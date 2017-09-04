01 castellanos cv bienestar

ASPECTOS SOBRE BIENESTAR EN PECES CULTIVADOS Carol Vanessa Castellanos Castillo Hellen Sánchez Navarro
Peces ornamentales EXPERTO ANIMAL DISCOVERY LAPKU TARINGA
Introducción
Bienestar animal La Sociedad Europea de Acuicultura 1995 SEMUAADADISINI IMAGUI
Brasil 1934 (Decreto nº 24.645, de 10 de Júlio de 1934) Manejo, sacrificio y Transporte Tutelados todos los Animales DREAM...
ECOLOGIA DE POBLACIONES
Bienestar para los peces Según ADAMS 2002: Sensación Función Naturaleza FANDOM AQUAFLASH VISTA AL MAR
Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) Cambio en la longitud del día durante la primavera 2 conjun...
Criterios de bienestar en los peces Cinco libertades Reino Unido Consejo Británico de Bienestar De animales domésticos CRI...
Principio 1 Principio 2 Principio 3 Principio 4 Principio 5 DIBUJOS A GIPHY SOBRE LA TIERRA ACUARIO BMA
Bienestar, sufrimiento y percepción del dolor en los peces Subjetivo TARINGA RESPUESTAS VEGANAS
Aprendizaje asociativo Conciencia EXPERTO ANIMAL MASCOTA FIEL NATURE GATE
Nociceptores Detectar y responderDolor
Do Fish Feel Pain Victoria Braithwaite Oxford University Press en 2010
Los estímulos nocivos alcanzan al animal Las terminaciones nerviosas que detectan estímulos nocivos (nociceptores) reaccio...
Las lampreas Nervios en la piel La trucha arco iris 2 Tipos de nociceptores Nervio Trillado Cabeza y boca PESCA A MOSCA GA...
MUNDO PERANHA BATIBURRILLO LIFEDER
Respuesta de los peces al estrés Respuestas primarias Cambios neuroendocrinosESTÍMULOS NEGATIVOS
Estimulo Cerebro NoradrenalinaAdrenalina Hipotálamo Hormona liberadora de hormona adrenocorticotropa Hormona adrenocortico...
Respuestas secundarias Niveles + de catecolamina y cortisol Cambios secundarios Movilización de energía por la quiebra de ...
Respuestas terciarias 1 y 2 Estrés agudo Prolongado o Repetitivo Cambios  Función inmune  Resistencia a Las enfermedades...
Acceder al bienestar de los peces Fisiología del estrés y el bienestar Reacción natural No es = al estrés Cortisol Tejido ...
Salud, enfermedad y bienestar Salud Bienestar I23RF
Comportamiento y bienestar GRANDES PYMES
Cambios en el color Cambios en la tasa de ventilación Cambios en la natación Reducción del apetito Crecimiento reducido Ca...
Pérdida de condiciónAnomalías morfológicas Estado de salud Reducción en el rendimiento reproductivo ORINOQUIA YOUTUBE MIPR...
