free download An Introduction to Community Public Health pdf free

An Introduction to Community Public Health - BY James F. McKenzie
Each new print copy includes Navigate 2 Advantage Access that unlocks a comprehensive and interactive eBook, student practice activities and assessments, a full suite of instructor resources, and learning analytics reporting tools. An Introduction to Community & Public Health, Ninth Edition provides learners with the latest trends and statistics in this evolving field. With an emphasis on developing the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in health education and health promotion, this best-selling introductory text covers such topics as epidemiology, community organizations, program planning, minority health, mental health, environmental health, drug use and abuse, safety, and occupational health., A robust pedagogy and enhanced digital learning component encourages students to understand and retain community health issues and better prepare for their future careers. NEW! - Includes new information about the impact of the Affordable Care Act on family planningNEW! - Provides the latest information on preconception health care and counseling which are relative new foci for pregnancy healthNEW! - Includes an updated discussion on vaccine safety and non-vaccination due to religious and philosophical exceptions which affect vulnerable populationNEW! - Includes new information on the relationship of mental health to general health,NEW! - Incorporates the latest information on new law enforcement policies regarding how to handle people with mental health crisesEXPANDED! - Updated information on electronic or e-cigarettes, abuse of opioid pain relievers, and the move by some states to legalize the use of marijuana for medical or recreational usesEXPANDED! - The latest information on barriers to prenatal care and the importance of nutrition and vitamin supplementation during pregnancyEXPANDED & REVISED--Chapter 14 Community Health and the Environment has been thoroughly revised and updated. New information has been included about mold as an indoor pollutant,
