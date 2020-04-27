Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO SANITARIO ABASTECIMIENTO DE AGUA POTABLE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR MEMORIA DE CÁLCULO ÍNDICE 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL. ....
2 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL. La presente Memoria corresponde a la solución particular de Agua Potable de la casa rural cuya s...
3 a) Para el último artefacto, el caudal máximo probable se debe considerar igual al caudal instalado. b) Para los dos últ...
4 Al observar el catálogo de estanques para almacenamiento de Agua Potable de Infraplast, se puede apreciar que los volúme...
5 Tabla 3.2. Pérdidas por Fricción. 3.1.2. Pérdidas por Accesorios. Para el cálculo de las pérdidas de carga producidas po...
6 Tabla 3.4. Punto de Operación. En la tabla 3.4, se observa una diferencia de nivel negativa, esto se debe a que la cota ...
7 Figura 4.1. Selección de la Bomba. 4.3.Cálculo del Volumen de Regulación, Vr. Una vez determinada la motobomba requerida...
8 4.3.2. Volumen de Regulación (lt). 𝑉𝑟 = 𝑄 𝑚 ∙ 𝑇 4 Donde: Qm : Caudal medio (lt/min). Qa : Caudal a presión mínima (lt/mi...
9 Pa : 22 m.c.a. Pb : 28 m.c.a. T : 1.2 min. Se tiene: 𝑉𝑟 = 𝑄 𝑚 ∙ 𝑇 4 = 12,6 𝑙𝑡𝑠 𝑉 = 𝑉𝑟 ∙ (𝑃𝑏 + 10) 𝑃 𝑏 − 𝑃𝑎 = 79,8 𝑙𝑡𝑠 Po...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Memoria ap v02

