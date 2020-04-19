Nonstop Knight 2 日本語非公式ガイド

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nonstop Knight 2 非公式ガイド + 攻略情報 Version 1.9.0 対応 Created by Hayato Saiki Twitter : @hayatosaiki Lobi: Nonstop Knight & Nons...
気軽に遊べるスマホゲーム Nonstop Knight 2 (NSK2)は、ちょっとした空き時間にプレイできる、片手で遊べるハック&スラッシュ(ハ クスラ)系のアクションロールプレイングゲームです。アクションロールプレイングゲームとは言え、キャ...
ワールドマップ ゲームを起動すると、このゲームの基本画面である、ワールドマップ画面になります。 ✫ 通常ダンジョン 9種のダンジョンが待ち構えています。それぞれダンジョンに潜むボスを倒すことで、次のダンジョンがア ンロックされます。全てクリアす...
① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑧ ワールドマップ ゲームを起動すると、ワールドマップ画面になります。 ① プレイヤーのレベル レベルアップすると、スキルや才能が成長します。レベルの最大値は3000です。 ② 持っている鍵(シルバーキー...
① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑧ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑫ ⑫ ⑫ ヒーローメニュー ヒーローメニューでは、装備、装備の強化、見た目のカスタマイズなどを行います。 ①パワーランク 現在の強さです。全装備のパワーランクから算出されます。 ②武器ダメージ、スキ...
ショップ ジェムを使って、色々な物を購入できます。下にスクロールしていくと、色々表示されます。 ①注目オファー 8時間毎に入れ替わります。タイマーの切り替えはゲームを起動している場合にのみ行われます ので注意が必要です。ショップが更新されたら、...
ギルド ギルドは、入った方がメリットが増加するため、どこでも良いので入ることをオススメします。 ギルドに加入するメリット ✫ 仲間を連れて行くことができるノードで、ギルドメンバーを選択できるようになる。 連れて行く仲間の選択肢が増えることは良い...
ダンジョン ダンジョンを選択すると、ダンジョンマップ画面になります。ダンジョンは複数のステージで構成されてお り、ステージは1つ、または3つのノードで構成されています。 次のステージに進むには、線で繋がっているステージを全てクリアする必要があり...
コンクエスト コンクエストは、毎日19時に入れ替わる、日替わりダンジョンです。コインの部分は、コンクエストでの み入手できる、「エピックマーク」の量が表示されています。最大値は15000です。 3つのステージで構成され、全てクリアすると、コンク...
トーナメント トーナメントは、毎週火曜日21時開始、翌火曜日19時までの間に、何ノードまで到達できるか、を 1グループ30人で競うコンテンツです。コインの部分に、トーナメントでのみ入手できる、「トーナメントチッ プ」の量が表示されています。最大...
暗黒の地 暗黒の地は、これまで入手した装備を駆使し、300ノード(最大難易度430)をどこまで進めるかを 競うコンテンツです。進んだノードは世界ランキング、地域ランキング、ギルド毎合計ランキング、ギルド内 ランキングに記録されます。 90ノード...
ストロングホールド 溶岩の要塞3をクリアし、ギルドに所属することで参加することができる、期間限定のタワーディフェン ス風、高難度ダンジョンです。 開催は不定期ですが、ギルド単位での最高到達ノード数の合計で競うコンテンツです。各ノードに は、塔が...
ランブル PvP (Player vs Player) モードです。このモードはギルドとは関係なく、個人戦です。 戦闘は全て自動的に行われますので、プレイヤーができることはナイトの装備を調整すること、戦う指 示を出すことだけです。装備のパワーは...
① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑧ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑫ ⑬ ⑭ ⑮ ノード画面 ノードに入ると、すぐに戦闘が開始されます。ナイトは勝手に動いて、敵をどんどん倒していきます。そ のまま眺めるも良し、放置するも良し、タイミング良くスキルを使って有利に戦いを...
装備(1) 強化・特殊効果について 装備には、レアリティによって、1～3個の強化が付与され、ナイトの性能を強化してくれます。また、レ アリティによって、強化の個数と最大値が異なります。 エピック、レジェンドの場合、更に装備毎の特殊効果が付与され...
装備(2) 強化一覧 装備の強化は、部位によって出現する効果が決まっています。 武器 グローブ ブーツ ヘルメット 鎧 マント 武器ダメージ 40 40 スキルダメージ 60 60 60 ボスにダメージ 40 40 40 スプラッシュダメージ ...
