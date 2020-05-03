Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com
Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 2 T8_Problem1: Repeated Source Transformat...
Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 3 T8_Problem1: Contd. Repeated Source Tran...
Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 4 References Ref 1 Ref 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial 8

27 views

Published on

Problem and solution on Source Transformation

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial 8

  1. 1. Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com
  2. 2. Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 2 T8_Problem1: Repeated Source Transformations Note: This is Practice 5.4 on page 138, Figure 5.20 in the Ref 1 book (by Hayt)  Find V: 300 V Current Source Transformation vs = is Rs
  3. 3. Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 3 T8_Problem1: Contd. Repeated Source Transformations Note: This is Practice 5.4 on page 138, Figure 5.20 in the Ref 1 book (by Hayt)  Find V: 27.2 V V = i * 1* 106 = 27.2 V 300 V -300 +4 106 i + 6 106 i – 8 + 0.2 106 i + 1 106 i + 3 = 0 11.2 * 106 i = 305 i = 305/11.2 * 10-6 = 27.23 μA Current Source Transformation 300 V 8 V 200 kΩ i
  4. 4. Basic Electric Circuits – © 2020 Mouli Sankaran Email: mouli.sankaran@yahoo.com 4 References Ref 1 Ref 2

×