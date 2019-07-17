Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Pdf free^^ Cultivating Mindfulness in the Classroom: Effective, Low- Cost Way for Educators to Help Students Manage Stress Full Pages Cultivating Mindfulness in the Classroom: Effective, Low-Cost Way for Educators to Help Students Manage Stress Details of Book Author : Jeanie M Iberlin Publisher : Solution Tree ISBN : 194336009X Publication Date : 2017-2-17 Language : Pages :
  Book Appearances
  if you want to download or read Cultivating Mindfulness in the Classroom: Effective, Low-Cost Way for Educators to Help Students Manage Stress, click button download in the last page Description Mindfulness is an effective, low-cost way for educators to help students improve their social and emotional wellness as they learn and grow. The authors share practical tools that align to the five key categories of mindfulness benefits--stress reduction, attention, emotional control, positive self-concept, and positive interactions--and offer a step-by-step process for establishing a formal school or classroom mindfulness program.Benefits:Recognize what mindfulness is and is not, in order to use mindfulness practices in the classroom, so that students know how to cope with their emotions. Consider research that presents the benefits of mindfulness practices, to help students focus their brains for extended periods of time and increase their emotional intelligence. Get student-friendly definitions of mindfulness terms, to make students more mindful of their emotions and ultimately foster better classroom cultures and higher student achievement. Answer chapter-ending comprehension questions and compare your answers to those provided in an appendix, to examine your understanding of mindfulness. ContentsChapter 1: Research and TheoryChapter 2: Stress ReductionChapter 3: AttentionChapter 4: Emotional ControlChapter 5: Positive Self-ConceptChapter 6: Positive InteractionsChapter 7: Steps for Implementing Mindfulness in Your Classroom or SchoolEpilogueAppendix A: Answers to Comprehension QuestionsAppendix B: Noteworthy Books, Programs, and ResourcesReferences and Resources
