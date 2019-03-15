Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eating For Outer Health Or Inner Health
The Glycemic Index (GI) is simply a logical method used to indicate how quick and high a certain food can increase our blo...
Eating low glycemic index vegetables can help people manage and lose weight. Since it reduces hunger and keeps you (feeling) fuller longer. It also increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, which also improves diabetes management. It would also reduce the risk of heart disease, improve blood cholesterol levels. It can also help you manage the symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a disease affecting the hormone levels of women. It will also help prolong physical endurance.

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Eating For Outer Health Or Inner Health
  2. 2. A topic that has raised a lot of controversy in the last couple of years is the perfect diet and how to eat for the perfect balance. 2-3 years ago a lot of people started following a new kind of diet where they would eat one - two unhealthy meals a day whenever they felt like it and drink protein shakes for the remainder of their meals.
  3. 3. They always made sure that they had were eating less calories than they were burning and the results were actually quite astonishing, these people lost fat while keeping most of their muscles. An example of their diet could be eating the following throughout a day: Big Mac (500 calories), 9 Nuggets with sauce (500 calories), a half foot subways sandwich (500 calories) and two protein shakes (650 calories) for a total of 2150 calories. ●
  4. 4. Most males have a rest calorie burn rate of 2000 and therefore these guys would get ripped while keeping a lot of their muscle. At the same time they would eat all the delicious things they wanted to as long as they kept away from candy, ice cream and sugary drinks (basically just keep away from anything that doesn't have at least 20 grams of proteins per portion).
  5. 5. These guys were really proud of their achievements and boasted to the media about how they could eat what they want and still stay fit all around the year. However they forgot to think about the fact that these foods were not really healthy for their internal body and even though they looked great on the outside they were suffering on the inside. The fact is that you will actually loose fat no matter what you do as long as you are eating fewer calories than you are burning, but eating an unhealthy diet while losing weight will make you lose a lot of unnecessary muscle and ruin your inner health. ●
  The Glycemic Index (GI) is simply a logical method used to indicate how quick and high a certain food can increase our blood glucose level (blood sugar). The low GI food will normally prompt a fair increase in blood glucose; on the other hand a high GI food can be the reason our blood glucose level goes above what is considered to be a healthy level. There are a lot of glycemic index vegetables that are well associated with a GI diet. It is said that these glycemic diets help those people who are suffering from certain diseases such as diabetes.
