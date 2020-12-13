ONLINE KRIJGEN%%% Happily Letter After

From?New York Times?bestselling authors Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward comes a love story about taking chances, and the surprises that come with them.My love story all started with a letter.Only it wasn?t from the man I?d eventually fall in love with. It was from his daughter.? A sweet little girl named Birdie Maxwell who?d written to the magazine that I worked for.You see, once a year, my employer fulfilled a few wishes for readers. Only that column didn?t start up again for months.So I fulfilled some of her wishes myself. It was harmless?so I thought. Until one day I took things too far.While anonymously granting yet another of Birdie?s wishes, I got a look at her father.?Her devastatingly handsome, single dad father.?I should have stopped playing fairy godmother then. I should have left well enough alone. But I just couldn?t help myself.? I had a connection to this girl. One that had me acting irrationally.Like showing up on their doorstep. .

