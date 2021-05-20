Successfully reported this slideshow.
6
May. 20, 2021

Disability, Higher Education, teaching and learning bibliography - April 2021

disability, Higher Education, teaching and learning bibliography - April 2021

Disability, Higher Education, teaching and learning bibliography - April 2021

  1. 1. Disability,Higher Education,teachingand Learning Bibliography April 2021 Teachingand Learning Enos, G. (2021) Entire university must commit to disability services Disability compliance for higher education 26 (10), 2 Abstract: The language around disability has transformed at the University of Mississippi, with access now framed as a civil rights issue. Stacey Reycraft, Director of Student Disability Services, discussed this redefinition and how her office acquired a seat at the table in high-level decision-making. Kim, M Kutscher, E. (2021) College students with disabilities: factors influencing growth in academic ability and confidence Research in higher education 62 (3), 309-331, DOI: 10.1007/s11162-020-09595-8 Abstract: Using large-scale longitudinal data, this study sought to examine factors influencing two important student development outcomes in students with disabilities attending 4-year colleges and universities. Informed by Astin’s Input-Environment- Outcome model and the interactional model of disability, this study investigated the effect of student characteristics (i.e., disability type, gender, mother’s education level) and environmental factors (i.e., faculty encouragement and engagement in political discussion) on the development of academic ability and intellectual confidence in students’ senior year of college. The comparison between two outcome models for students with learning disabilities and those with physical or sensory disabilities provided important educational implications. Results from the multiple regression analyses revealed that both student characteristics and environmental factors significantly affect student development, accounting for students’ academic ability and intellectual confidence upon entering college. Institutional policy implications and educational interventions for college students with disabilities were also discussed. Mitchell, M. , Kent Butler, S. (2021) Acknowledging intersectional identity in supervision: the multicultural integrated supervision model Journal of multicultural counseling and development, 49 (2), 101-115 DOI: 10.1002/jmcd.12209. Abstract: Supervision is considered a critical component in the development of mental health professionals. Thus, to ensure ethical services are provided to clients, supervisors should integrate multicultural perspectives within supervision. Multicultural and social justice principles, although present in the literature, have not been successfully incorporated into previous process and developmental models as viable enhancers
  2. 2. to practitioner growth. The multicultural integrated supervision model presented in this article provides supervisees, supervisors, and counselor educators with methods that elicit deeper appreciation for culturally appropriate relationships and interactions. Parsons, J; Martin, A ; Mccoll, M; Rynard, D (2021) Accommodations and academic performance: first-year university students with disabilities. Canadian journal of higher education, 51(1), 41-56 Abstract: Despite growing enrollment of university students with disabilities, they have not achieved academic parity with their non-disabled peers. This study matched 71 first-year university students with disabilities and students without disabilities on three variables: high school average when admitted to university, gender, and program of study. Both groups of students were compared on three measures of academic performance: GPA, failed courses, and dropped courses after first year of university. The relationship between accommodations and academic performance was also analyzed for students with disabilities. Evenwhen matched on admission average, gender, and program of study, students with disabilities had a significantly lower GPA and were more likely to fail courses in their first year than their peers without disabilities. While note-taking in the classroom was associated with being less likely to drop a course, it was also associated with poorer academic performance, as was using a calculator or alternate format during exams. The more accommodations students lost in the transition from high school, the worse they performed academically at university. Students who lost human assistant support in the classroom and theuse of a computer or a memory aid during exams had a significantly lower GPA and were more likely to fail courses in their first year of university compared with students who did not lose these accommodations. These findings have implications for accessibility offices and universities in supporting the access needs and academic success of students with disabilities. Pickard, B (2021) .How is disability portrayed through Welsh universities' Disability Service web pages? A critical disability studies perspective. Learning & teaching (1755-2273), 14 (1) 1-34, DOI: 10.3167/latiss.2021.140102 Abstract: The research questions are: How are Welsh universities portraying the construct of disability through their Disability Service (or equivalent)2 web pages? What elements of students’ experiences are considered and prioritised on these web pages? What is the implicit message on these web pages about the experience of being a disabled student in higher education? ADHD Garcia, M.; Rouchy, E. Galéra, C.; Tzourio, C.; Michel, G. (2020) The relation between ADHD symptoms, perceived stress and binge drinking in college students Psychiatry research 284 Abstract: Binge drinking is a major public health problem associated with various negative short-term and long-term clinical and social outcomes. If there is evidence