装備(3) リロールについて ミント状態の装備は、トーナメントチップを使用し、強化の部分をランダムで変更することができます。 リロールする毎に、必要なトーナメントチップが上昇していきます。(最大5000) リロールしていると、残したい、と思う強...
装備(4) 幸せのクローバーについて 幸せのクローバーは、通常ダンジョンやコンクエストで希に入手することができます。これをコレクション 画面で使用すると、使用した装備と同じレアリティの装備がドロップする場合に、同レアリティの他装備 に比べ、大幅...
スキル・才能 スキルや才能は、「カード」という単位で管理され、成長していきます。 カードは、プレイヤーのレベルアップ、ショップ、コンクエストのクリア、トーナメントの宝箱から入手すること ができます。なお、レベルアップは手動です。カードが溜まると...
統計 ヒーローメニューのハンバーガーメニュー(≡)から統計を選択すると、ナイトの強さについて詳細を確認 することができます。数値は装備のパワーアップや才能で上昇させることができます。 項目 内容 秒間ダメージ 一撃あたりのダメージ × 攻撃スピ...
バウンティ 溶岩の要塞に辿り着くとアンロックされる課題です。課題をクリアするとパワーアップに必要な素材 (シャード)やロイヤルトークンなどの報酬を得ることができます。 課題は3時間毎に出現し、最大4つまで蓄積されます。4つ蓄積されるとタイマーが...
ペット ペットの入手方法 コンクエスト、トーナメント、ショップで入手できます。オススメ度は現時点の個人的な感覚です。 ペット名 オススメ度 コメント イライラ(Grouchy) ★★★ ランブルでは活躍する可能性あり スタンピィ(Stumpy)...
お役立ち情報(1) 敵が強くて先に進めない場合 パワーランクが不足しています。挑戦するステージ・ノードに表記されているパワーよりも自分のパワー が低い場合、ダメージを多く受ける(ペナルティーが増加)事が分かっています。そのため、パワーを上げら ...
お役立ち情報(2) トーナメントチップの稼ぎ方 クモがたくさん出てくるノードを見つけ、包帯の剣で攻撃しましょう。武器マスターのバッジを何度か取 れるなら、そのノードを何度も回すことでトーナメントチップを多く稼ぐことができます。 トーナメントの最...
ビルド情報 ビルドの例です。工夫して強いビルドを探しましょう！ コイン戦士 コインを稼げて通常使用に良いビルドです。王家の剣を基本として、コインの強化が付かない胴体以 外にコインの強化をつける事により、通常攻撃力が大幅に増加、且つコインの収入が...
ギルド Kamikaze Japan 紹介 Kamikaze Japan は、Lobi(https://web.lobi.co/ で “Nonstop Knight” を検索してくださ い)を中心に活動している、日本人専用ギルドです。空きがあれ...
Nonstop Knight 2 日本語非公式ガイド

Nonstop Knight 2 の色々を纏めました。参考になれば幸いです。コンテンツの追加リクエストは、Lobi の Nonstop Knight 2 グループにお願いします。
4/19 Ver1.9 に対応しました

Nonstop Knight 2 日本語非公式ガイド

  1. 1. Nonstop Knight 2 非公式ガイド + 攻略情報 Version 1.9.0 対応 Created by Hayato Saiki Twitter : @hayatosaiki Lobi: Nonstop Knight & Nonstop Knight 2 Group
  2. 2. 気軽に遊べるスマホゲーム Nonstop Knight 2 (NSK2)は、ちょっとした空き時間にプレイできる、片手で遊べるハック&スラッシュ(ハ クスラ)系のアクションロールプレイングゲームです。アクションロールプレイングゲームとは言え、キャラクター は自動で動いて、勝手に戦ってくれますので、アクションゲームが苦手な方でも簡単に遊ぶことができま す。プレイヤーができることは、戦いに行く場所を選ぶこと、装備を整えること、スキルを使うことです。 このゲームの目的は、装備・スキル・才能を強化し、高みを目指し、トーナメントに勝利し、難易度の 高い暗黒の地を制覇する事です。 海外のゲームと言うことで尻込みする方もいらっしゃるかも知れませんが、日本語にも翻訳されており (翻訳が間違っている部分もありますが)、英語が苦手でも遊ぶことができます。 