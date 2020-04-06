Successfully reported this slideshow.
MongoDB - Getting Started

MongoDB - Getting Started

  1. 1. AHMED HELMY (@HELMY204) SOFTWARE ENGINEER | CSD | CSM AHMEDHELMY204@HOTMAIL.COM mongoDB Getting Started
  2. 2. Agenda • Intro • Power of RDBMS • Problems with RDBMS • Solutions from NoSQL • MongoDB Document Model • Demo | MongoDB basic CRUD Operations
  3. 3. Power of RDBMS • Default choice for serious data storage • Specific Vendor • Concurrency (ACID) • Almost Standard • Model • Query Language
  4. 4. Share your thoughts Are there problems with RDBMS!
  5. 5. Big Data • Websites tracking activities in a very detailed way • Links, social networks, activity logs, etc… • Require more computing resources • Scaling up • Scaling out (Clusters)
  6. 6. Attack of the clusters Rigid schemas Inability to Scale out Performance challenges •Expensive License Application Sharding
  7. 7. Scaling-out Distribution Models SINGLE SERVER
  8. 8. Distribution Models - Single Server • Simplest • No distribution at all
  9. 9. Distribution Models - Replication • Master – Slave model Master Slave 1 Slave 2
  10. 10. Distribution Models - Sharding Shard 1 Shard 2 Shard 3 * Sharding puts different data on separate nodes, each of which does its own reads and writes
  11. 11. Impedance Mismatch • Relational Model • Tables, Columns, Rows, Relations • We are developers • OOP, Polymorphism, Inheritance • Objects are not uniform • Work around • Mapping layer, ORMs Id Name 1 Comp A 2 Comp B Id Name 02 Cairo 03 Alexandria CompanyId CityId 1 02 2 03 1 03 // application code class Company { int Id; string Name; City[] Cities; }
  12. 12. Solution is NoSQL Google and Amazon • Scale out (distributed ,clusters) • BigTable, DynamoDB
  13. 13. What is NoSQL • No Relational Model • No SQL (some use others i.e. CQL) • Schemaless • BASE (Basically Available, Soft state, Eventual consistency) instead of ACID • Distributed (Run on Clusters) • Open-source • Classified into four types • Key-Value pair (Redis) • Document (MongoDB) • Column Family (Cassandra) • Graph (neo4j)
  14. 14. Impedance Mismatch - Solution • No Relational Model • Tables, Columns, Rows, Relations // application code class Company { int Id; string Name; City[] Cities; } // mongo document for Company { id: 1, name: “Comp A”, cities: [ “Cairo”, ”Alexandria” ] }
  15. 15. MongoDB Document Model • Consistency • MongoDB database is configured by using replica sets • Every write can specify the number of servers the write has to be propagated to before it returns as successful • Transactions • Transactions involving more than one operation are possible (4.0+) • Availability • MongoDB implements replication, providing high availability using replica sets • Scaling • Sharding • Replication
  16. 16. MongoDB Document SQL Server MongoDB Database instance MongoDB instance Database database Table collection Row document rowid _id join DBRef * Although MongoDB supports join via DBRef, Embedding child documents as sub-objects inside documents provides for easy access and better performance
  17. 17. Use cases • Event Logging • CMS, Blogs • Web analytics • E-commerce
  18. 18. Using compass for CRUD operations Demo
  19. 19. Questions
  20. 20. Summary • RDBMS pros and cons • Solutions from NoSQL • MongoDB Document Model • Demo
  21. 21. References • NoSQL Distilled • https://martinfowler.com/books/nosql.html • Understanding NoSQL • https://www.pluralsight.com/courses/understanding-nosql
  22. 22. Thank you

