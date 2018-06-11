Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio bo...
Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Aidan Burke is the perfect rebound guy for Jessie Law ...
Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Written By: Emma Hart. Narrated By: Iggy Toma, Lidia D...
Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Download Full Version Dirty Lies Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming

3 views

Published on

Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming

  1. 1. Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Aidan Burke is the perfect rebound guy for Jessie Law after she catches her asshole ex-boyfriend with his hands down some other girl's pants. When she meets the world-famous drummer of Dirty B on a night out, she takes him up on his simple proposal: one night of fun, hot sex, with zero expectations. But soon Dirty B's tour is over, and they're back in South Carolina-which means running into Aidan more often than Jessie would like. When Aidan saves Jessie from her ex-boyfriend by insisting that the two are dating, the band's manager convinces them to keep up the charade in the hopes of re-inventing Dirty B's image as lovable bad boys, as opposed to d-bags. Now all Aidan and Jessie have to do is put on a very obvious, very public show to convince everyone that their affection is real. Unfortunately, Aidan's hordes of jealous fans have no problem bombarding Jessie with threatening messages online-and worse. And things only get more complicated when Jessie realizes that her feelings for Aidan may not be so fake after all.Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Written By: Emma Hart. Narrated By: Iggy Toma, Lidia Dornet Publisher: Tantor Media Date: April 2016 Duration: 8 hours 15 minutes
  4. 4. Dirty Lies Audiobook For Android | Dirty Lies audio books streaming Download Full Version Dirty Lies Audio OR Download now

×