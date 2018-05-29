Channelize The Analytic Capabilities Of New Medical Technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Technology
  2. 2. Preventative healthcare comprises of all the methods that are used to prevent the disease, rather than treating it. A plenty of individuals lose their lives because of a very commonly preventable diseases. One of the main causes of the preventable deaths comprise of conditions like obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic diseases, and some of the other infectious diseases. With a continuous growth in the quantity of people impacted by these diseases, the preventive healthcare sector has gotten quite a lot of momentum around the world. Preventative healthcare segmented into multiple subdivisions. Primary prevention includes vaccination and counselling whereas, secondary prevention has to do with the monitoring and screening tests. Basically in includes measure that can identify if an individual is vulnerable to any disease or is showing any of the symptoms for a possible disease. And, tertiary prevention includes all the necessary disease management activities. The third division comprises of all the actions performed to rehabilitate individuals who have experienced interventional surgical processes and are recommended to adopt healthier lifestyle. In this era, technology has empowered almost all the sectors, including the healthcare sector, and therefore, technological advancement are expected to uplift the preventative healthcare techniques as well. Capitalizing on the power of Technology Technology has entered into almost each and every part of our lives via smart devices like tablets, smartphones, and other high-end gadgets. A spike in the use of connected medical solutions as well as mobile applications for managing chronic disease has already been observed. High-end technical solutions are amplifying the emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery. The adoption of latest healthcare technology solutions have largely helped in transforming the perspectives on healthcare. The advancement in the technologies related to preventive procedures like scanning devices, vaccines, monitoring machines as well as many new age smart tools has lessen the medical faults.
  3. 3. AI is transforming the preventative healthcare sector Implementation of clinical Artificial Intelligence leads to the development of a better healthcare system, which is focused on more preventive measures than reactionary. Now a days, treatment tactics with late stage illnesses are relatively costly and debilitative. Also, the patients are not aptly equipped with knowledge and insights into even their own health, hence, this has resulted in the reduced interest of people in changing their lifestyle choices, opting for healthier ways of living. Also, preventing the initiation of chronic illness and handling the post- diagnosis is the main aim of preemptive techniques in healthcare. Now, here, AI provides a fruitful solution. A preventive healthcare solution will take advantage of the AI’s ability to gather, compile, and analyze the healthcare data to aid progressive and eventually integrated phases of learning. First would be the broad scope of learning, which will result in effective disease diagnostics focused on historical data. The insights collected from this huge gathering of Big Data will be used effectively by doctors to further treat the AI. Afterwards, AI will harness insights and supplement it with real-time data to offer valuable feedback to patients. And, lastly, as AI will start to learn how patients respond in a different way as per the real-time data, it will generate customized and predictive advice for every patient. AI is renowned for its topnotch analysis abilities as well its deep learning algorithms. The qualities can be deployed to pass through a huge chunk of data and identify some variables across a myriad of data points that are linked to a particular conditions. AI basically holds the possibility of aiding the diagnostic procedures and detecting issues before they become severe. Conclusion Technology is that one main factor in making healthcare accessible on every person’s fingertips, be it from a rural field worker who doesn’t have access to a hospital to the urban professional who lacks the time to see a doctor. And from preventative healthcare to EMRs patient portals, new technological advancements are transforming every space of the healthcare industry. Also, preventative healthcare is undoubtedly the need of the hour, hence, there is incredible scope of the advancement of the healthcare technology centered on preventative healthcare. Though, AI, Big Data, Machine learning etc. are already being utilized to make preventative health more effective, but it is important constantly evolve the technology to meet the growing need. This Article is Originally Published on: http://webitbgroup.com/preventative- healthcare-can-channelize-the-analytic-capabilities-of-new-medical-technology/

