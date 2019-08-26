Why We Chose Karma Nuts?

Nuts are one of nature’s greatest gifts. They come packed with proteins, nutrients, and healthy fats that endow our bodies with sustainable, slow burning energy. One of the most nutrient dense varieties? Cashews. They are chock full of Manganese, Iron, Copper, Magnesium, Zinc, Phosphorus, and Vitamin K. Capitalizing on the great taste and health benefits of cashews, Karma Nuts produces a mouthwatering line of snack packs that you can feel good about.