An engaging panel discussion for mid-market executives and founders to understand how to build the resilience of your business to bounce back and scale your business to the next normal post COVID-19.



You'll learn:

Why business resilience is important

How to use a structured approach to boosting business resilience

How to measure resilience for your business

How more resilient businesses perform better

What are the steps to build business resilience



This discussion provides actionable insights for company executives and founders who want to boost the resilience of their business to scale faster than competitors.



About Prescient360 Group

Prescient360 Group's services include strategic planning, change management, organizational capacity building, program and project design, and policy and feasibility analysis. Current practice areas focus on futures risk analysis and organizational resiliency, macroeconomic planning and analysis, as well as business continuity of operations and disaster recovery.



About Byond

A business growth M&A consulting services firm that helps executives and founders position their technology and software business for a successful merger or acquisition. Mid-market leaders come to us to overcome their greatest growth challenges to succeed in the M&A process.



If you want to prepare your company to persevere then thrive, set up an appointment with us to identify your specific business situation and show you how we can help you.



Visit: www.byondma.com Follow: @byondma