Principles of high reliability have been a strategic focus for many hospitals and healthcare systems. Still, significant disruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, often push strategic initiatives aside or categorize them as “not important right now.” However, high-reliability organizations (HROs) principles and practices are essential in uncertain times to support operations and organizational resilience.



Fran Griffin, an independent consultant with over 25 years of experience in healthcare—specializing in the areas of patient safety, quality improvement, and high reliability—discusses the characteristics of HROs and how to apply these principles in both expected and unexpected situations. Fran discusses approaches to process design and analysis, movement from “Safety 1 to Safety 2,” and the impact on organizational culture. She also shares strategies for self-assessing an organization’s progress on the high-reliability journey.



After this webinar, attendees will be able to:

-Describe how high-reliability practices support operations in both expected and unexpected situations.

-Summarize key concepts from Safety 2 approaches.

-Apply self-assessment methods to their organization.

-Identify opportunities for design and redesign using HRO principles.