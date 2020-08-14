Successfully reported this slideshow.
Effect of Carbon Monoxide and Particulate Matter on plants and human beings -Hemareddy T PGS19AGR8073 Dept of Agril. Meteo...
Carbon monoxide Facts • Colourless, odorless and tasteless • A gas slightly lighter than air • Indicated as “CO”. One carb...
Effect of CO on plants (Carbon monoxide does not poison plants since it is rapidly oxidised to form carbon dioxide which i...
Seed germination • CO exerted an advantageous effect on promoting seed germination in a dose-dependent manner and in many ...
Root Development • CO has exhibited positive effects on regulating plant root development. For example, the promoting effe...
Stomatal Closure • ABA treatment was found to increase CO content in Broad bean(vicia faba) leaves, and then researchers b...
Response of CO in Abiotic stress Salt Stress • Low concentrations of CO alleviated the inhibition of seed germination and ...
Ultraviolet Radiation Stress • The stratospheric ozone layer is thinning resulting in more ultraviolet- B (UV-B) radiation...
Heavy Metals Stress • Hematin and CO supplementation to HgCl2-treated alfalfa root reduced lipid peroxidation and increase...
Conclusion • CO has been recognized as a signal or bio-effector involved in plant growth and development under normal and ...
Effect of CO on Human health
CO Concentration Carbon monoxide is present in Earth's atmosphere at very low concentrations. A typical concentration of C...
Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreve...
Prevention • Install carbon monoxide detectors • Open the garage door before starting your car • Use gas appliances as rec...
Particulate matter • Particulate matter," also known as particle pollution or PM, is a complex mixture of extremely small ...
Effect of PM on plants An Investigation in to the Impact of Particulate Matter on Vegetation along the National Highway(NH...
• Particulate Matter (PM) is of localized importance near roads, quarries, cement works and other industrial areas. Apart ...
• Small vegetation elements are more effective in removing small particles from an air stream than are large elements. The...
• Plants provide an enormous leaf area for impingement, absorption and accumulation of air pollutants to reduce the pollut...
Health and Environmental Effects of Particulate Matter (PM) Health Effects • The size of particles is directly linked to t...
• aggravated asthma • decreased lung function • increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughin...
Environmental Effects • Particles can be carried over long distances by wind and then settle on ground or water. Depending...
How can we reduce particle pollution? We can reduce the levels of particulate matter pollution by reducing the amount of p...
Reduce vehicle emissions and increase fuel efficiency: • Diesel vehicles, including trucks, are a key source of fine parti...
Smog towers • The first such tower was erected in 2015, in Rotterdam, Netherlands (it can filter 30,000 cubic metres of ai...
Smog tower installed at Lajpat nagar, New Delhi
References 1. Meng, W. and Weibiao, L., 2016, Carbon Monoxide as a Signaling Molecule in Plants. Front. Plant Sci. 2. Rahu...
Thank You
  1. 1. Effect of Carbon Monoxide and Particulate Matter on plants and human beings -Hemareddy T PGS19AGR8073 Dept of Agril. Meteorology
  2. 2. Carbon monoxide Facts • Colourless, odorless and tasteless • A gas slightly lighter than air • Indicated as “CO”. One carbon atom bound with one oxygen atom. • Also called as ‘Carbonous Oxide’ • Is a flammable gas, burns with a blue flame
  3. 3. Effect of CO on plants (Carbon monoxide does not poison plants since it is rapidly oxidised to form carbon dioxide which is used for photosynthesis.) Carbon Monoxide as a Signaling Molecule in Plants Meng wang and Weibiao liao College of Horticulture, Gansu Agricultural University, Lanzhou, China 2016
  4. 4. Seed germination • CO exerted an advantageous effect on promoting seed germination in a dose-dependent manner and in many plants. The application of low levels of exogenous CO (0.1 or 1%) stimulated seed germination of foxtail (Setaria faberi) under favorable temperature and moisture conditions, while germination decreased with the addition of 75% CO due to the inhibition of mitochondrial respiration (Dekker and Hargrove, 2002). • Both CO donor heme and CO aqueous dose-dependently accelerated the physiological process of seed germination in Oryza sativa via activating amylase activity and increasing the formation of energy resources (Liu et al., 2007). Similarly, CO as a positive regulator was also involved in the process of seed germination in wheat (Liu et al., 2010) and Brassica nigra (Amooaghaie et al., 2015).
