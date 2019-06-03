Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lilith, La Sombra De Eva Lilith1 , aquella que surgió al mismo tiempo que Adán de las manos del Creador es, según el mito,
aunque no es exclusivamente oriunda de tal contexto, ya que
morando entre las ramas de un árbol que la mismísima Inanna
cabeza con el blanco resplandor de la luna llena, o bien cr
ambos regentes del viernes. En tal versión, Lilith tiene fa
Un primer análisis del mito nos muestra que Lilith ha abier
mentalidad la hacen conceptualizar como individuo libre. El
dar nacimiento a más niños demonio, que reemplazarían a eso
y no topo-céntricamente, desde el punto de vista real del o
  1. 1. Lilith, La Sombra De Eva Lilith1 , aquella que surgió al mismo tiempo que Adán de las manos del Creador es, según el mito, una criatura espontánea y libre, de fascinante belleza, que posteriormente se convirtió en un ente maléfico, en un ser de la oscuridad pero que, en todo caso, guarda en sí, como símbolo, un sentido que la emparenta con la Gran Madre de las civilizaciones antiguas, sobre todo en su aspecto tenebroso. Lilith no se ajustó como compañía para Adán. Había poco en lo que Adán podía convenir en su intento de aparearse con Lilith, Adán pidió estar arriba, pero Lilith se negó "Fuimos creados iguales, y entonces debemos hacerlo en posiciones iguales. Se le considera la primera esposa de Adán anterior a Eva quien abandono el Edén por iniciativa propia vivió junto al Mar rojo y se unió con Asmodeo2 , un demonio. Posteriormente se convirtió en demonesa". INTRODUCCIÓN No sabemos casi nada de Lilith; salvo una brevísima mención en el libro de Isaías, La Biblia cristiana no dice nada más sobre la mítica primera dama de la historia de la Humanidad y a la que, por tanto, le cupo el honor de ser también la primera pareja de Adán, antes que Eva se oficializara para la posteridad recogiendo para sí tal papel. No existen apenas datos originales de esta figura que ha llegado hasta nosotros procedente, sobre todo, de la vieja tradición talmúdica; 1 lil, que significa 'viento', 'aire' o 'espíritu', de acuerdo alos judíos Lilith era una criatura maligna y se asocia con la palabra 'noche'. 2 Asmodeus (Asmodai, Sydonai, Chammadai, Asmodeo, o Asmodaeus) es un demonio, conocido comúnmente por aparecer en el Libro de Tobit del Antiguo Testamento. También es mencionado en el Talmud y en los tratados de demonología. Su origen se halla en la religión mazdeísta (zoroastra) de los persas. Probablemente, llega al judaísmo durante el tiempo en el que este pueblo se halló bajo la dominación persa, y más tarde, pasaría al cristianismo.
  2. 2. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 2 aunque no es exclusivamente oriunda de tal contexto, ya que, comparaciones, equivalencias y similitudes aparte, nos encontramos claramente identificada a nuestra protagonista en la vieja simbología sumeria y babilónica integrando, incluso, ciertas versiones del ciclo de Gilgamesh. Con lo cual, nuestra dama goza de una antigüedad considerable. Parece que, siguiendo con su propio mito, que nos la muestra como una guapa fémina muy enigmática y bastante siniestra, fatídica y perversa, indómita e impetuosa, celosa de su independencia, rotundamente atrayente, de ardientes deseos y de contundente seguridad en sí misma, que se rebela contra el rol asignado para las de su sexo, capaz de plantarle cara al mismísimo Creador si es preciso (como así hace) y de marcharse incluso del Paraíso para refugiarse finalmente en los abismos más profundos y sentar allí sus reales, también se ha ocultado para nosotros en el fondo de los siglos portando con ella su secreto. Mas no por ello ha dejado de ser popular, pues a Lilith se han referido, entre otros interesados, feministas de pro entre las que algunas no han dudado en declararla su heroína favorita, sagaces psicoanalistas tal vez fascinados por su catálogo de cualidades y, cómo no, todo tipo de estudiosos de la Mitología y de la Simbología. LILITH EN LA SIMBOLOGÍA Y MITOLOGÍA Lilith pertenece a la tradición judaica aunque, según algunos, haya sido "tomada prestada" de la mesopotámica, dentro de la cual es posible hallarla
