAAAU TT 1
)(
35.
35
Camera Calibration
Linear Technique
The solution exist only if ATA is invertible which is the case when A
has linearly independent columns. Consequently, the world points Pi,
that are used in estimating M, should not lie on a single line.
BAAAU TT 1
)(
36.
36
Using Total Linear Least Squares
Reorganize the equations to be in the form Ax=0. So we
can solve for Ax=0 s.t. x’x=1.
James Hays
Camera Calibration
37.
37
1
34333231
24232221
14131211
Z
Y
X
mmmm
mmmm
mmmm
s
sv
su
14131211 mZmYmXmsu
24232221 mZmYmXmsv
34333231 mZmYmXms
Known 3d
locations
Known 2d
image coords
Unknown Camera Parameters
34333231
14131211
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
u
34333231
24232221
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
v
James Hays
Camera Calibration
38.
38
1
34333231
24232221
14131211
Z
Y
X
mmmm
mmmm
mmmm
s
sv
su
Known 3d
locations
Known 2d
image coords
34333231
14131211
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
u
34333231
24232221
mZmYmXm
mZmYmXm
v
1413121134333231 )( mZmYmXmumZmYmXm
2423222134333231 )( mZmYmXmvmZmYmXm
1413121134333231 mZmYmXmumuZmuYmuXm
2423222134333231 mZmYmXmvmvZmvYmvXm
Unknown Camera Parameters
Camera Calibration
39.
39
1
34333231
24232221
14131211
Z
Y
X
mmmm
mmmm
mmmm
s
sv
su
Known 3d
locations
Known 2d
image coords
1413121134333231 mZmYmXmumuZmuYmuXm
2423222134333231 mZmYmXmvmvZmvYmvXm
umuZmuYmuXmmZmYmXm 34333231141312110
vmvZmvYmvXmmZmYmXm 34333231242322210
Unknown Camera Parameters
Camera Calibration
40.
40
0
0
0
0
10000
00001
10000
00001
34
33
32
31
24
23
22
21
14
13
12
11
1111111111
1111111111
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
m
vZvYvXvZYX
uZuYuXuZYX
vZvYvXvZYX
uZuYuXuZYX
nnnnnnnnnn
nnnnnnnnnn
James Hays
Camera Calibration Using Total
Linear Least Squares
Solve 𝐀𝐱 = 0 s. t. 𝐱 𝑇 𝐱 = 1
Camera Calibration
41.
41
Calibration with linear method
Advantages
• Easy to formulate and solve
• Provides initialization for non-linear methods
Disadvantages
• Doesn’t directly give you camera parameters
• Doesn’t model radial distortion
• Can’t impose constraints, such as known focal length
Non-linear methods are preferred
• Define error as difference between projected points and measured
points
• Minimize error using Newton’s method or other non-linear optimization
James Hays
Camera Calibration
42.
42
Camera Calibration
Practical Approach
The practical approach of camera calibration can be summarized as
follow:
1. The camera to be calibrated acquires a picture of the calibration
pattern.
2. Pixel coordinates of the control points are estimated and mapped to the
corresponding 3D coordinates.
3. Calculate A and B
4. Solve
5. Estimate camera intrinsic and extrinsic parameters if needed
BAAAU TT 1
)(
43.
43
Calibration Pattern Design
Camera Calibration
44.
44
Calibration Pattern
Camera Calibration
Use Harris corner detection to get square corners
Use the centroid of the light blobs
Yw
Xw
Zw
47.
47
Recovering the camera center
1
****
****
****
Z
Y
X
s
sv
su
XtRKx
1
100
0
1 333231
232221
131211
0
0
z
y
x
trrr
trrr
trrr
v
us
v
u
w
z
y
x
t = -RC
K-1 m4 = -RC
-R-1 K-1 m4 = C
- (K × R) -1 m4 = C
-Q-1 m4 = C
This is K × t
Q
So K-1 m4 is t
Q is K × R.
James Hays
m4
t
This is not the
camera center C.
It is –RC, as the
point is rotated
before tx, ty, and
tz are added
Camera Calibration
48.
49
Camera Orientation
Camera Calibration
1
34333231
24232221
14131211
Z
Y
X
mmmm
mmmm
mmmm
s
sv
su
𝑚31 𝑋 + 𝑚32 𝑌 + 𝑚33 𝑍 + 𝑚34 = 0
This is equation of a plane, going through the lens,
which is parallel to image plane.
Only time the image will be
formed at infinity if s=0.
49.
50
Application
Camera Calibration
Mubarak Shah, Center of Research for Computer, Lecture 12, Computer Vision Course
50.
51
Application
Camera Calibration
Mubarak Shah, Center of Research for Computer, Lecture 12, Computer Vision Course
51.
52
Pose Estimation
Given 3D model of object, and its image (2D projection)
determine the location and orientation (translation &
rotation) of object such that when projected on the image
plane it will match with the image.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNHRH00UMvk
Camera Calibration
Mubarak Shah, Center of Research for Computer, Lecture 12, Computer Vision Course
52.
53
Depth Reconstruction
- This can be done using
one calibrated camera
(assuming motion)
- Two calibrated cameras
(Stereo Vision)
- Three (Trinocular) or
more calibrated cameras
Camera Calibration
53.
54
Camera Calibration
References
Chapter 1, Fundamental Of Computer Vision, Mubarak Shah
Chapter 6, Introductory Techniques, E. Trucco and A. Verri,
Prentice Hall, 1998.
R. Tsai, "A versatile camera calibration technique for high-
accuracy 3D machine vision metrology using off-the-shelf
TV cameras and lenses, " IEEE of Robotics and Automation,
Vol. RA-3, No. 4, pp.323-344, Aug.1987.
S. Ganapathy, “Decomposition of transformation matrices
for robot vision,” proc. IEEE Int. Conf. robot. Autom. 1984, pp.
130-139 (1984)
Recovering the camera parameters from a transformation
matrix, TM Strat - Readings in Computer Vision, 1987
54.
55
Camera Models and Calibration
Conclusion
You should be able to understand camera models,
parameters, and calibration
You should be able to perform calibration of your own
camera
• Prepare calibration pattern
• Adjust camera and take good picture for the pattern
• Construct the 3D/2D correspondence points to be used for
calibration
• Select a calibration technique and use it to calibrate your
camera
• Check the accuracy of your calibration
Camera Calibration
