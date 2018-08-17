[NEW RELEASES] Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins by Eric A Kimmel

Synnopsis :

This now-classic tale relates how Hershel outwits the goblins that haunt an old synagogue and prevent the village people from celebrating Hanukkah.



Author : Eric A Kimmel

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Eric A Kimmel ( 8? )

Link Download : https://jhonsenbook.blogspot.ae/?book= 0823431940