  5. 5. Root Development • CO has exhibited positive effects on regulating plant root development. For example, the promoting effects of auxin (IAA) or nitric oxide (NO) on root elongation were mimicked by application of aqueous solution of CO with different saturations in wheat seedlings (Xuan et al., 2007). • In tomato, exogenous CO promoted root hair density and elongation, which increased 3.38- and 2.48-folds compared with the control. Genetic analyses have shown that CO was able to affect the root hair formation by up-regulating LeExt1 gene expression (Guo et al., 2009).
  6. 6. Stomatal Closure • ABA treatment was found to increase CO content in Broad bean(vicia faba) leaves, and then researchers began to investigate the relationship between CO and stomatal closure. Interestingly, further results showed that exogenously applied hematin and CO aqueous not only resulted in the enhancement of CO release, but also induced stomatal closure in dose- and time-dependent manners (Cao et al., 2007). • The CO effects in stomatal movement are similar to NO and H2O2 (Song et al., 2008).
  7. 7. Response of CO in Abiotic stress Salt Stress • Low concentrations of CO alleviated the inhibition of seed germination and the damage of seedling leaves produced by salt stress through enhancing antioxidant enzyme activities including superoxide dismutase (SOD), CAT, APX, and guaiacol peroxidase (GPOX) in wheat (Huang et al., 2006; Xu S. et al., 2006). • CO enhanced the activities of CAT and SOD and up-regulated the expression of CAT and Cu/Zn- SOD genes, thus resulting in alleviating salt-induced oxidative damage and finally decreasing the inhibition of seed germination (Liu et al., 2007). • CO might increase the tolerance of wheat seedling to salt stress, and its alleviation root growth inhibition was linked to the maintenance of ion homeostasis and the decrease of superoxide anion (O2 -) overproduction (Xie et al., 2008; Ling et al., 2009). • In Cassia obtusifolia(sickle pod), hematin or CO-saturated aqueous solution increased the level of cytosolic osmotic substances (total soluble sugars, free proline, and soluble protein) and antioxidant enzyme activities (SOD, POD, CAT, and APX), and lightened the damage of photosynthetic system under salt stress, consequently alleviating the inhibition of seed germination and seedling growth deriving from salinity stress (Zhang et al., 2012).
  8. 8. Ultraviolet Radiation Stress • The stratospheric ozone layer is thinning resulting in more ultraviolet- B (UV-B) radiation reaching the surface of the earth. UV-B exposure increases the amount of ROS and oxygen-derived free radicals, thus leading to cellular damage and apoptosis • Moreover, CO production was closely related with HO-mediated heme catabolism, implying that CO probably exerted potential functions in modulating the defense response of plants to UV-B stress (Yannarelli et al., 2006).
  9. 9. Heavy Metals Stress • Hematin and CO supplementation to HgCl2-treated alfalfa root reduced lipid peroxidation and increased root elongation via activating antioxidant enzymes including glutathione reductase (GR), monodehydroascorbate reductase (MDHRR) and SOD activities, as well as decreasing lipoxygenase activity (Han et al., 2007). • CO also enhanced the tolerance of algae to Hg exposure which was closely related to the lower accumulation of Hg and free radical species (Wei et al., 2011).). • Cd-induced oxidative damage was alleviated by CO pretreatment via modulating glutathione metabolism in alfalfa, which accelerated the exchange of oxidized glutathione (GSSG) to glutathione (GSH) to restore GSH: GSSG ration and further decreased the oxidative damage (Han et al., 2008). • In addition, Cu-induced oxidative damage in algae was alleviated by CO mainly via the improvement of CAT activity (Zheng et al., 2011). • Moreover, the up-regulating expression of genes related to Fe acquisition such as AtlRT1, AtFRO2, AtF1T1, and AtFER1 by CO were responsible for preventing the Fe deficient- induced chlorosis and improving chlorophyll accumulation (Kong et al., 2010).
