Download CPA Exam Course, BEC 2014 | Download file

Earning the title CPA, Certified Public Accountant is no small feat. In fact, in addition to obtaining a four-year degree, candidates must successfully complete a four-part licensure examination. The four-section exam areas are: AUD Auditing & Attestation BEC Business Environment & Concepts FAR Financial Accounting and Reporting REG Regulation. Success on this comprehensive exam requires dedication and hours upon hours of studying! Some might say, why bother? CPAs often command higher salaries, as well as earning respect and stature for this internationally recognized designation. The combination of this study guide and Fast Forward Academy s online interactive tools provide students with the industry s most technologically advanced platform for passing this exam.

