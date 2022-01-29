Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12

What are the natural foods rich in vitamin b.

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Vitamin B is one of the essential nutrients in the human body. This is ours
Helps in various important chemical reactions of the body, physical growth etc.
Of the 13 vitamins needed by the human body, 6 are Vitamin B, which together are Vitamin B.
Also known as complex. Anemia, weakness,
Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness. So about its work and need
It is very important to know correctly. What are the diseases in the absence of it, what foods to
eat as needed

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoga & Ayurveda: Self-Healing and Self-Realization Dr. David Frawley
(4.5/5)
Free

What are the natural foods rich in vitamin b.

  1. 1. What are the natural foods rich in vitamin B. Vitamin B is one of the essential nutrients in the human body. This is ours Helps in various important chemical reactions of the body, physical growth etc. Of the 13 vitamins needed by the human body, 6 are Vitamin B, which together are Vitamin B. Also known as complex. Anemia, weakness, Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness. So about its work and need It is very important to know correctly. What are the diseases in the absence of it, what foods to eat as needed It is possible to meet the demand by reading the whole paragraph to get the correct answer to many more such questions Request remained. Vitamin B It is soluble in water and helps in digestion. We get Vitamin B in 6 forms I live. Below is a table showing all the vitamins contained in this complex- Vitamin chemical name Vitamin B1 Thiamine Vitamin B2 Riboflavin Vitamin B3 Niacin Vitamin B5 Pantothenic acid Vitamin B6 Pyridoxin Vitamin B6 Biotin Vitamin B9 (Folate) Folic acid Vitamin B12 Cobalamin List of foods rich in vitamin B. To know this, the first thing we need to know is, what are these vitamins Available in food. The presence of this vitamin can be noticed in many foods. One Adults need to take an average of 2.4 micrograms of B vitamins per day. Those Foods that contain at least 20% of the daily requirement of vitamin B are ideal sources of those foods. Below is a list of some of the vitamin B foods that are readily available in our country Was given. 1. Green vegetables Fresh and green vegetables are abundant in our country. It contains a lot of vitamins B, especially folate. Amount of daily requirement of B complex obtained in different vegetables: - Vegetables (raw): 41% Vegetables (cooked): 31%
  2. 2. Lettuce leaves (raw): 29% Turnip (cooked): 25% Cabbage (raw): 20% Cooked vegetables contain less of it than raw vegetables. So just perfect Eating vegetables is more beneficial for the body. 2. Fish, meat liver Animals like fish, poultry, cows, goats etc. have a lot of B vitamins in their liver. For example 100 The liver of the village cow contains B vitamins of daily requirement - Thiamine (B 1): 12% Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 201% Niacin (B 3): 6% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 69% Pyridoxin (B 6): 51% Biotin (Biotin / B 7): 138% Late Folate (Folate / B 9): 75% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 138% 3. Eggs A large (50 g) boiled egg contains the vitamins needed daily - Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 15% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 6% Biotin (Biotin / B 7): 33% Folate (Folate / B 9): 5% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 9% Remember, raw egg whites contain a type of protein called avidin. Which Binding to vitamin B reduces its absorption rate. So the eggs are cooked and eaten Avidin becomes inactive and high levels of vitamin B are found. 4. Milk Milk is one of the main sources of Vitamin B in the diet. 240 ml in one cup of milk The highest amount is riboflavin (B2). There are also daily needs- Thiamine (Thiamine / B 1): 6% Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 26% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 9% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 18% For example, in an observational study of more than 36,000 adults in Europe It has been found that dairy foods make up 22-25% of the daily requirement of riboflavin or B2 in human diet. Provides. 5. Meat Beef contributes a lot to the vitamin B diet. 100 grams of beef daily The amount of demand is B complex - Thiamine (Thiamine / B 1): 5% Ri Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 6% Niacin (B 3): 39% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 6%