  3. 3. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 3 morando entre las ramas de un árbol que la mismísima Inanna plantó en un jardín sagrado de la ciudad de Uruk después de haberlo rescatado de las aguas del Éufrates, para hacerse de él un trono y un lecho, una vez crecido. Se han hecho muchas traducciones, equivalencias y comparaciones del término "Lilith", y ninguna de ellas demasiado agradable, pues se la conoce como Ave de noche (ahora sin especificar), ser monstruoso, ente espectral, fantasma nocturno, diablesa, etc.; se la ha llegado a emparentar con las tentadoras, sensuales y libidinosas súcubos, tan famosas en el Medioevo, erigiéndose nada menos que en Reina de las mismas. Ha sido vinculada también con unos seres parecidos a los demonios del mediodía griegos (esta vez diurnos), ninfas de los campos de tersos cuerpos etéreos relucientes de sol; criaturas indomables, inocentes, ardientes y salvajes, que fascinan y enloquecen a los campesinos enamorándolos sin remisión. Algunas tradiciones cuentan, a este respecto, que entre el cabello de Lilith se encuentran, enredados, los corazones de los jóvenes que sucumbieron a su hechizo. Se le ha comparado con las terribles lamias de la tradición grecorromana (recordemos a la reina Lamia que por su crueldad fue transformada en fiera y que devoró luego a sus hijos) y con las lamias de las creencias medievales, tanto seres de rostro de mujer y cuerpo de dragón como maléficas féminas que se alimentan de niños, que conviven con dragones acumuladores de tesoros en cuevas, y que tienen como distintivo un peine de oro, estando muchas veces provistas de unas patas (en lugar de pies) que terminan en pezuña hendida; guardan cierto parecido con algunas representaciones de las regentes y protectoras de fuentes y manantiales gallegas y cántabras, herederas de la tradición celta, y con algunos personajes femeninos de cuentos y leyendas que, a veces, aparecen con uno de sus pies correspondiendo al de un macho cabrío o al de una oca, siempre aludiendo a la presencia de un componente animal todavía activo, algo arcaico aún no del todo eliminado de ellas. Se le ha encontrado cierta semejanza a Lilith con las Xanas (Janas: Dianas) astures y las lamias del folklore vasco, aquellos seres similares a las hadas, a las ninfas y a criaturas de la Naturaleza semejantes, servidoras y a veces representantes de la propia Diosa Mari (la Gran Madre y también la Madre Tierra), que castigan y premian a los humanos (uno de sus regalos favoritos es la posibilidad de transmutar el carbón o paja de sus favorecidos en oro); que habitan en montañas, cavernas, cuevas y oquedades diversas, así como en manantiales y fuentes; y que a menudo aparecen hilando o alisando su largo cabello con unos peines de oro que semejan la media luna, o recorren los cielos, aureolada su
  4. 4. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 4 cabeza con el blanco resplandor de la luna llena, o bien cruzan el firmamento portando una hoz de oro mientras arrastran consigo las tempestades y se envuelven en unas lenguas de fuego que desdibujan y afilan sus miembros inferiores. Además, se ha equiparado a Lilith con seres semejantes a las ondinas o a las nereidas, imaginándosela entonces con la parte inferior de su cuerpo correspondiendo a un animal acuático, tanto un pez como una serpiente marina. Se la ha asociado, aun, con serpentinas figuras infernales de torso humano similares a la Equidna griega o a otras habitantes del mundo inferior (la mansión de los muertos, el inframundo y también el inconsciente) como Hécate, por ejemplo, provocadoras de pesadillas, portadoras de terrores nocturnos, generadoras de espanto y relacionadas con los vínculos que se ansían pero que aprisionan, con la fuente del deseo, con la fuerza de las pulsiones, con la intensidad de los motivos humanos íntimos que instan a su satisfacción y que pueden llegar a ser destructivos. (Resaltemos aquí el hecho de que, entre su mucha descendencia monstruosa, como el