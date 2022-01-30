Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

What is vitamin d and why is it important

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH of US), there are more than 100 billion
people worldwide.
Most people are deficient in vitamin D. The reason for which is urbanization and modern living
The method is largely responsible. Lack of vitamin D can lead to various complications in the
body
Which is not limited to bone and dental problems. How it is lacking, what is lacking
This section discusses the possible complications and what needs to be done to fill the gaps.
Awareness raising through reading this paragraph rich in essential information about vitamin D.
It will be possible to live a healthy life.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

What is vitamin d and why is it important

  1. 1. What is vitamin D and why is it important? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH of US), there are more than 100 billion people worldwide. Most people are deficient in vitamin D. The reason for which is urbanization and modern living The method is largely responsible. Lack of vitamin D can lead to various complications in the body Which is not limited to bone and dental problems. How it is lacking, what is lacking This section discusses the possible complications and what needs to be done to fill the gaps. Awareness raising through reading this paragraph rich in essential information about vitamin D. It will be possible to live a healthy life. What is vitamin D and why is it important? Before learning about vitamin D, it is important to know what vitamins are and why they are important for the body Needed. One of the 6 essential elements of food is one of the most important Vitamins. Which is special to increase the body's various important functions and immunity Plays a role. There are basically two types of vitamins. E.g .: 1. Water soluble vitamins that do not stay in the body for long. So this is national Vitamin rich foods should be taken daily. Such as: Vitamin B and Vitamin C. 2. Fat soluble vitamins that are stored in the body. There are four such vitamins. E.g .: Vitamins A, D, E, K. In this article we will only discuss Vitamin D which is compared to other vitamins Somewhat different in nature but very important for the body. It is not available in large quantities directly from food. About 90 percent of the sun's heat is produced by the body, and only 610 percent of food is consumed Available through The heat of the sun acts as a special influencer for the body to produce sufficient amount of this vitamin By Vitamins play a special role in many important physiological functions D. Due to the lack of it to appear in the body of all people starting from children to old age There may be various problems. This vitamin is also used to prevent and cure epidemics Efficacy. ‌So this vitamin D is exceptional and important to avoid various physical complications Everyone should have the necessary knowledge about. Benefits of Vitamin D. Below is a summary of all the important functions that it can play in the body Discussed.
  2. 2. 1. Absorbs calcium and phosphorus through the intestines and maintains their proper balance in the blood Plays a special role in keeping. And these two elements (calcium and phosphorus) are in the teeth and bones Helps maintain structure, proper bone density and prevent bone fragility. With that Vitamin D also plays an important role in proper muscle building. 2. The body has two types of immunity. Innate system Later acquired (adaptive system) immunity which is the infection in human body Fights against and makes antibodies in the body. These two types increase immunity Vitamin D plays a helpful role. It is also a disease of various complex nature (autoimmune disease) helps prevent. 3. Various studies have shown that those who have never been deficient in vitamin D. The risk of heart disease is much lower. Because of various heart diseases such as heart attack (myocardial infarction) and it helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure. 4. Observed 159 males and 282 females of different ages for over 1 year It has been found that those who have adequate amounts of vitamin D in their body are less prone to depression. Because It can play an effective role in reducing anxiety and depression. 5. Vitamin D is especially helpful for those who are trying to lose excess body weight Can play a role. In particular it helps to reduce the feeling of hunger which is for weight loss A very important issue. . Helps to increase testosterone for normal sex life of men A hormone that is extremely important. Also helps to increase sperm quality Which is needed to give birth to children. . Scientists want to know if vitamin D can play an effective role in preventing cancer Conducted various experiments at different times. Studies have shown that those who have vitamins in their body They are less likely to get colorectal cancer without D deficiency. However There is still research on how to prevent colon cancer. What is the lack of vitamin D? For those who do not feel the heat of the sun or those who eat vegetarian Vitamin D deficiency is more common in the body. Deficiency causes various complications in the body. The symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are summarized below. 1. In case of Vitamin D deficiency, the body will absorb calcium and phosphorus properly. Is not able to. Rather, it leaves the body through the kidneys. Of calcium and phosphorus Lack of bone and tooth structure is disrupted. Decreased bone density which leads to bone loss and bone loss Increases fragility. 2. Increased risk of fatal heart disease such as heart attack, high blood pressure and even stroke Goes.