  3. 3. to suggest a relationship between ADHD and alcohol use in college students, no study has investigated the role of ADHD symptomatology in binge drinking. Thus, this research was designed to explore the relative contributions of inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms to binge drinking in a sample of French college students while controlling for effects of perceived stress. Participants (N = 7011; mean age = 20.9; 74.9% of females) completed self-report surveys assessing ADHD symptoms, perceived stress, sociodemographic characteristics, and binge drinking frequency. Multinomial logistic regression revealed significant associations between higher levels of ADHD symptoms in general, but not perceived stress, and increasing frequency of binge drinking. Moreover, higher levels of inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms were independently associated with greater frequency of binge drinking. The association was stronger between high rates of binge drinking and inattention than for hyperactivity/impulsivity. These findings, which remained statistically significant after adjusting for a range of potential confounders (including perceived stress), suggest that the presence of ADHD symptoms may be an important factor related to binge drinking. Assistive Technology Gardener, C (2021) HE/Public sector update: How to promote digital accessibility at your institution, with University of Derby Ability Net webinar,. Slides and film online https://abilitynet.org.uk/webinars/hepublic-sector-update-how-promote-digital- accessibility-your-institution-university-derby McNaught, A (08 Apr 2021) How do I measure accessibility maturity and compliance? https://abilitynet.org.uk/news-blogs/how-do-i-measure-accessibility-maturity-and- compliance Abstract: Alistair McNaught introduces the AbilityNet/McNaught Maturity Model in the first of a series of blogs exploring its use within a range of higher education institutions Accessibility maturity in education- part two https://abilitynet.org.uk/news-blogs/accessibility-maturity-education Sutton, H. (2021) Communication key to online success for students with disabilities. Disability compliance for higher education, 26 (10) DOI: 10.1002/dhe.31050 Abstract: The shift to online communication caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had benefits for students with disabilities, according to a new study recently published by the Journal of Postsecondary Education and Disability Autism Everhart, N. Anderson, A. (2020) Academic librarians' support of autistic college students
  4. 4. Journal of academic librarianship 46 (5) Abstract: The role of academic libraries and librarians in support of autistic students has been studied on a limited basis with no confirmation on how to best convey knowledge of support services most effectively. A quasi-experimental research protocol with three academic library sites and related professional development treatments enabled comparison on the impact of online training alone, online coaching combined with coaching, and existing autism support programs. Academic librarians' knowledge and attitudes, along with measures of the library's physical environment were calculated pre and post training. Results showed that coaching, combined with online instruction, is the most effective professional development strategy for increasing knowledge of academic library patrons on the autism spectrum; librarians are enthusiastic to learn more about services taking place in other academic libraries, and small changes in the library environment can be impactful. Deaf Students Alshawabkeh, A. Woolsey, M. Kharbat, F.(2021) Using online information technology for deaf students during COVID-19:A closer look from experience Heliyon, 7 (5) Abstract: The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the education of millions of students across the world. The purpose of this study was to investigate the perceptions regarding the technological instruction and accommodations provided to deaf students in online distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study was qualitative in nature and used anonymous, one-to-one semi-structured interviews. In June 2020, we interviewed a convenience sample of deaf students (n = 15) and their instructors (n = 3) and analysed the responses thematically. Upon achieving theme saturation, the thematic structure analysis was finalised. The results revealed five main themes related to deaf students’ experience with online distance learning during COVID-19. The themes are as follows: course content delivered, technology used, delivery method, assessment tools used, and social interactions. Each theme is discussed and compared with the related literature to scientifically encapsulate its suggested dimensions. The interviewed students described their experience of using online technology in both negative and positive terms. Instructors also provided their input to express their experiences during that time. Online distance learning was described as a difficult and challenging experience that lacked efficient communication channels and failed to address the needs of the deaf with respect to the communication medium. The typical course delivery methods were described as challenging, and the lack of social interaction was highlighted as a liability. At the same time, participants acknowledged some ancillary benefits of online distance learning especially that it enhanced their technology skills and their competences in adapting to a new environment. MentalHealth Busby, D., Zheng, K; Eisenberg, D; Albucher, R.; Favorite, T Coryell,
  5. 5. W; Pistorello, J. (2021) Black college students at elevated risk for suicide: Barriers to mental health service utilization. Journal of American college health. 69 (3), 308-314DOI: 10.1080/07448481.2019.1674316. Abstract: To examine differences between Black students who do and do not screen positive for suicide risk; to describe barriers to mental health service utilization (MHSU) among participants with a positive screen and no current MHSU and; to determine if barriers vary by student characteristics. Participants: 1,559 Black students (66% female), ages 18 years and older (M = 21 years, SD = 2.61) recruited from September 2015 to October 2017 across four universities. Method: Participants completed an online survey assessing demographics, suicide risk, MHSU, and barriers to MHSU. Results: Seventeen percent of students screened positive for risk; 66% of these students were not receiving MHS. Students who screened positive were female and younger. Perceived problem severity (74%) was reported most frequently. Conclusions: Efforts to improve MHSU among Black college students at risk for suicide should address students' awareness of treatable MH problems and time concerns. Cho, S; Roy, Roudi N; Dayne, N.(2021) Student–parents' mental health: factors affecting anxiety and depression Family & consumer sciences research journal. 49 (3), 254-269. 16p. DOI: 10.1111/fcsr.12391. Abstract: This study examined determinants of anxiety and depression level among student–parents at a large, Hispanic-serving higher education institution. Based on the Double ABC-X stress theory, we included variables capturing resources and perceptions in predicting psychological distress of the 252 student–parent sample. In addition, we examined possible differences between Hispanic and non-Hispanic student–parent respondents. While our descriptive results showed the ethnic differences in resources and perceived challenges, results from multivariate analyses did not demonstrate ethnic differences in the prediction of anxiety and depression levels. This implies that for student–parents enrolled at a four-year institution, challenges are rather universal. Our findings can benefit higher education administration in developing effective mental health and support programs to student–parents Forbes, F. Whisenhunt, B.; Citterio, C.; Jordan, A..; Robinson, D.; Deal, W. (2021) Making mental health a priority on college campuses: implementing large scale screening and follow-up in a high enrollment gateway Journal of American college health. 69 (3), 275-282. DOI: 10.1080/07448481.2019.1665051. Abstract: We sought to evaluate a universal mental health screening program for undergraduate students using graduate student clinicians and online interviewing tools. Participants: Participants included 455 undergraduate students. Data were collected from October 2017 through January 2018. Methods: Participants completed a self-report mental health screening questionnaire. Students scoring "at risk" on any subscale were invited to participate in individual online follow-up interviews to assess risk level and provide referral information. Results: A majority
  6. 6. of participants scored in an "at risk" range on at least one subscale. Follow-up interviews were conducted for 40% of students "at risk" and 33% of those interviewed were referred to the university counseling center. Participants' perceptions of campus mental health priorities improved over a three-month period. Conclusions: A pilot universal campus mental health screening using graduate student clinicians resulted in a meaningful number of referrals and enhanced perception that the university cared about student mental health. Davis, R, Olpin, M (2021) The effects of stress relief tools and interventions on student well-being College student journal, 55, (1) 17-24 Abstract: The main purpose of this study was to investigate the difference between stress relief tools and interventions on students’ blood pressure, heart rate, perceived pain and perceived stress in a stress relief center at a university in the northwest of the United States. Usage rates of each tool and intervention were also investigated. From September 2009-August 2016, data of almost 17,000 university students voluntarily participated in using the stress relief tools and interventions and were analyzed using a quantitative causal comparative post hoc and Pearson Product correlation methods. Some stress relief tools and interventions got used more than others and some yielded significantly lower blood pressure, heart rates, perceived pain and stress levels than other tools and interventions. Certain stress relief tools and interventions are preferred more than others and work more effectively than others. Having a place for students to access stress relief tools and interventions is highly recommended. Key Words: Stress, college, tools, interventions, student, relief, center Jones, E.; Priestley, M. Brewster, L.; Wilbraham, S..; Hughes, G.; Spanner, L. Student wellbeing and assessment in higher education: the balancing act. Assessment & evaluation in higher education. 46 (3), 438-450. DOI:10.1080/02602938.2020.1782344. Abstract: This paper draws on staff and student consultations conducted during the development of Student Minds’ University Mental Health Charter to identify five key tensions which can arise in assessment design and strategy when seeking to balance the wellbeing of students with pedagogical, practical and policy considerations. It highlights the need to acknowledge the pressures of assessment on staff wellbeing as well as students. The particular tensions explored include the need to balance challenge against the psychological threats this can entail; the varying impacts of traditional and novel forms of assessment; the differing demands of collaborative and individual work; the tensions between ideal strategies and those which are practically feasible; and the ways in which feedback is given (as a constructive learning tool) and received (often as a psychological threat). These tensions can provide a valuable point of reflection for educators who need to critically and proactively navigate these conflicts within their own assessment design and practices, as part of a wider whole university approach to promoting student wellbeing. Soria, K.; Horgos, B. (2021)
  7. 7. Factors associated with college students' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. (2021) Journal of college student development, 62(2) Abstract: The unique context surrounding the pandemic may create conditions that alter previous research findings related to students’ mental health; therefore, we designed this study to examine the associations between individual, interpersonal, institutional, health, and stress-related factors and undergraduates’ risks for clinically significant MDD and GAD.