Can Cerbero, guardián del Hades, Equidna fue la madre del buitre que ha de devorar por toda la eternidad las entrañas de Prometeo encadenado al Cáucaso). Hay que señalar que Lilith en algunos aspectos está vinculada con todas las Diosas Madres que conllevan un matiz de oscuridad, que reinan sobre los elementos (riquezas includas) del mundo subterráneo y que se relacionan con el aspecto vida y muerte de las cosas. Son cuna y sepulcro, principio y fin. Por último, no olvidemos que Lilith es representada popularmente como una seductora mujer, sin más vestido que su propia piel, provista de abundante pelo rizado (rojo por más señas) que se extiende como un manto a su alrededor; y que tiene por costumbre sentarse sobre la concavidad de la media luna. Se trata de la luna oscura, que aparece visible al tercer día de la luna nueva en el horizonte oeste, mostrando una breve franja de luz arqueada, permitiéndonos contemplar las sombras que envuelven al resto de la esfera. El Talmud la describe como una bella y encantadora fémina de opulenta figura y espectacular cabellera ondulada y la cree madre de gigantes y monstruos. Algunas versiones de este texto nos la emparentan con un animal de pelo muy abundante perteneciente a una antigua especie no precisada, ya extinta y probablemente desconocida en la actualidad. En la demonología cabalística se la designa como uno de los siete demonios tradicionales, en concreto el adversario del genio de Venus, siendo
  5. 5. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 5 ambos regentes del viernes. En tal versión, Lilith tiene faz humana, lleva el busto desnudo y su cuerpo termina en una larga cola de serpiente. También en la Cábala se la llama la reflexión femenina de Samael o Samael-Lilith. Satanás es el adversario por excelencia y una de las versiones de Samael, y Lilith asumiría características de "doble opuesto" y "doble contrario". Desde aquí se la entiende de nuevo como un ente maligno semianimal o medio humano. En el Zohar se la conoce como Hayo Bischat: "la Bestia", y también la "Mala Bestia", y se afirma que de ella descienden nuestros actuales monos. Tenemos que Lilith se nos aparece como seductora mujer, bello animal, ambiguo ser a medio camino entre el humano y la bestia, ente monstruoso, diablesa, fascinante demonio hembra y espectral habitante de las sombras, generadora de seres aberrantes. Pero siempre se muestra impulsada por la pasión y rodeada por un magnético halo de misterio, de transgresión, de oposición, malignidad, peligro, desacato, rebeldía, tentación y deseo. Y por el contrario, también de frescura, espontaneidad, independencia, libertad y tal vez autenticidad; pues todo simbolismo es ambivalente y polivalente, como ya se ha señalado, cosa que los pocos elementos concretos y muy modificados de su mito a los que podemos acceder nos confirman. Mas no por dejar de pertenecer al plano físico se privó Lilith de las delicias de la fecundidad, ya que según nos muestra la tradición engendró seres en tales correrías nocturnas. Y lo hizo, para más precisión, durante los 138 años que -dice la Cábala- tardó Adán en engendrar a Seth después de que hubieran nacido Caín y Abel, cifra que nos da una idea de la longevidad (mítica) de nuestro antepasado y de la espaciada capacidad generativa de ambos progenitores. Es extraño que en vista de los anteriores avatares Lilith no sea nada grata en la tradición hebrea. Está feo, desde este contexto, tener la osadía de querer asemejarse al varón reclamando paridad con el mismo, discutir el rol a tomar respecto a éste, desobedecer las órdenes del Hacedor con tanto atrevimiento, abandonar el Paraíso… Pero lo más terrible de todo es el hecho de invocar el Nombre de Dios, innombrable en toda la tradición judía, por considerar que el Nombre verdadero de cualquier ser contiene las características de lo nombrado, y por lo tanto es posible conocer su esencia y adquirir poder sobre ello. Pronunciar el nombre de Dios se convierte, pues, en una osadía suprema, un acto de soberbia mucho mayor que el de hacer directamente oídos sordos ante sus mandatos; algo, en fin, demasiado grave.
