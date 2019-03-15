Eating for outer health or inner health

Eating low glycemic index vegetables can help people manage and lose weight. Since it reduces hunger and keeps you (feeling) fuller longer. It also increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, which also improves diabetes management. It would also reduce the risk of heart disease, improve blood cholesterol levels. It can also help you manage the symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a disease affecting the hormone levels of women. It will also help prolong physical endurance.

