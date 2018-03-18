At NRF 2018, Sören Stamer, CEO of CoreMedia, analyses the benefits and financial impact of uniting online brand experiences and transactional online stores into iconic ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES. Using examples from iconic brands like Apple.com, Nike.com and Pandora.net, Sören shows the strategic benefit of content rich experiences tightly integrated with ordering capabilities.



A video of Sören's presentation can be viewed here:

https://blog.coremedia.com/the-insane-business-case/