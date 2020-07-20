Successfully reported this slideshow.
Laurie Wiggins laurie@byondma.com www.byondma.com Hector Del Castillo hector@byondma.com www.byondma.com Flynn Bucy flynnb...
How to Boost Your Business Resilience Post COVID-19 - Byond Panel Discussion
An engaging panel discussion for mid-market executives and founders to understand how to build the resilience of your business to bounce back and scale your business to the next normal post COVID-19.

You'll learn:
Why business resilience is important
How to use a structured approach to boosting business resilience
How to measure resilience for your business
How more resilient businesses perform better
What are the steps to build business resilience

This discussion provides actionable insights for company executives and founders who want to boost the resilience of their business to scale faster than competitors.

About Prescient360 Group
Prescient360 Group's services include strategic planning, change management, organizational capacity building, program and project design, and policy and feasibility analysis. Current practice areas focus on futures risk analysis and organizational resiliency, macroeconomic planning and analysis, as well as business continuity of operations and disaster recovery.

About Byond
A business growth M&A consulting services firm that helps executives and founders position their technology and software business for a successful merger or acquisition. Mid-market leaders come to us to overcome their greatest growth challenges to succeed in the M&A process.

If you want to prepare your company to persevere then thrive, set up an appointment with us to identify your specific business situation and show you how we can help you.

Visit: www.byondma.com Follow: @byondma

  1. 1. Laurie Wiggins laurie@byondma.com www.byondma.com Hector Del Castillo hector@byondma.com www.byondma.com Flynn Bucy flynnbucy@prescient360.com www.prescient360.com

×