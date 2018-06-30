Synnopsis :

A must read book for Men and women. Do not miss the important message for the Ladies in chapter 9. See what others are saying. * The finest book I have read in a long time. * Helpful read backed with facts & case studies * Low cost life saving technology. *EDTA Chelation: Common Therapy for Metal Toxicity with Unexpected Benefits! * A GREAT BOOK ON METAL DETOXIFICATION An effective and life saving alternative therapy, using EDTA Chelation, for restoring blood circulation in patients affected by blocked arteries. Completely non-invasive painless treatment done in an outpatient setting. Equally effective to heal patients suffering from Cancer, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and other diseases of Aging. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1.Introduction 2.Actual Case Studies 3.History Of Chelation 4.How Chelation Works 5.Mercury in your blood-how we get it and how to get rid of it? 6.Oral Chelation Vs IV Chelation 7.How to Find a Trained Practitioner where you are! 8.Latest Medical Tests Worth Your Investigation 9.Important Message for the Ladies! 10. Resources



Author : Prem Chhatwani

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Prem Chhatwani ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://hendinewmarket.blogspot.com/?book=1631876503

