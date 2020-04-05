Rehab center (without management team)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Private & Confidential Al-Nefaie Investment Group Recovery and Rehab Centre – Business Plan Confidential | Feb, 2019
2 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 1 Executive Summary…………………………………………………………………………………...
3 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 TBUExecutive Summary
4 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 TBUInvestment Highlights
Company Overview
6 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020  To provide a safe medical environment with high ...
7 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Medical Rehab and Recovery Complex will be Strateg...
8 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Bahadur Al-Hada Hotel will be Converted into the R...
9 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 The Rehab Centre Will Target 2.9% Of KSA’s Drug Ad...
10 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Al Nefaie Investment Group - Organization Structu...
11 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 SWOT Analysis Strengths  Location: The facility ...
Products & Services
13 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 The Facility Will Provide a 16 Week Therapeutic C...
14 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Support Services and Outpatient Consulting To Con...
Marketing Strategy
16 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 The Company will Launch an Extensive Promotion Ca...
Pricing Strategy
18 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Cost of Therapeutic Program will Range from SAR 1...
Organizational Plan
20 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Organogram Medical Rehab and Recovery Complex Out...
21 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Complex Operator - Narconon Aranca to Provide
Industry Overview
23 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 With a GDP of SAR 2,631 Bn, KSA is the Largest Ec...
24 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 0-14 8.44 Million 15-29 7.78 million 30-59 15.62 ...
25 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 KSA Healthcare Spending was SAR 133bn in 2017 wit...
26 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 KSA Government has Allocated 16% of the Budget fo...
27 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 KSA’s Healthcare Sector is Regulated by Multiple ...
28 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 KSA’s Healthcare Delivery Industry is Currently D...
29 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 144 153 172 242 104 108 106 56 2016 2017 2018 201...
30 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 261 268 274 280 286 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 KSA ...
31 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Further, ~0.4 Mn people in KSA suffer from addict...
32 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 13-45 Year Age Group is Most Prone to Substance A...
33 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Hospitals Focusing on Mental Health and Addiction...
The Fund
35 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Fund Term Sheet Fund Name Al Nefaie Recovery and ...
36 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020  To benefit from the immense opportunity of fili...
37 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 About The Fund  The fund is targeted towards sop...
38 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 A high level diagram legal structure Fund Manager...
Financial Assumptions
40 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Capex, Plant and Property Aranca to Provide
41 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Revenue Model Aranca to Provide
42 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 OPEX Aranca to Provide
Financial Statements
44 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Proforma Cash Flow Aranca to Provide
45 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Proforma Profits & Loss Statement Aranca to Provi...
46 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 Proforma Balance Sheet Aranca to Provide
47 Business Plan l Al-Nefaie Investment Group l Confidential l Feb, 2020 For any queries and any assistance, please feel f...
×