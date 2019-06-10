Successfully reported this slideshow.
Check Out These Essential Tips When Choosing a Personal Trainer. Brought to you by https://oneupfitness.ca . OneUp Fitness provides personal training at its finest. We can help you get fit despite your busy schedules. We hold very high standards and all of our trainers must go through rigorous education and practice before they start training clients. At OneUp Fitness, we are working together to help strengthen your health so that you can enjoy life to the fullest.

  1. 1. Essential Tips When Choosing a Personal Trainer
  2. 2. Choosing a Personal Trainer  Thinking about working with a personal trainer for your workouts? It sounds intimidating especially if it’ll be your first time.  But remember, there’s nothing wrong with asking help from professionals. You’re only doing the right thing to protect your body from injuries and also make the most of your time.  It’s less likely that you’ll slack off as a professional personal trainer holds you accountable for your fitness goals. But, how do you choose a trainer?
  3. 3. Here are Essential Tips You Might Want to Consider:
  4. 4. Set Realistic Goals  The first step is about you. It’s about setting goals that are attainable. You don’t want to push yourself too hard on a goal that you’ll not reach in the timeframe that you have.  Think about how much time you’re looking at and then list down your specific goals. Break down your main goal into smaller chunks.  For example, you may want to improve your running speed or enhance your flexibility.
  5. 5. Watch the Personal Trainer in Action  Professional credentials are great but more than that, you’ll want to see in person how the trainer performs. If possible, observe them while they’re training another client.  Do they seem like they’re having fun? Do they look easy to talk to? Is there variety with the routine they’re using for their clients?  Does watching them make you feel excited? It’s important to find a trainer that will make you look forward to your every session and not watch the time while you’re at it.
  6. 6. Schedule a Consultation  Ask if the personal trainer offers consultation. This will give you the chance to get to know the trainer better.  Just be sure to bring with you a list of questions so you can get the most of your meeting. Ask them about their fitness philosophy, professional experience, motivation, availability, and personal fitness routine.  If their answers resonate with you, that’s a good starting point.
  7. 7. Request References  Talk to their clients to know more about the personal trainer.  You may also follow them on their social media accounts should they have any. Talking to the gym manager may also give you an additional perspective.  They may be able to recommend a team member that they feel will suit your personality and goals.
  8. 8. Check These Out!  OneUp Fitness provides personal training at its finest. We can help you get fit despite your busy schedules.  We hold very high standards and all of our trainers must go through rigorous education and practice before they start training clients.  For more info on fitness centre halifax Check out: https://Oneupfitness.ca