  3. 3. 3. Vitamin D deficiency reduces pancreatic insulin secretion and increases the risk of diabetes Related to exaggeration. 4. Vitamin D deficiency reduces immunity. Resulting in easy infection or Disease attacks occur. 5. Certain types of cancer such as colon cancer . A study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that vitamin D. Lack can cause excessive hair loss and baldness. . Decreased levels of vitamin D in the blood cause depression and are more complex in the elderly May cause schizophrenia in nature. . Vitamin D deficiency can lead to excess weight gain and obesity. 9. Due to vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy, babies are born with low birth weight, There may also be bone deformities and premature delivery. Also in the case of pregnant mothers Increased risk of gestational diabetes. Sources of Vitamin D and what is available? Vitamin D is an extremely beneficial element for the body which can lead to various problems due to its deficiency Which may be evident in the discussion above. And so this is the key to filling the vitamin deficiency How to get vitamins from the source sun and what are the barriers in that case The subject is discussed below. Vitamin D is called sunshine vitamin because its main source is the heat of the sun. When the sun When heat is applied to the skin, this vitamin is produced in the internal tissues of the body. However There are some special instructions and warnings in this case. Such as: The heat of the sun plays the most effective role in the first part of the day. So of the day The sun should shine in the first half. Excessive sun exposure during sunbathing can be painful or harmful to the eyes. This Sunglasses should be used to prevent problems. If you are in the sun, your body will sweat which can cause dehydration. And that's enough Drink plenty of water. Do not cover the whole body with cloth but keep the sun exposed as much as possible You have to wear it. If you are in the sun using sunscreen cream, then the heat of the sun produces vitamin D. Will not be fruitful. In general, direct sunlight needs to be applied to the skin of the body to produce vitamin D. However Prolonged exposure to the sun is just as difficult as it is harmful to the skin. Even the sun's rays
  4. 4. (UV rays) can cause skin cancer. So you should not stay in the sun for a long time. Adequate amount of vitamin D in sunburned body 3 days a week for 10 to 30 minutes daily Enough for production. But for black people, staying in the sun for a little longer Should. This is because black people have relatively high levels of melanin in their skin. And Melanin is a substance that slows down the production of vitamin D in the heat of the sun. (Raman, 2018) What foods contain vitamin D? Although sunlight is a major source of vitamin D, it is not the only source. Something There are foods that contain this vitamin. Some of these foods are named below. Different types of oily fish such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel Canned tuna fish Cod liver oil Red meat Egg yolk Cow's milk Mushrooms Orange lemon juice Cereals etc. For many, the above foods can cause complications in other parts of the body Can Patients with high blood pressure eat red meat, egg yolks and more marine fish There is a possibility of raising bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood. Again in many cases Drinking milk can cause stomach problems. However, vitamin D is the remedy for all these problems Supplements can be taken. However, in that case, of course, some special instructions from the doctor Must take supplements accordingly. What happens if you eat too much vitamin D? Those who stay indoors all day, that is, do not come in contact with the sun, Or vitamin D for those who live in a cold country where the heat of the sun is very rare Supplements should be taken. According to the National Health Service (NHS of UK) daily The dose of vitamin D supplement is 10 micrograms. This is for kids under one year old The dose will be 7.5 micrograms. Note that 1 microgram is 1 part of 1 milligram. Breastfeeding adults (over 11 years old), pregnant women and infants The maximum daily intake for such mothers is never more than 100 micrograms (4000 IU) Should not be This dose is safe up to a maximum of 50 micrograms (2000 IU) in 1 to 10 years. And up to 25 micrograms (1000 IU) per day for children under 1 year of age. However, it can be taken beyond the prescribed limits as per the advice of the doctor. Excessive intake of prescribed doses can lead to various complications in the body. If you take supplements for a long time, excess amount of calcium will accumulate in the body Stays. This can lead to weak bones, kidney and heart problems. Note
