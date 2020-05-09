How should the US proceed to restart its economy in order to give its people a chance to survive physically, emotionally and financially the coronavirus crisis?



Join an engaging roundtable to discuss a data-driven approach to plan and implement how to restart the US economy safely during the coronavirus crisis to minimize human and financial loss.



We will discuss what experts are recommending to save lives and livelihoods. By recently passing a $2 trillion stimulus package and a $484 billion stimulus for small businesses, hospitals, and coronavirus testing facilities, the US federal government has responded with unprecedented levels of both fiscal and monetary stimulus to blunt the economic impact of the crisis.



Yet tremendous uncertainty remains about what to do next, on both fronts. The coronavirus crisis has made it clear that the US healthcare systems are insufficiently prepared for the task at hand. Leaders are facing daunting questions: Should the quarantine continue? If so, for how long? Should it be a blanket quarantine for all regions and age groups?



Up until January 2020, the US was the largest and most diversified economy in the world, but economic indicators have proven that most industrial sectors lack resilience to a healthcare crisis. In addition, some consumer segments are plagued by crowded living conditions along with high levels of household debt, or living in poverty.



Join Hector Del Castillo, Chief Product Officer of BoldPM, and Phillip Simulis, Chief Executive Officer of Simtelligent, as they discuss trends, facts, figures and challenges of restarting the US economy during the COVID-19 crisis. Phillip will demo a Live COVID-19 Tracking portal that allows users to track confirmed cases, social distancing index and deaths in US and around the world.



