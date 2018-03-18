Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 The “Insane” Business Case Why Brand CFOs Love Uniting Brand & Commerce Sites
2
UNIFYING BRAND & COMMERCE 3 + ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORE
UNIFYING BRAND & COMMERCE Agenda - Why should I do it? - How do I do it? - How big is the financial impact? - Who should c...
WHY SHOULD I DO IT? 5
6 Digital commerce has proven to be a boon for brands.
7 Brands can INSPIRE and CONVERT using digital channels.
8
9 Initially two separate destinations: Brand Sites to inspire. Online Shops to convert.
NIKE.COM VS. STORE.NIKE.COM (2013) 10
APPLE.COM VS. SHOP.APPLE.COM (2013) 11
PANDORA.NET VS. PANDORA ESTORE 12
13 Promoting two separate destinations has significant drawbacks.
SEPARATE BRAND & COMMERCE - Brand Site that doesn’t convert - Online Shop that doesn’t inspire - “Lost” visitors - Lower o...
15 What you really want is an ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORE.
16 Online Flagship Stores combine brand and commerce experiences. Now, brands can boost their revenue by unifying brand an...
HOW DO I DO IT? 17
APPLE.COM (2018) 18 Unified Brand & Commerce
APPLE.COM - No separation of brand & commerce - Seamless flow - Abundance of inspiring content - Visual! - Animated micro ...
20 All major commerce platforms lack sophisticated content & experience management.
ALTERNATIVE APPROACHES 1. Customize •Lack of OOTB functionality •Not well supported •Hard to maintain 2. Replace •OOTB fun...
22 Augmenting your existing commerce platform
23 Add sophisticated content & experience management
24 Responsive & Adaptive
25 Advanced Image Handling
26 Shoppable Images
27 Text on Image
28 Product Banner Management
29 Live Product Data
30 Landing Page Management
31 SEO
32 Content Reuse for Outbound Marketing
33 PDP Augmentation
34 Personalization
35 Multi-Country / Multi-Language
36 Ratings & Reviews
37 It is possible to add sophisticated Content & Experience Management to your IBM, SAP, Salesforce or Magento commerce pl...
HOW BIG IS THE FINANCIAL IMPACT? 38
FINANCIAL IMPACT A. Increased Conversion B. Increased Average Order Value C. Increased Organic Search Traffic D. More effi...
40 A prospect of ours: 100M visitors to brand site. 20M reach the online store.
41 Bad news: 80M never made it to the store.
42 What if all 100M visitors experienced an inspiring online flagship store?
80M additional store visitors. Let’s assume: 50% lower conversion and 50% smaller average order value Double the revenue! ...
44 Even with 75% lower conversion and 50% smaller average order value 50% revenue growth
“INSANE” BUSINESS CASE 45 Overall, our customers see significant top-line growth.
WHO SHOULD CARE? 46
B2C BRANDS 47
RETAIL 03/01/2018 48
B2B BRANDS 03/01/2018 49
50 B2B brands leverage B2C innovations.
EMERSON 51
52 EMERSON
53 EMERSON
54 EMERSON
AN OFFER FOR YOU 55
OUR OFFER We’ll build the business case with you. Then, we’ll build a proof of concept for you within days. Come to CoreMe...
OUR OTHER OFFER Come to Friedman’s Hell’s Kitchen (right next to the show) daily from 4:30-6pm. 57 Join us for our daily H...
WHAT DOES COREMEDIA DO? > Better Content Management > Advanced Asset Management > Deep eCommerce Integrations 58 CoreMedia...
Find me on LinkedIn or Twitter: @soerenstamer 59
60
THANK YOU! (Sören Stamer) CEO & Co-Founder soeren.stamer@coremedia.com +49 40 325587-100 Twitter: @soerenstamer LinkedIn: ...
×