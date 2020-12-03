As a companion to The Art of Coaching Teams, this book will include 400 pages of practical resources, activities, and guides for coaches and teacher leaders to implement better coaching and equitable actions into their practice.Keyed to the framework presented in The Art of Coaching Teams, this toolkit augments the text with practical exercises, coaching, and step-by-step walkthroughs of beneficial practices. Deep introspection allows edcators to verbalize feelings, name challenges, and identify the tools they have and the tools they need to be the best coach and practitioner of equity.In cultivating mindfulness of equity in teaching and coaching practices, readers will improve relationship building skills and ability to create an environment in which every child succeeds. This workbook takes readers on a journey of specific self-discovery that changes perspective, renews confidence, and empowers them to make the much-needed changes that allow them to continue inspiring young minds.