  10. 10. Conclusion • CO has been recognized as a signal or bio-effector involved in plant growth and development under normal and stress conditions. • CO can enhance plant abiotic stress resistance in relation to the cross- talk with other signaling molecules, but the exact biological roles of CO in plants and its detail signal transduction pathway are largely unknown. • Thus, more work need to be done to further elucidate the above questions by using pharmacological, physiological, and molecular approaches in the future.
  11. 11. Effect of CO on Human health
  12. 12. CO Concentration Carbon monoxide is present in Earth's atmosphere at very low concentrations. A typical concentration of CO in Earth's troposphere is around 100 ppb, although especially clean air can have concentrations as low as 50 ppb. Levels in Homes • Average levels in homes without gas stoves vary from 0.5 to 5 parts per million (ppm). Levels near properly adjusted gas stoves are often 5 to 15 ppm and those near poorly adjusted stoves may be 30 ppm or higher.(US-EPA) • As CO levels increase and remain above 70 ppm, symptoms become more noticeable and can include headache, fatigue and nausea. At sustained CO concentrations above 150 to 200 ppm, disorientation, unconsciousness, and death are possible.
  13. 13. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreversible brain damage or even die before anyone realizes there's a problem. . Risk factors Exposure to carbon monoxide may be particularly dangerous for: •Unborn babies. Fetal blood cells take up carbon monoxide more readily than adult blood cells do. This makes unborn babies more susceptible to harm from carbon monoxide poisoning. •Children. Young children take breaths more frequently than adults do, which may make them more susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning. •Older adults. Older people who experience carbon monoxide poisoning may be more likely to develop brain damage. •People who have chronic heart disease. People with a history of anemia and breathing problems also are more likely to get sick from exposure to carbon monoxide. •Those in whom carbon monoxide poisoning leads to unconsciousness. Loss of consciousness indicates more severe exposure.
  14. 14. Prevention • Install carbon monoxide detectors • Open the garage door before starting your car • Use gas appliances as recommended • Keep your fuel-burning appliances and engines properly vented • Keep vents and chimneys unblocked during remodeling • Make repairs before returning to the site of an incident. • Use caution when working with solvents in a closed area. Methylene chloride, a solvent commonly found in paint and varnish removers, can break down (metabolize) into carbon monoxide when inhaled. Exposure to methylene chloride can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. • When working with solvents at home, use them only outdoors or in well- ventilated areas. Carefully read the instructions and follow the safety precautions on the label.
  15. 15. Particulate matter • Particulate matter," also known as particle pollution or PM, is a complex mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets. Particle pollution is made up of a number of components, including acids (such as nitrates and sulfates), organic chemicals, metals, and soil or dust particles. EPA groups particle pollution into two categories: • "Inhalable coarse particles," such as those found near roadways and dusty industries, are larger than 2.5 micrometers and smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter. • "Fine particles," such as those found in smoke and haze, are 2.5 micrometers in diameter and smaller. These particles can be directly emitted from sources such as forest fires, or they can form when gases emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles react in the air.
  16. 16. Effect of PM on plants An Investigation in to the Impact of Particulate Matter on Vegetation along the National Highway(NH-2) Jitin Rahul and Manish Kumar Jain NH-2 highway , Dhanbad district, Jharkhand 2014
  17. 17. • Particulate Matter (PM) is of localized importance near roads, quarries, cement works and other industrial areas. Apart from screening out sunlight, dust on leaf blocks stomata and lowers their conductance to CO2, simultaneously interfering with photosystem II. • Polluting gases such as SO2 and NOx enter leaves through stomata, following the same diffusion pathway as CO2. NOx dissolves in cells and gives rise to nitrite ions (NO2 –, toxic at high concentrations) and nitrate ions (NO3 –) that enter into nitrogen metabolism as if they had been absorbed through the roots. • In some cases, exposure to pollutant gases, particularly SO2, causes stomatal closure which protects the leaf against the further entry of the pollutant but also curtails photosynthesis. In the cells, SO2 dissolves to give bisulfite and sulfite ions; sulfite is toxic but at low concentrations it is metabolized by chloroplasts to sulfate which is not toxic.