  3. 3. Pyridoxin (Pyridoxin / B 6): 31% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 29% . Chicken Chicken contains the highest amounts of B3 (niacin) and B6. Also stays (everyday) Demand) - Ri Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 6% Niacin (B 3): 69% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 10% Pyridoxin (B 6): 30% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 8% . Yogurt Yogurt drinks (lachchi) contain B2 and B12. Also contains- Riboflavin (Riboflavin / B 2): 18% Cobalamin (Cobalamin / B 12): 26% Add 2-3 teaspoons of sugar per cup to enhance the taste of yogurt, or before refrigerating. So Care should be taken to ensure that blood sugar levels do not rise again in the hope of getting more vitamin B. . Sunflower seeds One of the B vitamins is sunflower seeds. Butter made from their seeds b A great source of vitamins. Sunflower seeds are- Niacin (Niacin / B 3): 10% Ot Pantothenic acid (Pantothenic acid / B 5): 11% Pyridoxin (B 6): 20% Late Folate (Folate / B 9): 18% 9. Banana Among the vitamin B foods, banana is a well-known fruit and is very good for vitamin A Source. Easily available and also cheap in price. It contains a lot of B5 and B6. In addition to this There is plenty of water, vitamin C, potassium and fiber. 10. Chhola Chhola is a nutritious food for our body. It contains vitamins B1, B2, B5, B6 and B9. There is also plenty of protein. It is made with gram flour and various dishes Very tasty to eat mixed. 11. Cashew nuts Cashews are rich in B1, B3 and B6. How much B vitamins do you need every day? 8 different B vitamins together are called B complex. To keep the body healthy and disease free Both men and women should take a certain amount of B complex every day. Daily needs of B Complex for women - Vitamin B1 1.1 mg Vitamin B1 1.1 mg
  4. 4. Vitamin B2 1.1 mg Vitamin B3 14 mg Vitamin B5 5 mg Vitamin B: 1.3 mg Vitamin B6 / Biotin 30 micrograms Vitamin B9 / folic acid. 400 Microgram Vitamin B12 2.4 micrograms Daily needs of B complex for men - Vitamin B1 1.2 mg Vitamin B2 1.3 mg Vitamin B3 16 mg Vitamin B5 5 mg Vitamin B: 1.3 mg Vitamin B6 / Biotin 30 micrograms Vitamin B9 / Folic Acid 400 Microgram Vitamin B12 2.4 micrograms What is the lack of vitamin B? We meet most of its needs from different foods. Adequate amounts of this vitamin If not taken, it can cause deficiency in the body. Its deficiency can be due to two common reasons: 1. Not eating moderate amounts of nutritious food 2. If for some reason the body cannot absorb this vitamin well Symptoms of its deficiency are- Red rash all over the body Lip cracking Swelling of the tongue Fatigue Weakness Anemia Suffering from hesitation about everything Annoyance or frustration Nausea Abdominal pain Diarrhea Constipation Numbness of limbs 3 Why is there a lack of vitamin B1 (thiamine)? Thiamine (B1) is one of the eight essential B vitamins which is very important in human body
  5. 5. Works. Since the human body is unable to produce thiamine, various foods, such as meat, Receives thiamine from nuts etc. Deficiency of this vitamin is quite uncommon in developed countries However, it is quite common in our country. Thiamine deficiency can occur for a variety of reasons. Aging Diabetes Dialysis (in case of kidney problems) HIV / AIDS Alcohol dependence Use of high doses of diuretics (Diuratics) What is the lack of vitamin B1? A major symptom of thiamine deficiency is loss of appetite and appetite Getting tired Getting frustrated easily Weakens the nerves Hand-foot trembling Weakening of muscles Blurred vision. Severe thiamine deficiency can cause blurred vision, even in the eyes There may be damage (optic neuropathy). Vomiting. There is considerable doubt as to whether vomiting occurs due to thiamine deficiency. However Benefits of Thiamine Use for Gastrointestinal Problems Gone. Shortness of breath. Its deficiency can sometimes lead to heart failure. Heart enough This is because the blood cannot be pumped. However, there may be other reasons. Such as Accumulation of water in the lungs can also cause shortness of breath. Beef and liver Cooked peas Lentils Almonds (Raw) Mushrooms Food grains (oats, corn) Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) Very small amounts of vitamin B2 can be stored by our body, but only for a very short time. What is the lack of vitamin B2? Reddening of the lips যায় Cracks in the corners of the lips, causing wounds The skin stays dry Infection of the tongue Apthous ulcer
  6. 6. Scrotal dermatitis Anemia Foods rich in vitamin B2 Fish, meat Eggs Dairy products Artichoke Red pepper Mushrooms Almonds Pumpkin Sweet potatoes Vegetables Wheat Peas, beans The cause of vitamin B2 deficiency? There are several reasons for the risk of B2 deficiency. E.g. Kidney problems Lack of balanced diet Not eating food like time Alcoholism If any previous surgery Vitamin B3 (niacin) Severe deficiency of B3 is known as pellagra. What is the lack of vitamin B3? Vomiting and diarrhea Headache Indifference Fatigue Depression Decreased memory Foods rich in vitamin B3 Beef liver Chicken breast meat Tuna fish Turkey Salmon Beef run meat
  7. 7. Potatoes Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) Pantothenic acid is found in a variety of foods. Although being in the gut is beneficial Bacteria can produce some amount of this acid but only to meet sufficient demand Not enough. What is the lack of vitamin B5? Fatigue, Insomnia Frustration Annoyance Nausea Abdominal pain Foods rich in vitamin B5 Corn, cauliflower, broccoli, tomato, avocado, fruit, lentils, egg yolk, beef, turkey, Poultry, milk, peas, peanuts, sweet potatoes, sunflower seeds, lobster etc. Benefits of Vitamin B5 Vitamin B5 is used in the treatment of many diseases. B5 which is used as medicine for diseases The lower form is done Acne Allergies Asthma To alleviate chronic fatigue Conjunctivitis Convulsions Dandruff Depression Dizziness Headache Heart disease Insomnia Annoyance Low blood pressure Low blood sugar Obesity Arthritis pain Tongue infections Wound healing Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) If your body is deficient in folate and B12, you are more likely to have B6 deficiency.
