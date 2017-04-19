Chef à l'école

Chef À L’École Langue de Chats
Les Ingrédients
la langue de chat
du sel
du sucre de vanille
des œufs
de la farine tout usage
du sucre blanc
de la crème fouettée
de la confiture
du beurre
des biscuits
de la pâte pour biscuitrs
de la crème sure
de thé Provence
sucre en roche
les blancs d’œufs
Les Directions
faire cuire
crémer le beurre et le sucre
laisser refroidir
je sèche
enlever
servir
verser le thé
jusqu’à ce qu’il soit léger
mettre dans le four
mélanger
je lave avec la brosse
ajouter
fouetter la crème
je rince
Les Outils
les tasses à mesurer
une cuillère à thé
une cuillère à table
un gros fouet
la bouilloire électrique
le gros bol en métal
une cuillère en bois
un bol bleu
une feuille de silicone
le grattoir rouge
un tablier
le petit bol en métal
un sac à décorer
la tôle pour biscuits
le four
le pot à mijoter
×