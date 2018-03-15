Download Free Writing Patient/Client Notes: Ensuring Accuracy in Documentation Download file TXT



Get Now : https://foryoufile343.blogspot.com/?book=0803638205

Master the hows and whys of documentation!Develop all of the skills you need to write clear, concise, and defensible patient/client care notes using a variety of tools, including SOAP notes.This is the ideal resource for any health care professional needing to learn or improve their skills—with simple, straight forward explanations of the hows and whys of documentation. It also keeps pace with the changes in Physical Therapy practice today, emphasizing the Patient/Client Management and WHO’s ICF model.Section by section you’ll learn how to document clearly and accurately, while exercise by exercise you’ll practice mastering every step.

