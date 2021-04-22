[PDF] DOWNLOAD Not Until Someday (Hope Springs #7)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Author : Valerie M. Bodden ● Pages : pages ● Publisher : ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : B08GHB8X1R ● ISBN-13 :
Apr. 22, 2021

  Description She's waiting for her someday. He thinks his has already come and gone.After spending the past five years caring for her ill grandfather, Grace Calvano is eager to honor his memory by turning his stately old house in Hope Springs into a bed-and- breakfast. All she has to do is fend off her mama, who keeps pressuring her to come home to Tennessee, marry the new youth pastor, and start raising a passel of children. Sure, Grace wants to settle down and marry someday. But only when God sees fit to send Mr. Right her way. Until then, she's content to wait.After a career- and relationship-ending injury, former NFL quarterback Levi Donovan is sure his someday has already come and gone. Returning to Hope Springs for the summer to help out at his dad's construction company is not his idea of a bright future. But maybe it will be a chance to make up for lost time with his brother—and to make his dad proud at last.The day Levi shows up to help renovate her bed-and-breakfast, Grace is sure of one thing—she and God must have gotten their wires crossed when she asked him to send Mr. Right to her doorstep. Because the motorcycle-riding, football-playing bad boy is the very definition of Mr. Wrong.But as they get to know one another, Grace is challenged to rethink everything she thought she wanted. Can she and Levi move past their own plans to let God give them the someday neither has dared to hope for?Filled with faith, humor, and deep emotion, Not Until Someday will make you laugh, tug on your heart, and carry you away in a story you won't want to end.
