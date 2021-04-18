/ (PDF) Books Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook

Eleven Madison Park is one of New York City's most popular fine-dining establishments, where Chef Daniel Humm marries the latest culinary techniques with classical French cuisine. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Daniel Humm and General Manager Will Guidara since 2006, the restaurant has soared to new heights and has become one of the premier dining destinations in the world. Eleven Madison Park: The Cookbook is a sumptuous tribute to the unforgettable experience of dining in the restaurant. The book features more than 125 sophisticated recipes, arranged by season, adapted for the home cook, and accompanied by stunning full-color photographs by Francesco Tonelli.