しかしながら、ヘルプや説明のような物がゲーム内の説明以外に用意されていないため、とっつきにく い面があります。このドキュメントは「とっつきにくさ」を解消することを目的として作成しています。 NSK2は初代であるNSKとは異なり、比較的短い間隔で機能の追加やシステムの追加など、更新が 行われていますので、このドキュメントの表記とは異なる部分が発生することがあります。無料で作成し ている物なので、差異についてはお目こぼしをお願いします……！ 動作環境 ✔ iPhone系 : iOS11.0以降のiPhone、iPad、iPod touch ✔ Android系 : Android OS 5.1 以降 ✔ インターネット接続 : 必須(チート対策でデータがサーバー側に保存されるため)
  3. 3. ワールドマップ ゲームを起動すると、このゲームの基本画面である、ワールドマップ画面になります。 ✫ 通常ダンジョン 9種のダンジョンが待ち構えています。それぞれダンジョンに潜むボスを倒すことで、次のダンジョンがア ンロックされます。全てクリアすると、次の難易度がアンロックされます。 ✫ ランブル 自動戦闘で戦うPvP(Player vs Player)モードです。勝利すると50勝までの間3回、報酬を得 られます。最低限、50勝するまでは頑張りましょう。 ✫ ストロングホールド 溶岩の要塞3をクリアし、ギルドに所属することでアンロックされます。 不定期で開催される、ギルド単位での「最高到達ノード数の合計」を3日間で競うコンテンツで、タ ワーディフェンスにちょっと似ています。エピックマークを使用して塔をグレードアップすることで、より先 のノードへ進むことができます。 ✫ コンクエスト 溶岩の要塞3をクリアすることでアンロックされます。 毎日19時に内容が入れ替わる、日替わりのコンテンツです。3ステージで構成されています。コンク エストショップでは、日替わりでエピック装備などを「エピックマーク」で購入できます。 ✫ トーナメント 溶岩の要塞をクリアすることでアンロックされます。 毎週火曜日の21時から翌火曜日の19時までの間に、どこまで到達できるか、1グループ30人で 競います。参加には「ミント」のマークがついた装備が必要です。上位入賞者にはジェムや限定レ ジェンド装備などの賞品があります。 ✫ 暗黒の地 難攻不落の牢獄をクリアすることでアンロックされます。 最大難易度430のノードが存在する、NSK2で最も難易度が高いダンジョンです。より高いノード をクリアして、ランキング上位を目指しましょう！
  4. 4. ① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑧ ワールドマップ ゲームを起動すると、ワールドマップ画面になります。 ① プレイヤーのレベル レベルアップすると、スキルや才能が成長します。レベルの最大値は3000です。 ② 持っている鍵(シルバーキー)の数 60分で1本増えます。ノードクリア時に報酬を得るには、シルバーキーが必要です。広告を見 る、ショップで購入する、またはトーナメントで得られます。10本溜まるとタイマーが停止しますが、 ジェムで購入またはトーナメントで入手することで、10本を超えて保持することもできます。 ③ コイン 装備の強化、ショップでの購入などに使います。最大値は1000万です。 ④ ジェム 課金対象の基本で、様々な物を購入できます。 ⑤ 難易度 ノーマル、ヒーロー、ミスティックの順に敵が強力になります。 ⑥ ワールドマップとダンジョン表示の切り替え ダンジョンには複数のステージがあります。それぞれノードのボスを倒すことでクリアしていきます。 ⑦ 制作メニュー 精錬、リロール、パワーストーンの画面にアクセスできます。 ⑧ 通常ダンジョン 左右フリックで移動できます。 ⑨ 特別ダンジョン 左右フリックで移動できます。 ⑩ 左から、ワールドマップ、ヒーローメニュー、ショップ、ギルド ⑪ プレイ中ノードを継続できる場合はアイコンが表示されます。 ※未確認の項目がある場合は、その総数が表示されます。
