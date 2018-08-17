[NEW RELEASES] Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins by Eric A Kimmel

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
This now-classic tale relates how Hershel outwits the goblins that haunt an old synagogue and prevent the village people from celebrating Hanukkah.
Author : Eric A Kimmel
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Eric A Kimmel ( 8? )
Link Download : https://jhonsenbook.blogspot.ae/?book= 0823431940
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment