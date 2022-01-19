Successfully reported this slideshow.
2022 and Beyond: Navigating the Road Ahead in Healthcare: Don’t Worry, It Won’t Be Too Bumpy!

Jan. 19, 2022
With 2021 coming to a close, it’s time to get ready for 2022. Join Stephen Grossbart, PhD, and Bobbi Brown, MBA, as they tackle the challenges of what’s next for healthcare in the new year and why data and analytics are foundational to your success. Dr. Grossbart and Bobbi will review the trends and policies most impactful to the industry and offer actionable, long-range insights to help organizations navigate successfully from 2022 to 2030.

Major topics include the following:
• Health equity.
• Care delivery.
• Patient safety.
• Ongoing impact of COVID-19.
• Staffing challenges.
• Payment and payers.

×