  6. 6. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 6 Un primer análisis del mito nos muestra que Lilith ha abierto las puertas de lo prohibido. Lilith ha roto con lo estipulado por el Creador para la raza humana. Ha quebrantado lo establecido, se ha querellado contra el orden natural de las cosas, ha abandonado el lugar propio de la Humanidad, ha transgredido los límites impuestos a los seres humanos (algo que también hará Eva en su momento) y por ello se ha colocado fuera del mundo de los hombres y se ha convertido a sí misma en apátrida, en exilada, en extraña… Es por su actitud frente a las normas por lo que se considera a Lilith enemiga del matrimonio, adversaria de los nacimientos, contraria a los hijos, instigadora del deseo proscrito y fomentadora del desacato, en general, frente a las reglas sociales establecidas. Por todo ello, en definitiva, en el contexto judaico se la tiene por un ser nefasto y un ente maligno en general; de ahí su asociación con lo diabólico y su vinculación con la tentación y la transgresión, a evitar, por supuesto, si se pretende mantener un orden sociocultural determinado. Vemos entonces varios aspectos a considerar en el análisis del mito de Lilith. a) Antropológico Su situación de primera mujer antes del nacimiento de Eva la presenta como un ser previo a la adquisición de la conciencia humana, como un representante de una "humanidad previa"; por decirlo así, un grupo de seres anteriores a la humanidad que todos conocemos y de la cual todos participamos en la actualidad. b) Religioso Ciertas particularidades de las personificaciones de Lilith podrían emparentarla con características, atributos y potencias relacionadas con la Magna Dea, la Diosa en su aspecto oscuro en la plena acepción del término, como por ejemplo su capacidad generativa, su relación con la sabiduría profunda, su vinculación con la vida y la muerte, su asociación con lo abisal, etc. c) Psicológico Lilith contiene en sí elementos suficientes que, sin hacer una valoración moral, sí nos permiten en cambio pensar en un patrón típico de lo femenino caracterizado por rasgos como la independencia, la autonomía, la auto pertenencia, la confianza en el propio criterio, el sentido crítico, la vinculación con el propio ser y el propio deseo que desde nuestra
  7. 7. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 7 mentalidad la hacen conceptualizar como individuo libre. El mismo hecho de su "ocultamiento" en las profundidades nos mostraría que el factor Lilith puede estar en determinadas mujeres reprimidas, ocultas en su propio interior, mas permanece latente y actúa desde las propias profundidades. d) Social Lilith nos remonta a la tan mitificada, por otra parte, etapa matriarcal de la Humanidad, cuyos restos casi podemos exhumar si hacemos arqueología cultural y, aún ahora, contemplamos implícitos en algunos textos de la Literatura clásica y en el simbolismo de las Diosas lunares. El simbolismo de Lilith, por tanto, apuntaría a un momento previo al actual orden social patricéntrico que ha prefijado determinadas pautas de relación entre hombres y mujeres. Y por "actual" entendemos vigente, en el sentido de que corresponde a unos códigos todavía en uso en los patrones culturales judeo-cristianos y en las sociedades a ellos adscritas; códigos que se remontan a los orígenes mismos de esta tradición. No hay más que ver cómo ha "desaparecido" Lilith, cómo aparece Eva en el Génesis, la interpretación y la divulgación tan particular que durante siglos se ha hecho de los actos de nuestra primera madre como portadora del mal y fuente del pecado para la Humanidad, además de las consecuencias sociales e individuales provocadas con tales transmisiones. EL MITO LILITH "Adán, mientras tanto, halló que él lamentaba la partida de Lilith. Fue con Yahveh y expuso su caso pidiendo el retorno de Lilith. Yahveh concordó que una criatura del Edén no debería partir tan fácil del reino, y dispuso tres ángeles para recobrarla. Estos tres, Senoy, Sansenoy, y Semangelof, pronto encontraron a Lilith en su cueva y le exigieron su retorno con Adán por órdenes de Yahveh. Si se rehusaba, le