32 views

Published on

proyecto sanitario calculo de materiales

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Memoria ap v02

  1. 1. PROYECTO SANITARIO ABASTECIMIENTO DE AGUA POTABLE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR MEMORIA DE CÁLCULO ÍNDICE 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL. ................................................................................. 2 2. CÁLCULOS. ......................................................................................................... 2 2.1. Antecedentes............................................................................................................................................2 2.2. Gastos por Artefacto................................................................................................................................2 2.3. Cálculo de Gasto Máximo Probable......................................................................................................2 2.4. Demanda Máxima....................................................................................................................................3 2.5. Determinación del Volumen de Acumulación.....................................................................................3 3. EQUIPO DE BOMBEO......................................................................................... 4 3.1. Datos para el Diseño................................................................................................................................4 3.2. Pérdidas de carga.....................................................................................................................................4 3.2.1. Pérdidas por Fricción..........................................................................................................................4 3.1.2. Pérdidas por Accesorios.....................................................................................................................5 3.3. Punto de Operación..................................................................................................................................5 4. ESTANQUE HIDRONEUMATICO....................................................................... 6 4.1. Datos para la selección de Bombas........................................................................................................6 4.2. Selección de Bombas...............................................................................................................................6 4.3. Cálculo del Volumen de Regulación, Vr. .............................................................................................7 4.3.1. Caudal Medio (lt/min)..................................................................................................................7 4.3.2. Volumen de Regulación (lt).........................................................................................................8 4.3.3. Cálculo del Estanque Hidroneumático (lts)..............................................................................8
  2. 2. 2 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL. La presente Memoria corresponde a la solución particular de Agua Potable de la casa rural cuya superficie es de 72,51 m2. El proyecto consiste en la dotación del servicio de Agua Potable a partir de la existencia de un pozo y un sistema de potabilización de agua ya instalado. Se proyecta la colocación de un estanque que sea capaz de abastecer a los artefactos sanitarios de la casa cumpliendo con la normativa vigente en Chile. 2. CÁLCULOS. 2.1.Antecedentes. Dotación A.P. para Vivienda Unifamiliar Número de Habitantes 5 Hab Dotacion 150 L/hab/día Tabla 2.1. Dotacion de A.P. para Vivienda Unifamiliar Los números de habitantes y la dotación se estiman según las características de la vivienda. 2.2.Gastos por Artefacto. Tabla 2.2. Cuadro de Gastos Vivienda 2.3.Cálculo de Gasto Máximo Probable. 𝑄 𝑀𝑃 = 1,7391 ∙ 𝑄𝐼 0,6891 Donde: QI : Caudal Instalado (lts/min). QMP : Caudal máximo probable (lts/min). También, se consideran las disposiciones dispuestas en el apartado 5.2.1. de la NCh2485 Of.2000. Artefacto Símbolo Cantidad A. Fría A. Caliente Total A.F. Total A.C. Total Inodoro Wc 1 10 0 10 0 10 Lavatorio Lo 1 8 8 8 8 16 Baño Tina Bo 1 15 15 15 15 30 Lava Platos Lp 1 12 12 12 12 24 Maq. Lavadora M.Lav 1 15 0 15 0 15 Llave Jardín 13mm Llj 13 1 20 0 20 0 20 80 35 115TOTAL GASTO INSTALADO [L/min] CUADRO DE GASTOS [L/min]
  3. 3. 3 a) Para el último artefacto, el caudal máximo probable se debe considerar igual al caudal instalado. b) Para los dos últimos artefactos de un tramo de ramal, el caudal máximo probable debe ser la suma de los caudales instalados de ambos. c) El caudal máximo probable de un tramo ramal en que existen tres o más artefactos debe ser, como mínimo la suma de los dos de mayor consumo. Con: 𝑄𝐼 = 80 𝐿/𝑚𝑖𝑛 De acuerdo a ecuación: 𝑄 𝑀𝑃 = 35,62 𝐿/𝑚𝑖𝑛 Siendo el anterior, el caudal mayor debido a que con la condición (c) los dos artefactos de mayor caudal darían como resultado 35 L/min. 2.4.Demanda Máxima 𝑄 𝑚á𝑥 = ( 𝐷𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑 ∗ 𝐷𝑜𝑡. ) 𝑸 𝒎á𝒙 = 𝟕𝟓𝟎 𝒍𝒕 𝒅𝒊𝒂⁄ Donde: Dot. : Dotación =150 (L/hab/día) Densidad : 5 Habitantes La demanda máxima diaria es de 0,75 m3/día según el método para el cálculo de viviendas unifamiliares. 2.5.Determinación del Volumen de Acumulación. Según el apartado 4.4. de la norma NCh 2794 Of. 2003, se establecen los criterios para el cálculo del volumen del estanque, a continuación, se presentarán los que se aplican en el caso de este proyecto.  El volumen del estanque debe ser igual o superior al 50% del consumo medio diario.  En los establecimientos privados con fuente propia, sean instalación domiciliaria o instalación interior de agua potable, se debe considerar una capacidad mínima de estanque igual al 70% del consumo medio diario previsto en las viviendas. Para estas consideraciones, se toma la segunda, sabiendo que la dotación de agua es de 750 L, se tiene la siguiente expresión: 𝑉 = 0,70 ∗ 𝐷𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 = 0,7 ∗ 750 = 𝟓𝟐𝟓 𝑳𝒊𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒔
