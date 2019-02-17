Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Listen to Seduced by a Highlander and romance subgenres new releases...
romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Sins that can't be forgiven, passions that can't be denied… ​ Trista...
romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Written By: Paula Quinn. Narrated By: Carrington MacDuffie Publisher...
romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Download Full Version Seduced by a Highlander Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance

2 views

Published on

Listen to Seduced by a Highlander and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance

  1. 1. romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Listen to Seduced by a Highlander and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Sins that can't be forgiven, passions that can't be denied… ​ Tristan MacGregor is famed throughout the Highlands as a silver-tongued seducer and an unrepentant rogue. Bold and charming, he's dallied with many women, yet none as mysterious as the lass he steals a kiss from at king's court. Little does he know this beauty is one of his clan's greatest enemies. ​ Isobel Fergusson has despised the bloodthirsty MacGregors ever since they murdered her father. She's horrified to learn that the handsome stranger she kissed is of this clan. But Tristan means to possess her at any cost, and Isobel's body turns traitor at his touch. Can a man she's sworn to hate be the only one she can ever love?
  3. 3. romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Written By: Paula Quinn. Narrated By: Carrington MacDuffie Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: September 2010 Duration: 10 hours 10 minutes
  4. 4. romance subgenres : Seduced by a Highlander | Romance Download Full Version Seduced by a Highlander Audio OR Get now

×