  5. 5. ① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑧ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑫ ⑫ ⑫ ヒーローメニュー ヒーローメニューでは、装備、装備の強化、見た目のカスタマイズなどを行います。 ①パワーランク 現在の強さです。全装備のパワーランクから算出されます。 ②武器ダメージ、スキルダメージ、ヘルス 武器ダメージは、秒間ダメージを示します。スキルダメージは、スキルとペットの基本ダメージを示 します。ヘルスは、いわゆるヒットポイントを示します。 ③ロードアウト 装備、スキル、才能、ペットの組み合わせを保存、読み込みできます。 ④メッセージとコミュニティ 運営からのメッセージやコミュニティへのリンクです。最新情報はコミュニティに掲載されます。 ⑤メニュー ナイトの見た目、統計、資源、設定へのリンクです。 ⑥上から武器、グローブ、ブーツの装備 それぞれ装備のパワーランクが表示されています。緑の丸は、入手後未確認の新しい装備があ ることを示します。黄色の丸は、装備している物を強化することができる状態であることを示しま す。 ⑦上からヘルメット、チェスト、マントの装備 ⑧現在のナイト ⑨現在のペット ⑩称号 タップすると、称号の変更や、称号に必要な条件などを確認できます。 ⑪コレクション 取得した装備を確認できます。既に取得したことのある装備は、ここから作成することもできま す。 ⑫スキル、才能、ペット それぞれ装備とレベルアップできます。
  6. 6. ショップ ジェムを使って、色々な物を購入できます。下にスクロールしていくと、色々表示されます。 ①注目オファー 8時間毎に入れ替わります。タイマーの切り替えはゲームを起動している場合にのみ行われます ので注意が必要です。ショップが更新されたら、タイマーを作動させるためにゲームを起動しましょ う。 お楽しみチェストは無料で開けられます。下段はスキル、才能、ペットカードのいずれかがランダム で出現します。スキル、才能、ペットは、「カード」を一定量貯めることでレベルアップしていきま す。 ②アイテム レジェンド装備、エピック装備の詰め合わせを購入できます。要らないと思っている物もでてしまう ので購入はお勧めしません。 ③カード スキル、才能、ペットカードの詰め合わせを購入できます。要らないと思っている物も出てしまうの で、購入はお勧めしません。 ④資源 コイン、ロイヤルトークン、鍵、シャードを購入できます。高いので購入はお勧めしません。 ⑤ジェム ジェムを課金して購入できます。ジェムは課金しなくても、ノードクリア時、トーナメントの経過・結 果、称号の獲得条件クリア、広告の閲覧で少量ずつ得ることができます。時折、半額セールが 実施されたり「おまけを付けるから課金して欲しい」と言う声が聞こえてきそうなセットが販売され ることがあります。 ⑥レジェンドチェスト これまでに出現したレジェンド装備を、「チケット」を使って入手することができます。チケットは、 トーナメントで上位に入ることで得られます。
  7. 7. ギルド ギルドは、入った方がメリットが増加するため、どこでも良いので入ることをオススメします。 ギルドに加入するメリット ✫ 仲間を連れて行くことができるノードで、ギルドメンバーを選択できるようになる。 連れて行く仲間の選択肢が増えることは良いことです。成長期の人は、強い仲間を選択できます し、強い人は成長期の仲間を選択することもできます。選択された人は、助けた報酬としてコインを 受け取ることができるため、お互いを支援することになります。 ✫ トーナメントの報酬に、ギルドチェストの中身が加わる。 トーナメントでは、全ギルドメンバーの到達ノード数に合わせ、ギルドチェストのレベルが上がっていき ます。参加しているグループで上位に入れなかったとしても、ギルドチェストの中身を受け取れます。 もちろん、ギルドが活性化している必要はありますが、そうで無いギルドは去れば良いだけです。 ギルドを抜けるには、ハンバーガーメニュー(≡)をタップし てから、左上の「⇒」をタップします。 権限について リーダー : 全メンバーの受け入れと追放、および権限 変更が可能 オフィサー : 一般メンバーの受け入れと追放が可能 メンバー : 一般のメンバー
  8. 8. ダンジョン ダンジョンを選択すると、ダンジョンマップ画面になります。ダンジョンは複数のステージで構成されてお り、ステージは1つ、または3つのノードで構成されています。 次のステージに進むには、線で繋がっているステージを全てクリアする必要があります。 ステージの呼び方 ダンジョン9、ステージ2の場合、「9-2」と表現します。 ステージには、「特選アイテム」や「限定アイテム」が設定されている場所があります。 特選アイテム ステージをクリアした時に、表示されている装備が「ドロップしやすく」なるように設定されています。 ※エピックが選出された場合に、「他のエピック装備よりもドロップしやすい」程度です。 限定アイテム 特選アイテムと同じですが、表示されている装備は「このステージのみ」で手に入れることができます。 ステージ内、どのノードでもドロップする可能性があります(ステージボスを倒した時のみではなく)。