  4. 4. 4 Al observar el catálogo de estanques para almacenamiento de Agua Potable de Infraplast, se puede apreciar que los volúmenes que existen son de 500 y 1000 Litros, proyectando este último para la vivienda por seguridad. 3. EQUIPO DE BOMBEO. Para el diseño del equipo de bombeo, se deben conocer las pérdidas de carga presentes en el tramo y en los accesorios, la diferencia de nivel entre el estanque y el medidor de Agua Potable o el punto de conexión de la vivienda y la presión remanente en el punto. 3.1.Datos para el Diseño. Tabla 3.1. Datos para el diseño de Planta Elevadora 3.2.Pérdidas de carga. Se deben calcular las pérdidas de carga del sistema de elevación de agua potable para determinar la altura de bombeo necesaria a cubrir por la bomba, las cuales deben ser pérdidas por friccion y perdidas por accesorios. 3.2.1. Pérdidas por Fricción. Para estas pérdidas se utiliza la ecuación de Hazen y Williams, la cual es la siguiente: ℎ𝑓𝑚 = 10,67 ∗ ( 𝑄 𝐶 ) 1,852 ∗ 𝐿 𝐷4,87 Donde: ℎ𝑓𝑚 : Pérdidas por fricción en la tubería [m]. Q : Caudal de Bombeo [m3/s]. C : Coeficiente de Hazen y Williams según materialidad de tubería. L : Longitud de la tubería [m]. D : Diámetro de la tubería [m]. Longitud Tubería Impulsión 40 m Caudal de Bombeo 35,6 L/min Cota de partida 101,5 m Cota de llegada 100,5 m Diferencia de Nivel -1 m Presión Remanente 14 m.c.a. DATOS
  5. 5. 5 Tabla 3.2. Pérdidas por Fricción. 3.1.2. Pérdidas por Accesorios. Para el cálculo de las pérdidas de carga producidas por piezas especiales o accesorios de unión, según método cinético: 𝐽𝑠 = 𝐾 ∙ 𝑉2 2𝑔 En que: Js : Perdida singular (m.c.a.). V : Velocidad de escurrimiento (m/s). g : Aceleración de gravedad (9,81 m/s2). K : Coeficiente de proporcionalidad de cada pieza especial. Tabla 3.3. Pérdidas por Accesorio. 3.3.Punto de Operación. El punto de operación se refiere, al caudal y altura de bombeo necesaria por la bomba para abastecer la demanda. La presión remanente es con la presión que se estima llegar al punto de conexión, como no se conoce el trazado interior de la vivienda, pero se estima una presión en ese punto de 14 m.c.a. debido a que es la presión mínima en el medidor en el diseño de una red de distribución de agua potable. Q= 0,00059 m3/seg C= 140 L= 40 m Dext.= 32 mm Dint.= 26,2 mm hf= 2,41 m Accesorio Cantidad K Ktotal Válvula de bola 3 0,2 0,6 Tee, salida bilateral 1 1,8 1,8 Tee, salida lateral 1 1,3 1,3 Codo de 90° 4 0,9 3,6 Codo de 45° 1 0,4 0,4 Ʃk= 7,7 Js= 0,475
  6. 6. 6 Tabla 3.4. Punto de Operación. En la tabla 3.4, se observa una diferencia de nivel negativa, esto se debe a que la cota del estanque y de donde se emplazará el sistema de bombas es mayor al punto de conexión en la vivienda. 4. ESTANQUE HIDRONEUMATICO. Debido a que no se puede impulsar solamente con el sistema de bombas, se decide proyectar un estanque hidroneumático. Un tanque hidroneumático tiene la capacidad para almacenar un determinado volumen de agua entre dos valores de presión gracias a la compresibilidad del aire que contiene estanco. Este volumen, permite obtener un ciclo entre partidas sucesivas de la bomba cuando el consumo es menor que Qd y también menor que Qd2. 4.1.Datos para la selección de Bombas. Caudal de diseño = 36 lt/min. 130% Caudal de diseño = 46.8 lt/min. Presión mínima bomba = 15.89 m.c.a. 4.2.Selección de Bombas. Para la selección de las bombas que se utilizarán en el sistema, se utilizan las curvas características de las bombas Pedrollo. Se selecciona la bomba PEDROLO, modelo 3CP80-C con una potencia de 0,45 kW, cabe destacar, que por normativa se tiene que tener al menos una bomba de respaldo en caso de algún daño producido, es por esto que se deben colocar dos (02) bombas de las antes mencionadas para abastecer la red de agua potable de la vivienda. Esta bomba es capaz de abastecer la presión mínima con el caudal mínimo y máximo de diseño, teniendo un rango de presiones de trabajo entre 22-28 m.c.a. Diferencia de Nivel -1 m Presión Remanente 14 m Pérdidas por fricción 2,41 m Péerdidas por accesorios 0,48 m Altura de Bombeo 15,89 m Caudal de Bombeo 35,6 L/min
  7. 7. 7 Figura 4.1. Selección de la Bomba. 4.3.Cálculo del Volumen de Regulación, Vr. Una vez determinada la motobomba requerida, la siguiente etapa es el cálculo del volumen de regulación (Vr) o cantidad de agua que debe acumularse dentro de la membrana del estanque hidroneumático, que es función del caudal medio (Qm) de la motobomba, y del ciclaje, o número de partidas horarias que se desea imprimir, para el consumo más favorable. Es importante tener en consideración el número de partidas horarias máximas permisibles según fabricantes de motores de superficie (refrigerado por aire) y Sumergible (refrigerado por agua), Por lo tanto: 4.3.1. Caudal Medio (lt/min). 𝑄 𝑚 = 𝑄 𝑎 + 𝑄 𝑏 2
  8. 8. 8 4.3.2. Volumen de Regulación (lt). 𝑉𝑟 = 𝑄 𝑚 ∙ 𝑇 4 Donde: Qm : Caudal medio (lt/min). Qa : Caudal a presión mínima (lt/min). Qb : Caudal a presión máxima (lt/min). T : Factor (número de arranque máximo). Tiempo de Partidas Horaria (min). Motores de Superficie Motores Sumergibles Potencia T Potencia T en Min. HP MIN HP 220V 380V 1-3 1,2 Hasta 0,75 1,2 1,2 3-5 1,5 1-5,5 3,6 1,2 5-7,5 2,0 5,5-7,5 - 3,6 7,5-15 3,0 7,5-15 - 3,6 15-30 4,0 15-30 - 3,6 Sobre 30 6,0 Sobre 30 - 3,6 La tabla sugiere una relación mínima entre T y la potencia del motor. El factor T está basado en partidas cada 4 minutos (normalmente) o 15 partidas horarias. Sin embargo, T puede disminuirse o aumentar para motores de baja potencia específicamente en motores sumergibles monofásicos. 4.3.3. Cálculo del Estanque Hidroneumático (lts). Finalmente se calcula el volumen del estanque hidroneumático, que tendrá una relación (Vr) resultante y la presión máxima de trabajo (Pb), y una inversión al rango elegido. 𝑉 = 𝑉𝑟 ∙ (𝑃𝑏 + 10) 𝑃𝑏 − 𝑃𝑎 Pa : Presión de conexión en m.c.a. Pb : Presión de desconexión en m.c.a. Qa : Caudal entregado por la motobomba a presión de conexión (Pa) en lts/min. Qb : Caudal entregado por la motobomba a presión de desconexión (Pb) en lts/min. Con: Qa : 48 lts/min. Qb : 36 lts/min. Qm : 42 lts/min.
  9. 9. 9 Pa : 22 m.c.a. Pb : 28 m.c.a. T : 1.2 min. Se tiene: 𝑉𝑟 = 𝑄 𝑚 ∙ 𝑇 4 = 12,6 𝑙𝑡𝑠 𝑉 = 𝑉𝑟 ∙ (𝑃𝑏 + 10) 𝑃 𝑏 − 𝑃𝑎 = 79,8 𝑙𝑡𝑠 Por lo tanto, se proyecta un estanque hidroneumático de 100 litros, de instalación vertical marca VAREM o similar.

×