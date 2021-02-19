Successfully reported this slideshow.
Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ Πουτόκα Τατιάνα 20 Δημοτικό Σχολείο Ξάνθης Τάξη Ε1
Οι Περιπέτειες της Αλίκης στη Χώρα των Θαυμάτων (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland) είναι έ...
Η ιστορία χαρακτηρίζεται από έντονα στοιχεία αλληγορίας , μέσα από τα οποία, ο Κάρολ καυτη...
Το έργο ερμηνεύεται επίσης ως μια ενδελεχής έρευνα των συστημάτων της κοινωνικής συμπεριφορά...
Έχοντας αποτελέσει αντικείμενο εκτεταμένης ανάλυσης, η συνήθης ερμηνεία του έργου αναγνωρίζε...
Μεταξύ των πολυάριθμων γρίφων που περιγράφονται στο έργο, το πρόβλημα της ταυτότητας αποτελε...
ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΗ   Πηγές  www.tovima. gr  wikipedia  Ratpack.gr  Book...
KΙΡΑ ΣΙΝΟΥ Δημήτρης Σέκουλας

  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ Πουτόκα Τατιάνα 20 Δημοτικό Σχολείο Ξάνθης Τάξη Ε1
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ  Οι Περιπέτειες της Αλίκης στη Χώρα των Θαυμάτων (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland) είναι ένα από τα αριστουργήματα της παγκόσμιας παιδικής λογοτεχνίας . Πρόκειται για κλασικό έργο παιδικής και φανταστικής λογοτεχνίας του Βρετανού συγγραφέα και μαθηματικού Τσαρλς Λούτγουϊτζ Ντότζσον, περισσότερο γνωστού με το ψευδώνυμο Λιούις Κάρολ που κυκλοφόρησε σε πρώτη έκδοση το 1865. Περιγράφει με λεπτή φαντασία και παιδικό αυθορμητισμό τις περιπέτειες ενός κοριτσιού, της Αλίκης, η οποία μετά την πτώση της σε μία λαγότρυπα, περιπλανιέται σε ένα φανταστικό κόσμο.
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ . Η ιστορία χαρακτηρίζεται από έντονα στοιχεία αλληγορίας , μέσα από τα οποία, ο Κάρολ καυτηριάζει γεγονότα και αντιλήψεις της εποχής του. Το βιβλίο αναφέρεται πιο συχνά με τον συντομότερο τίτλο Η Αλίκη στη Χώρα των Θαυμάτων, ο οποίος τελικά καθιερώθηκε, κυρίως μέσω της χρήσης του σε μεταγενέστερες κινηματογραφικές ή τηλ εοπτικές μεταφορές του έργου. Την εποχή του θανάτου του Κάρολ, ήταν το πιο δημοφιλές βιβλίο παιδικής λογοτεχνίας στην Αγγλία, ενώ μέχρι το πρώτο μισό του 20ου αιώνα αποτελούσε ίσως το διασημότερο βιβλίο του είδους του στον κόσμο. Στο φανταστικό Σύμπαν της Χώρας των Θαυμάτων, υπάρχουν αλληγορικοί συμβολισμοί ως προς τον κόσμο της επιστήμης.
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ Το έργο ερμηνεύεται επίσης ως μια ενδελεχής έρευνα των συστημάτων της κοινωνικής συμπεριφοράς, της λογικής και της γλώσσας. Υποστηρίζεται ότι μέρος του κειμένου μπορεί να εκτιμηθεί και κατανοηθεί περισσότερο από ενήλικους αναγνώστες, ειδικότερα η σάτιρα και οι συμβολισμοί του έργου. Κοινή θέση αποτελεί το γεγονός πως ο Κάρολ επιχειρεί συχνά να παρωδήσει άλλα λογοτεχνικά έργα που απευθύνονται σε παιδιά ή με αντικείμενο την παιδική ηλικία. Παράλληλα, δεν λείπουν και αναφορές σε έργα για ενήλικων, με χαρακτηριστικό παράδειγμα την ιδέα των ομιλούντων λουλουδιών που θεωρείται πως βασίζεται στο ποίημα Maud (1855) του Άλφρεντ Τένισον.
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ Έχοντας αποτελέσει αντικείμενο εκτεταμένης ανάλυσης, η συνήθης ερμηνεία του έργου αναγνωρίζει την Αλίκη ως εκπρόσωπο της καταπιεσμένης παιδικής ηλικίας κατά τη Βικτωριανή εποχή. Η φανταστική εξιστόρηση του Κάρολ λειτουργεί, εν μέρει, με στόχο την κριτική της Βικτωριανής κοινωνίας και των Αγγλοσαξονικών νοοτροπιών, εκφράζοντας παράλληλα τη φιλοσοφία της λογοτεχνίας του, εξετάζοντας πώς επηρεάζεται η ταυτότητα του ανθρώπου όταν παύουν να υφίστανται οι παγιωμένοι κανόνες που την καθορίζουν.
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ Μεταξύ των πολυάριθμων γρίφων που περιγράφονται στο έργο, το πρόβλημα της ταυτότητας αποτελεί για την Αλίκη ένα από τα κεντρικά ερωτήματα. Ο κεντρικός χαρακτήρας του έργου, η Αλίκη, μετά την πτώση της στη λαγότρυπα, κινείται σε ένα κόσμο όπου καθιερωμένες αντιλήψεις της καθημερινότητας ανατρέπονται, ενώ κοινωνικοί θεσμοί και πρακτικές γίνονται στόχοι χλευασμού.
  Η ΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΘΑΥΜΑΤΩΝ  ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΗ   Πηγές  www.tovima. gr  wikipedia  Ratpack.gr  Bookbook.gr  MAXMAG  Onmed.gr