  18. 18. • Small vegetation elements are more effective in removing small particles from an air stream than are large elements. They act as pollution receptors and decrease dust concentration of the air. • The capability of leaves as dust receptors depends upon their surface geometry, phyllotaxy, epidermal and cuticular features, leaf pubescence and height and canopy of trees have shown that pollution tolerant tree species can be used for green belt development. • Deposition of particulate matter on vegetation will be affected by the particle size distribution and the dimensions and density of foliage elements in the dispersion path. The effect of size-segregated rather than chemically speculated particulate matter on ecosystem function is mediated by effects on vigour, competitive viability and reproductive fitness of individual plants.
  19. 19. • Plants provide an enormous leaf area for impingement, absorption and accumulation of air pollutants to reduce the pollutant level in air environment, with various extend for different species (Liu and Ding, 2008). The use of plants as monitors of air pollution has long been established as plants are the initial acceptors of air pollution. They act as the scavengers for many air born particulates in the atmosphere (Joshi and Swami, 2007). • The fine particles emitted, specially from diesel vehicles having particulate size diameters of less than 10 μm (Known as the PM10 fraction) are extremely hazardous to human health. Poor quality diesel, old vehicles and overloading are the main reasons for such pollution from motor vehicles. • Most of the effects of the dust particles on plants include the potential to block and damage the stomata such that photosynthesis and respiration are affected. Other effects are shading (which may lead to a reduction in photosynthetic capacity) wearing down on the leaf surfaces and cuticle (Iqbal and Shafig, 2001).
  20. 20. Health and Environmental Effects of Particulate Matter (PM) Health Effects • The size of particles is directly linked to their potential for causing health problems. Small particles less than 10 micrometers in diameter pose the greatest problems, because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. • Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and heart. • Premature death in people with heart or lung disease • Nonfatal heart attacks • Irregular heartbeat
  21. 21. • aggravated asthma • decreased lung function • increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughing or difficulty breathing. • People with heart or lung diseases, children, and older adults are the most likely to be affected by particle pollution exposure. • Fine particles (PM2.5) are the main cause of reduced visibility .
  22. 22. Environmental Effects • Particles can be carried over long distances by wind and then settle on ground or water. Depending on their chemical composition, the effects of this settling may include: • making lakes and streams acidic • changing the nutrient balance in coastal waters and large river basins • depleting the nutrients in soil • damaging sensitive forests and farm crops • affecting the diversity of ecosystems • contributing to acid rain effects.
  23. 23. How can we reduce particle pollution? We can reduce the levels of particulate matter pollution by reducing the amount of particulate matter produced through smoke and by reducing vehicle emissions. Reduce the amount of particulate matter produced through smoke: • Stop smoking; if you do smoke, do not smoke indoors • Mulch garden refuse instead of burning it • Limit the use of fireplaces and wood stoves. When using these appliances, make sure that wood is burned properly. Use wood that is well seasoned instead of wet or green. • Take action to reduce wildfires. Practice safe backyard burning and careful use of campfires
  24. 24. Reduce vehicle emissions and increase fuel efficiency: • Diesel vehicles, including trucks, are a key source of fine particles. Reduce diesel emissions by replacing older engines with newer and cleaner engines • Walk, cycle, take public transport and carpool whenever possible • Pay attention to recommended maintenance schedules for your vehicle
  25. 25. Smog towers • The first such tower was erected in 2015, in Rotterdam, Netherlands (it can filter 30,000 cubic metres of air per hour around it). • Experts have said that the towers would create “clean air zones” in the city. A tower would reduce 50% of the particulate matter load — fine dust particles suspended in the air — in an area of 1 kilometre in the direction of the wind, as well as 200 metres each along the sides of the tower and against the direction of the wind.
  26. 26. Smog tower installed at Lajpat nagar, New Delhi
  27. 27. References 1. Meng, W. and Weibiao, L., 2016, Carbon Monoxide as a Signaling Molecule in Plants. Front. Plant Sci. 2. Rahul, J. and Manish, J., 2014, An Investigation in to the Impact of Particulate Matter on Vegetation along the National Highway(NH- 2). Res. J. Environ. Sci.08(07):356-372. 3. Environmental Protection Agency, United States(US-EPA).
  28. 28. Thank You

