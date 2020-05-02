Martinet y Benveniste

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Funcionamientodellenguajecomomediodecomunicaciónhumana Elementos de lingüística general de André Martinet El lenguaje es ...
André Martinet  El lenguaje es una institución humana: no es resultado de ningún órgano del cuerpo humano en especial, de...
André Martinet  el lenguaje no es un calco de la realidad: Francés: bois madera de construcción madera en general madera ...
André Martinet: el lenguaje no es un calco de la realidad En idioma danés: tommer: madera de construcción broende: madera ...
André Martinet  el lenguaje posee una doble articulación 1° • Monemas 2° • Fonemas
Primera articulación: MONEMAS Cada uno de los monemas posee un sentido (significado) y una forma vocal (significante). Son...
Doble articulación del lenguaje Segunda articulación: FONEMAS Son las unidades que forman los monemas, no poseen significa...
 Las lenguas se manifiestan linealmente: la forma lineal del lenguaje humano deriva de su carácter VOCAL ya que los enunc...
Del signo a la enunciación: Émile Benveniste El lingüista francés Émile Benveniste propone una superación del modelo estr...
Émile Benveniste: enunciación y enunciado El estudio de la lengua en sí debe diferenciarse del estudio del empleo de la le...
En la enunciación se habla en primera persona (YO) y en tiempo presente, cobran importancia los interlocutores y el contex...
Gramática generativo- transformacional El creador de esta corriente es Noam Chomsky (1950). A esta corriente se la denom...
  1. 1. TENDENCIAS POSTERIORES AL ESTRUCTURALISMO DE SAUSSURE LENGUA CASTELLANA I
  2. 2. Escuela de Praga (década del 20) y Escuela de Copenhague (década del 30) Martinet (1908-1999) Benveniste (1902-1976)
  3. 3. Funcionamientodellenguajecomomediodecomunicaciónhumana Elementos de lingüística general de André Martinet El lenguaje es esencialmente vocal Solo el hombre posee la facultad del lenguaje que le permite entenderse con sus semejantes por medio de signos vocales André Martinet
  4. 4. André Martinet  El lenguaje es una institución humana: no es resultado de ningún órgano del cuerpo humano en especial, deriva de una función accesoria de otros órganos. Surge de la vida de los hombres en una sociedad.  El lenguaje es esencialmente un instrumento de comunicación: su función más importante es servir para la comunicación humana, además de ser soporte del pensamiento y cumplir una función estética.
  5. 5. André Martinet  el lenguaje no es un calco de la realidad: Francés: bois madera de construcción madera en general madera de quemar lugar plantado de árboleslas lenguas no son nomenclaturas, en cada comunidad lingüística los datos de la realidad se organizan de diferentes maneras.
  6. 6. André Martinet: el lenguaje no es un calco de la realidad En idioma danés: tommer: madera de construcción broende: madera para quemar skov: lugar plantado de árboles troe: árbol y madera en general En idioma español: madera leña bosque
  7. 7. André Martinet  el lenguaje posee una doble articulación 1° • Monemas 2° • Fonemas
  8. 8. Primera articulación: MONEMAS Cada uno de los monemas posee un sentido (significado) y una forma vocal (significante). Son unidades significativas. El niño le dio a su madre muchos besos. (Esta oración está formada por nueve monemas)
  9. 9. Doble articulación del lenguaje Segunda articulación: FONEMAS Son las unidades que forman los monemas, no poseen significado pero sí pueden distinguir un signo de otro. Son unidades distintivas. No es lo mismo el monema b/e/s/o que el monema p/e/s/o. Al cambiar un solo fonema, cambia el monema. En cada lengua, existe una cantidad LIMITADA de fonemas (lista cerrada) para producir un número ILIMITADO de monemas (lista abierta).
  10. 10.  Las lenguas se manifiestan linealmente: la forma lineal del lenguaje humano deriva de su carácter VOCAL ya que los enunciados vocales se desarrollan en el tiempo y el oído los percibe como una unidad. La lengua es un instrumento de comunicación: “Una lengua es un instrumento de comunicación con arreglo a la cual la experiencia humana se analiza, de modo diferente en cada comunidad, en unidades dotadas de un contenido semántico y de una expresión fónica, los monemas. Esta expresión fónica se articula, a su vez, en unidades distintivas y sucesivas, los fonemas, en un número determinado en cada lengua…” (Martinet, 1978, p. 29)
  11. 11. Del signo a la enunciación: Émile Benveniste El lingüista francés Émile Benveniste propone una superación del modelo estructuralista de Saussure. Es considerado el iniciador de las teorías del discurso: sus obras abarcan aproximadamente desde 1939 a 1972. Propone pasar del estudio del “signo” al estudio del “habla”. El lenguaje no puede ser considerado como un “instrumento” de comunicación. No somos sujetos que hablamos sino que somos sujetos porque hablamos. Aparece la dimensión de la “subjetividad” del lenguaje. Interesa el funcionamiento discursivo del sujeto en el acto mismo de la enunciación.
  12. 12. Émile Benveniste: enunciación y enunciado El estudio de la lengua en sí debe diferenciarse del estudio del empleo de la lengua. “La enunciación es este poner a funcionar la lengua por un acto individual de utilización” (Benveniste, 1985, p. 83). La ENUNCIACIÓN es el acto mismo a través del cual se produce un enunciado y es diferente del texto del enunciado. El ENUNCIADO es el resultado o producto de la enunciación. El objeto de estudio de la lingüística debería ser este: el acto lingüístico por medio del cual un locutor se apropia individualmente de la lengua y la convierte en discurso.
  13. 13. En la enunciación se habla en primera persona (YO) y en tiempo presente, cobran importancia los interlocutores y el contexto de comunicación. MOMENTO DE LA ENUNCIACIÓN AQUÍ LUGAR TÚ ALOCUTARIO AHORA TIEMPO YO LOCUTOR
  14. 14. Gramática generativo- transformacional El creador de esta corriente es Noam Chomsky (1950). A esta corriente se la denomina “generativa” porque intenta explicar el mecanismo que subyace en la producción de enunciados por parte de los hablantes. Se denomina “transformacional” porque describe las estructuras de superficie como resultado de transformaciones realizadas en estructuras profundas que son universales. Estos estudios no transcienden el nivel oracional (la oración es el punto de partida, luego, se estudian los niveles sintáctico, morfológico y fonológico).

