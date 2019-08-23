Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQGGRZQORDGUHGGLWDXGLRERRN_6DSLHQV$%ULHI+L +XPDQNLQGDXGLRERRN >03@6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQ...
6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQG 1HZ<RUN7LPHV%HVWVHOOHU $6XPPHU5HDGLQJ3LFNIRU3UHVLGHQW%DUDFN2EDPD%LOO*DWHVDQG0DUN=XFNHUEHUJ ...
6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQG
6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind download reddit audiobook Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind audiobook

3 views

Published on

Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind download reddit audiobook Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind audiobook

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind download reddit audiobook Sapiens A Brief History of Humankind audiobook

  1. 1. 6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQGGRZQORDGUHGGLWDXGLRERRN_6DSLHQV$%ULHI+L +XPDQNLQGDXGLRERRN >03@6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQGERRNVRQWDSHGRZQORDG_>03@6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQGDXGLRE VWUHDPLQJ /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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’U +DUDULEUHDNVWKHPROGZLWKWKLVKLJKORULJLQDOERRNWKDWEHJLQVDERXWHDUVDJRZLWKWKHDSSHDUDQ PRGHUQFRJQLWLRQ)URPH[DPLQLQJWKHUROHHYROYLQJKXPDQVKDYHSODHGLQWKHJOREDOHFRVVWHPWRFKDU RIHPSLUHV6DSLHQVLQWHJUDWHVKLVWRUDQGVFLHQFHWRUHFRQVLGHUDFFHSWHGQDUUDWLYHVFRQQHFWSDV ZLWKFRQWHPSRUDUFRQFHUQVDQGH[DPLQHVSHFLILFHYHQWVZLWKLQWKHFRQWH[WRIODUJHULGHDV ’U+DUDULDOVRFRPSHOVXVWRORRNDKHDGEHFDXVHRYHUWKHODVWIHZGHFDGHVKXPDQVKDYHEHJXQWREHQGO QDWXUDOVHOHFWLRQWKDWKDYHJRYHUQHGOLIHIRUWKHSDVWIRXUELOOLRQHDUV:HDUHDFTXLULQJWKHDELO WKHZRUOGDURXQGXVEXWDOVRRXUVHOYHV:KHUHLVWKLVOHDGLQJXVDQGZKDWGRZHZDQWWREHFRPH" )HDWXULQJSKRWRJUDSKVPDSVDQGLOOXVWUDWLRQVGLDJUDPVWKLVSURYRFDWLYHDQGLQVLJKWIXOZRUNLVV GHEDWHDQGLVHVVHQWLDOUHDGLQJIRUDILFLRQDGRVRI-DUHG’LDPRQG-DPHV*OHLFN0DWW5LGOH5REHUW:ULJK 6KDURQ0RDOHP
  3. 3. 6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQG
  4. 4. 6DSLHQV$%ULHI+LVWRURI+XPDQNLQG

×