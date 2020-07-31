Evaluar linea silabo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA
1 TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA I. INFORMACI�N GENERAL 1.Tipo de actividad: CursoTaller 2. N�...
2 TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA 4. Contenido: Tema1:Formularios de Google Tema 2: Formative T...
  1. 1. TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA
  2. 2. 1 TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA I. INFORMACI�N GENERAL 1.Tipo de actividad: CursoTaller 2. N�mero de horas: 12horas 3. Modalidad: Virtual - Online 4. �reas de inter�s: Innovaci�n yTecnolog�a 5. Plataformas: LMS Paideia PUCP / Zoom II. INFORMACI�N ACAD�MICA 1. P�blico Objetivo: Docentesocoordinadoresacad�micosdeInstitucionesEducativa interesados en implementar el taller. 2. Presentaci�n: El curso taller, tiene por finalidad ofrecer un entorno de aprendizaje, donde los participantes puedan fortalecer sus conocimientos digitales de evaluaci�n en l�nea, a trav�s de uso de diferentes herramientas TIC para esta fin. 3. Certificaci�n: IINFOPUC otorgar� un certificado a todos los participantes que aprueben con una nota mayor o igual a 13 (trece) y con asistencia a m�s del 80% de las clases. En el caso que el participante no obtenga una nota aprobatoria podr� solicitar la emisi�n de una constancia de participaci�n,siempreycuandohayaasistidoal80%delasclases.
  3. 3. 2 TALLER USO DE HERRAMIENTAS DIGITALES PARA EVALUAR EN L�NEA 4. Contenido: Tema1:Formularios de Google Tema 2: Formative Tema 3: Socrative Tema 4: Cierre III. INFORMACI�N DE CONTACTO 1. Nombre de la Unidad:Infopuc - Instituto de Inform�tica 2. EnlaceWebde la Unidad: http://infopuc.pucp.edu.pe/ 3. Correo electr�nico:inscripciones-infopuc@pucp.edu.pe

×