  8. 8. This is because pyridoxine cannot work well without the help of folate and B12. So when this When there is a deficiency of two vitamins then deficiency of B6 is seen naturally. Hepatitis, Kidney Diseases, smokers, overweight and vitamin B6 deficiency are more common in pregnant women. What is the lack of vitamin B6? Lack of B6 can cause cheilosis or sores on the corners of the mouth. Food in it There may be pain during and after talking. Also riboflavin, folate, iron and This condition can also be caused by other nutritional deficiencies. Lack of B6 causes glossitis. This causes swelling and inflammation of the tongue. Inflammation Because the test buds on the tongue blend in with the tongue, so the tongue looks smooth. Pyridoxine deficiency can affect your mood. Such as: frustration, anxiety, Irritable mood. This is because of the B6 different neurotransmitters such as serotonin (Serotonin) and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Serotonin And GABA both help control anxiety, depression and emotions. Convulsions also occur in the absence of GABA. Decreased immunity. Lack of B6 to fight infection Decreases the production of antibodies required for. Foods rich in vitamin B6 Turkey Chicken breast meat Fish Sunflower seeds Banana Vitamin B6 (Biotin) Biotin deficiency is not as common as other deficiencies. Foods rich in vitamin B contain biotin. But in small quantities. So biotin deficiency is more common. What is the lack of biotin? Dry or rough skin Dry eyes Hair loss Fatigue Insomnia or sleep problems Loss of appetite Nausea Depression Irritation or trembling of hands or feet Muscle pain Convulsions Having trouble walking Foods rich in biotin Egg yolks, chicken, nuts, seeds, mushrooms, avocados, sweet potatoes, bananas and broccoli. The cause of biotin deficiency
  9. 9. 1. Medicine Some medications can prevent your body from taking B2 properly. Such as antibiotics. Antibiotics kill the beneficial bacteria in your intestine Can produce biotin naturally. 2. Taking food through saline Many sick patients are given nutrients through tubes or saline. IV (I / V) or tube However, if you take nutrients from the B6 deficiency may occur, because it is sufficient according to the needs of the body The amount does not contain biotin. 3. If you have intestinal problems Some chronic intestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease and colitis (intestinal) Inflammation) situation prevents your body from taking nutrients from food. In this case vitamins B6 is lacking. 4. Due to chronic diet Many people follow a long-term diet to reduce excess body weight. If you diet for a long time Many nutritional ingredients are taken less. Then B6 is deficient. 5. If there is a birth defect Biotinides deficiency is a hereditary disease and is very rare. It resides in the human body Prevents biotin from being reused. Usually, biotin with urine as waste Our body can use it several times before going out. But this is disorderly Individuals cannot reuse biotin, resulting in a deficiency. How is biotin deficiency treated and prevented? There are two treatment options for biotin deficiency, diet plan and vitamin B supplement. A variety of foods, especially those that contain high amounts of biotin, should be taken daily Deficiencies can be overcome. Biotin is available as both a multivitamin and an individual supplement. Biotin supplement It usually comes in three doses of 10, 50 and 100 micrograms. Consult your doctor before starting a biotin supplement. Otherwise biotin Interacting with other supplements can do more harm than good. Vitamin B9 (folic acid / folate) If you do not have enough B vitamins in your diet, you may be deficient in folate. Of Deficiency can lead to anemia. Red blood cells in the body are reduced, then oxygen in the cells. Supply is disrupted. What is the lack of folate? Endless fatigue Wounds in the face Swelling of the tongue Weakness
  10. 10. The skin becomes pale Difficulty breathing Annoyance Because water is a soluble vitamin, cells cannot store folate. Hence the deficiency of folate To get rid of it, you need to take vitamin B food every day. Among the causes of folate deficiency are - 1. Diet Prolonged diet deprives the body of many nutrients. Fresh fruit and Eating less vegetables is the main cause of folate deficiency. Adequate amount of nutritious food Symptoms of folate deficiency begin to appear within a few weeks of not playing. 2. Various diseases There are some diseases that reduce the absorption of folate in the body. Such as - Crohn’s disease Ulcers Cancer Severe kidney problems, which require dialysis 3. Genetic Our body cannot use folate directly. When converted to folate, methylfolate Then different cells of the body can receive it. Folate, methylfolate if there is a genetic problem Transformation cannot take place and cells cannot use it. As a result, there is a deficiency of folate (B9) in the body. 4. Due to various drugs Some medications can also cause folate deficiency- Phenytoin Trimethoprim Methotrexate 5. Drinking Alcohol reduces the absorption of folate in the body. Foods rich in folate Green vegetables, such as broccoli and spinach Peas Lemon Fruits (bananas and melons) Tomatoes Eggs Peas Shapla Mushrooms Heart Wheat bran