  5. 5. Never a surplus in the production of vitamins from natural foods and the heat of the sun Poisoning does not occur. However, prolonged exposure to the sun causes skin problems. Benefits of Vitamin D3 Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin also known as calciferol. It basically consists of two components Is composed of combinations. Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) Vitamin D3 is found in animal sources and in the heat of the sun. Vitamin D2, on the other hand, is found in vegetable sources such as mushrooms grown in sunlight From different types of grains. According to scientists, vitamin D3 is better than vitamin D2 in filling the deficiency of vitamin D in the blood More effective. Some of the special benefits of Vitamin D3 are mentioned below. Plays a special role in protecting children from influenza A in winter. Vitamin D3 supplement can be taken without doctor's advice. And that's the thyroid Helps to cure the problem (hypothyroidism). Vitamin D3 supplement is safe and effective. What is the lack of vitamin D3? Vitamin D3 deficiency can lead to a variety of problems, including symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. Almost similar. Below are the symptoms of vitamin D3 deficiency. Decreased bone density which can easily break bones Osteoporosis is more common in women Muscle pain may be felt Fatigue fills the body with little effort Arthritis can cause pain Immunity is reduced which makes it very easy to get infection or pneumonia Goes Falling Hair falling Depression, anxiety and depression can be seen Why is there a lack of vitamin D3? Don't eat milk: Milk is a balanced nutritious food that contains a lot of vitamin D3. But It is seen in many people that drinking milk is causing various problems. Especially those who digest milk in the stomach They cannot eat milk due to lack of necessary enzymes. This is a congenital problem The cause may be known as lactose intolerance disease. Vegetarian diet: Excludes only non-vegetarian foods such as milk, eggs, fish, meat, etc. People who are vegetarian eaters are called vegetarians. Vegetarian diet
  6. 6. Although it has many benefits, it can cause vitamin D3 deficiency. Because vitamin D3 It is not found in any food other than animal meat. Sun heat: The main source of vitamin D3 is sun heat. If the heat of the sun is directly on the skin This vitamin is produced naturally. But in the case of urban life and much more Regular exposure to the sun's heat is a rare occurrence in temperate countries. Most of the time home, Due to the location in the office or car, the heat of the sun does not get a chance to get on the body. How to prevent vitamin D3 deficiency? The best way to prevent this is to find the cause of the deficiency (described above) Transcend Such as: Develop the habit of drinking milk. There is a special type of milk (lactose free) for those who have problems with digestion. Which will be easily digested and is able to play an effective role in filling the deficiency of vitamin D3. It is always better not to eat vegetarian food without any special purpose. Because, by taking all kinds of food including meat, all the necessary nutrients of the body Gets. The sun should be warmed regularly for a short time. The sun is as important to the whole earth as it is to the human body Plays a role. Why is Vitamin D important for children? Vitamin D is essential for people of all ages. However, in the case of children, this requirement is much higher. Because it plays a special role in the normal structure and growth of the baby, especially in the formation of bones and teeth Makes important contributions. Calcium and phosphorus are essential for proper bone formation and growth. These substances enter the body through food. But without the help of Vitamin D the body can absorb calcium and phosphorus. Can't mean that it does not benefit the body. And then the deficiency of these two important elements causes distortion in the structure of the baby's teeth and bones. What is the disease of children due to lack of vitamin D? Vitamin D deficiency in children impairs the proper structure and proper growth of their body. The signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency in children are as follows: The bones of the body and the skull are not formed properly In some cases bone deformities can be seen which are called rickets
  7. 7. Jaundice can occur immediately after birth Teeth take longer to erupt The normal growth of the baby is disrupted Children are short in nature The best vitamin D foods for kids Since the main source of this vitamin is the heat of the sun. So the children are a little in the heat of the sun from time to time Should be allowed to roam or play sports. Jaundice in many children immediately after birth (neonatal jaundice) may occur. It usually does not require any treatment. In the morning The best solution to this problem is to soak your baby in the sun for a while. Baby Therefore, breast milk contains all the necessary nutrients. But a little older baby For those who are on a regular diet, the following foods may help to make up for the deficiency of this vitamin The best food Maybe. Eggs with yolk Fun food made of eggs Cow's milk Mushrooms Orange juice Fish etc. Vitamin D in corona prevention A study in the United Kingdom found that up to 34% of vitamin D in corona infections May reduce the chances. It enhances immunity and plays an effective role in preventing respiratory infections Can keep In addition, corona stays indoors for long periods of time due to lack of sun heat Many people are deficient in this vitamin. So take vitamin D supplements to increase immunity during corona Can go However, it must be taken in the prescribed safe dosage. Just as vitamin D is important for the body, so is deficiency in the body There are various complications. The urban way of life has reduced the possibility of direct sun exposure to the body. But a very important element for the body is the sun for the production of vitamin D. It is important to apply heat to the body. And so we should all be vocal in raising awareness about this. To read more Info please visit: https://www.healthinfobd.com

×