informaron, matarían a un ciento de sus hijos demonios cada día hasta que decidiera regresar. Lilith exclamó que incluso esta suerte era mejor que regresar al Edén y a la sumisión a Adán. Tan pronto como los Ángeles cumplieron su amenaza, Lilith también hizo una terrible proclamación. En respuesta por el dolor infringido, mataría a los hijos de Adán. Juró atacar a los niños, e incluso a sus madres, durante el nacimiento. Juró también que los recién nacidos estaban en peligro de ser objeto de su ira, las niñas por veinte días y los niños por ocho. No solo esto, sino que también atacaría a los hombres en su sueño, robándoles su semen para
  8. 8. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 8 dar nacimiento a más niños demonio, que reemplazarían a esos asesinados cada día". LILITH Y LA ASTROLOGÍA Lilith no es un planeta, sino un punto sensible que se puede identificar mediante determinados cálculos. Para fijar su posición en el horóscopo se contempla la órbita elíptica de la Luna alrededor de la Tierra y el eje que forman los dos puntos más lejanos de la Tierra en esa elipse. Lilith se encuentra en el eje en aquel punto que está a la misma distancia de la Tierra y del centro de la elipse. Lilith tarda unos 9 años para dar una vuelta completa a los doce signos. Lilith recibe también el nombre de Luna Negra (coincidiendo con el símbolo empleado para representarla), una denominación que da alguna idea de su significado en el horóscopo. Se refiere al lado oscuro y desconocido de la naturaleza femenina. No es sólo fuente de la vida, sino también de la muerte, el dolor y la desgracia. En la astrología babilónica y asiria, Lilith jugó un papel importante, el cual fue redescubierto en los años sesenta y setenta. LA LILITH ASTRONÓMICA La Luna describe una trayectoria elíptica alrededor de la Tierra. Una elipse tiene dos puntos focales, y el otro punto focal no ocupado por la Tierra ha sido llamado Luna Oscura, Luna Negra o Lilith. Esta es una definición un tanto simplificada, puesto que, realmente, la Luna y la Tierra se mueven ambas alrededor de su centro común de gravedad, y la trayectoria de la Luna no es una elipse exacta sino más bien irregular. Es necesario distinguir entre la órbita media de la Luna, que es una lenta elipse alargada, y la órbita real, que oscila alrededor de la órbita media, debido a interferencias de distintas clases. Así como hay un Nodo Lunar "medio" y "real", así también hay una elipse "media" y "real" y una Lilith "media" y "real". Escribo "real" entre comillas porque el Nodo de la Luna sólo es "real" unas dos veces al mes, cuando la Luna se encuentra realmente en él, pues el resto del tiempo es tan "irreal" como el Nodo medio. De hecho, cuando se trabaja con un punto tan cercano a la Tierra, uno también debería tener en cuenta el gran paralaje, o sea, considerar desde qué punto de la Tierra uno observa realmente un punto dado del cielo. La Astrología observa los planetas geocéntricamente, como si fuera desde el centro de la Tierra,
  9. 9. Digitalizado por el Portal Masónico del Guajiro - Rolod Page 9 y no topo-céntricamente, desde el punto de vista real del observador. La Luna Oscura ha sido definida también como el apogeo de la órbita Lunar, o el punto de la órbita más alejado de la Tierra. Ambos puntos, el apogeo y el segundo punto focal, están en el eje mayor de la elipse orbital, la línea de ápside. Vistos desde la Tierra están en la misma dirección, y por lo tanto ocupan el mismo lugar en el Zodíaco. El segundo punto focal se encuentra a una distancia de unos 36.000 km de la Tierra, y el apogeo a unos 400.000 km. Aparte de esto, ambas definiciones pueden considerarse como equivalentes. Como la órbita de la Luna se mueve hacia delante continuamente en el espacio, la Luna Oscura se mueve a lo largo del Zodíaco a unos 40º por año. Una revolución completa tarda ocho años y diez meses. Temas consultado: 1. Biblia, Isaías 34:14 2. Escrito de Paloma de Miguel. Psicóloga 3. Costas Antola, Adela; Cubiló, María: El mito de Lilith. La curiosidad, su fuga y expulsión. Publicación interna de la Asociación Psicoanalítica de Buenos Aires. 1989 4. Wikipedia