  11. 11. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is one of the most important of the B vitamins. This The human body produces red blood cells and DNA, as well as the nervous system. (Nervous system) plays an important role in maintaining proper function. Lack of B12 It is more common in adults. Also those who are deficient in this vitamin are more Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is one of the most important of the B vitamins. This The human body produces red blood cells and DNA, as well as the nervous system. (Nervous system) plays an important role in maintaining proper function. Lack of B12 It is more common in adults. Also those who are more deficient in this vitamin- Those who have had any surgery before Diabetic patients who need to take metformin Those who follow a chronic diet Those who have been taking Antacid for a long time What is the lack of vitamin B12? People with B12 deficiency have pale skin and light yellow color in the white part of the eyes By the way, much like patients with jaundice. Glositis. Dizziness and difficulty in breathing. Lack of it results in less red Blood cells are generated. The function of these particles is to supply the oxygen needed throughout the body To do. A small amount of red blood cells to supply oxygen to each cell evenly Failure to do so results in dizziness and shortness of breath. দেখা Blurred vision. This is when the nervous system is deficient in cobalamin. Are damaged. Nervous System Damaged Brain Optic Nerve: Brain Sends a signal to the eye from the nerve) can not send the signal exactly. Then in the eyes It started to look blurry. Mood swings Rising body temperature Weakness and fatigue are very common symptoms of B12 deficiency. Since in the absence of cobalamin The body does not make enough red blood cells, so the body is tired and weak It takes. Vitamin B is one of the essential vitamins in our body. In terms of nutrition and quality B vitamins are in no way inferior to other vitamins. Its daily needs are very easy Vitamin B can be met by taking natural foods. Of these nutrients The right idea about the need will keep you away from many difficult diseases. Especially pregnant Mothers should have a good idea about the amount of nutrients they need, including vitamin B. By doing so, both the mother and the child will maintain good health.
  12. 12. Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is one of the most important of the B vitamins. This The human body produces red blood cells and DNA, as well as the nervous system. (Nervous system) plays an important role in maintaining proper function. Lack of B12 It is more common in adults. Also those who are more deficient in this vitamin- Those who have had any surgery before Diabetic patients who need to take metformin Those who follow a chronic diet Those who have been taking Antacid for a long time What is the lack of vitamin B12? People with B12 deficiency have pale skin and light yellow color in the white part of the eyes By the way, much like patients with jaundice. Glositis. Dizziness and difficulty in breathing. Lack of it results in less red Blood cells are generated. The function of these particles is to supply the oxygen needed throughout the body To do. A small amount of red blood cells to supply oxygen to each cell evenly Failure to do so results in dizziness and shortness of breath. Blurred vision. This is when the nervous system is deficient in cobalamin. Are damaged. Nervous System Damaged Brain Optic Nerve: Brain Sends a signal to the eye from the nerve) can not send the signal exactly. Then in the eyes It started to look blurry. Mood swings Rising body temperature Weakness and fatigue are very common symptoms of B12 deficiency. Since in the absence of cobalamin The body does not make enough red blood cells, so the body is tired and weak It takes. Vitamin B is one of the essential vitamins in our body. In terms of nutrition and quality B vitamins are in no way inferior to other vitamins. Its daily needs are very easy Vitamin B can be met by taking natural foods. Of these nutrients The right idea about the need will keep you away from many difficult diseases. Especially Mothers should have a good idea about the amount of nutrients they need, including vitamin B. By doing so, both the mother and the child will maintain good health. For more Info: https://www.healthinfobd.com

×