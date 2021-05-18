Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
May. 18, 2021

"How I Run 9 Different Profitable YouTube Channels and Make 6 Figures From Them"

My EXACT Strategies
In this complete course, I teach my EXACT strategies for starting YouTube channels from scratch and show you how I started a YouTube channel and grew it to having 500,000 subscribers in just one year.
I hold nothing back as I show you secret algorithm growth hacks, tips, and strategies for growing quickly and going viral that I have not seen taught anywhere else online.
here is my site
https://bit.ly/3u1xBvs

  1. 1. Running an ad campaign on YouTube is one of the best ways to monetize your channel. YouTube, the world’s largest video-sharing platform, gives creators and brands an even more significant opportunity to reach your target audience and share your appealing video content. Through this blog, learn how to create a YouTube channel and run a successful YouTube ad campaign. To run a successful ad campaign on YouTube:  Create a YouTube channel  Create a Bidding Strategy  Set Ad targeting options  Create a YouTube Ad campaign How to create a YouTube channel? Steps to create your YouTube channel 1. Log in to your YouTube account and click on the profile icon. 2. In settings, under the account tab on the left side, click on ‘add or manage your channel(s).‘ 3. A new screen will display the ‘+ create a channel’ option; click on it. 4. Enter your ‘brand account name.’ You now have a new YouTube channel.
  2. 2. The other steps that follow after creating a new channel on YouTube are uploading high-quality video content regularly. You can use tools like TubeBuddy to help you schedule video uploads if you have a busy schedule and can’t find the time to do so. Once you’ve done this, remember to link your Google AdWords account to your YouTube channel. Please click here to get more assistance https://bit.ly/3u1xBvs You will come across two bidding options while creating your ad campaign on YouTube - CPC and CPV. The former option is the only bidding option available on YouTube. Customize your bid keeping your ad targeting and budget in mind. Steps to create a custom bid for your YouTube Ad campaign: 1. Click on the ‘All video campaigns’ option from your AdWords account. 2. Select the ‘targets’ option > ‘bid’ column. 3. Choose the ‘customize bids per format’ to set any bid and targeting of your choosing.
  3. 3. How to set Ad targeting options? Your YouTube ads won’t perform without setting proper targeting options. Imagine running a brilliant video feature that doesn’t reach your audience! All the money you’ve invested into your ads is going to go to waste. This is why targeting is an essential part of Ad campaign creation. The other thing to remember while creating an ad campaign is to generate ads related to the other video content already uploaded on your YouTube channel. You can also bid on generic keywords that users use to search for video content on YouTube. How to create your YouTube Ad campaign? After completing all the above steps, it's time to create your ad campaign from the different ad formats available on YouTube. You can create long-form or short-form videos for your ad video. Contrary to popular belief, whether short or long-form videos , the video’s performance depends on the content quality. Use these steps to bring more traffic to your YouTube channel and increase your subscriber base.

