Channelize The Analytic Capabilities Of New Medical Technology
Preventative healthcare comprises of all the methods that are used to
prevent the disease, rather than treating it. A plenty of individuals lose their lives
because of a very commonly preventable diseases. One of the main causes of the
preventable deaths comprise of conditions like obesity, cardiovascular disease,
diabetes, chronic diseases, and some of the other infectious diseases. With a
continuous growth in the quantity of people impacted by these diseases, the
preventive healthcare sector has gotten quite a lot of momentum around the
world. Preventative healthcare segmented into multiple subdivisions.
Primary prevention includes vaccination and counselling whereas,
secondary prevention has to do with the monitoring and screening tests. Basically
in includes measure that can identify if an individual is vulnerable to any disease
or is showing any of the symptoms for a possible disease. And, tertiary prevention
includes all the necessary disease management activities. The third division
comprises of all the actions performed to rehabilitate individuals who have
experienced interventional surgical processes and are recommended to adopt
healthier lifestyle.
In this era, technology has empowered almost all the sectors, including the
healthcare sector, and therefore, technological advancement are expected to uplift
the preventative healthcare techniques as well.
Capitalizing on the power of Technology
Technology has entered into almost each and every part of our lives via
smart devices like tablets, smartphones, and other high-end gadgets. A spike in
the use of connected medical solutions as well as mobile applications for
managing chronic disease has already been observed. High-end technical
solutions are amplifying the emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery.
The adoption of latest healthcare technology solutions have largely helped
in transforming the perspectives on healthcare. The advancement in the
technologies related to preventive procedures like scanning devices, vaccines,
monitoring machines as well as many new age smart tools has lessen the medical
faults.
AI is transforming the preventative healthcare sector
Implementation of clinical Artificial Intelligence leads to the development of
a better healthcare system, which is focused on more preventive measures than
reactionary. Now a days, treatment tactics with late stage illnesses are relatively
costly and debilitative. Also, the patients are not aptly equipped with knowledge
and insights into even their own health, hence, this has resulted in the reduced
interest of people in changing their lifestyle choices, opting for healthier ways of
living. Also, preventing the initiation of chronic illness and handling the post-
diagnosis is the main aim of preemptive techniques in healthcare. Now, here, AI
provides a fruitful solution. A preventive healthcare solution will take advantage
of the AI’s ability to gather, compile, and analyze the healthcare data to aid
progressive and eventually integrated phases of learning. First would be the
broad scope of learning, which will result in effective disease diagnostics focused
on historical data. The insights collected from this huge gathering of Big Data will
be used effectively by doctors to further treat the AI. Afterwards, AI will harness
insights and supplement it with real-time data to offer valuable feedback to
patients. And, lastly, as AI will start to learn how patients respond in a different
way as per the real-time data, it will generate customized and predictive advice
for every patient.
AI is renowned for its topnotch analysis abilities as well its deep learning
algorithms. The qualities can be deployed to pass through a huge chunk of data
and identify some variables across a myriad of data points that are linked to a
particular conditions. AI basically holds the possibility of aiding the diagnostic
procedures and detecting issues before they become severe.
Conclusion
Technology is that one main factor in making healthcare accessible on
every person’s fingertips, be it from a rural field worker who doesn’t have access
to a hospital to the urban professional who lacks the time to see a doctor. And
from preventative healthcare to EMRs patient portals, new technological
advancements are transforming every space of the healthcare industry. Also,
preventative healthcare is undoubtedly the need of the hour, hence, there is
incredible scope of the advancement of the healthcare technology centered on
preventative healthcare. Though, AI, Big Data, Machine learning etc. are already
being utilized to make preventative health more effective, but it is important
constantly evolve the technology to meet the growing need.
This Article is Originally Published on: http://webitbgroup.com/preventative-
healthcare-can-channelize-the-analytic-capabilities-of-new-medical-technology/