  9. 9. コンクエスト コンクエストは、毎日19時に入れ替わる、日替わりダンジョンです。コインの部分は、コンクエストでの み入手できる、「エピックマーク」の量が表示されています。最大値は15000です。 3つのステージで構成され、全てクリアすると、コンクエストで入手できる500エピックマークと、スキル、 才能またはペットを成長させることができる「カード」を入手することができます。 コンクエストでは、難易度を自分で選択することができ、それぞれ入手できるエピックマークの量が異な ります。時折、「ロイヤルトークン」や「パワーストーン」が販売されますので、なるべく10000以上をキープ しておくようにしましょう。 エピックマーク量 難易度設定無し : 50 エピックマーク 難易度360 : 55 エピックマーク(+10%) 難易度380 : 75 エピックマーク(+50%) 難易度395 : 100 エピックマーク(+100%) 画面右下にはコンクエストショップがあり、エピックマークを用いて日替わりのエピック装備、エピックミス テリー(エピック装備がランダムで入手できます)、ペットカードまたは特別なアイテムを購入することができ ます。
  10. 10. トーナメント トーナメントは、毎週火曜日21時開始、翌火曜日19時までの間に、何ノードまで到達できるか、を 1グループ30人で競うコンテンツです。コインの部分に、トーナメントでのみ入手できる、「トーナメントチッ プ」の量が表示されています。最大値は100000です。 トーナメントチップは、トーナメントノードをクリアすると入手できます。トーナメントチップは、バッジを獲 得することでボーナスを得ることができます。また、高ノードになる毎にボーナスが増加します。 バッジとは マルチキルバッジ : 武器のひと振り、または1回のスキル使用で複数の敵を倒すと獲得できます。 タイマーバッジ : 1秒以内に設定された条件を達成することで獲得できます。 クリアバッジ : ノードクリア条件を達成することで獲得できます。 スキルバッジ : 1回のスキル使用で規定数の敵を倒すことで獲得できます。 ※細かいバッジの条件は、[i] ボタンから確認できます。 トーナメント毎に、ヘルス回復や防御力増加などの特殊な条件が付いています。この条件に合わせ た装備を整えることで、ノードクリアを有利に進めることができます。 火曜日19時から、トーナメント終了までの間、「ミント」状態の装備を入手することがあります。エピッ ク、レジェンドの装備は必ずミント状態になりますが、コモン、レアの装備は「たまに」ミント状態になりま す。 ミント状態の装備は、トーナメントノード9以降へ進むために必要となります。また、ミント状態の装備 は、トーナメントチップやロイヤルトークンを使用して強化をリロール(振り直し)することができます。理路- ルは、ハンマーのアイコンから行えます。 また、ミント状態の装備は、通常のダンジョンやコンクエストで、ランダムで入手することができるほか、 ヒーローメニューのコレクションから、ロイヤルトークンを使用して作成することもできます。
  11. 11. 暗黒の地 暗黒の地は、これまで入手した装備を駆使し、300ノード(最大難易度430)をどこまで進めるかを 競うコンテンツです。進んだノードは世界ランキング、地域ランキング、ギルド毎合計ランキング、ギルド内 ランキングに記録されます。 90ノードまでは、5ノード毎に報酬があります。[+]ボタンから入手しましょう。アイテム装飾品は、装 備の見た目を変えることができるのみで、特別な効果はありません。 91ノード以上は、ノード毎に様々な条件が付いています。ノード選択時に表示される、エネミー情報 を確認し、対応できる装備を整えて挑戦しましょう。 条件の注意 ノードに入ると条件が表示されないので、事前に確認する必要があります。また、下記のように分かり づらい表現がありますので注意が必要です。 表記 内容 耐性を持つ この表記がある攻撃は「無効」です。ダメージが入らないので注意。 近接攻撃 剣、斧、ハンマーなど、近づいて攻撃する武器を指します。スキルは対象外です。 遠距離攻撃 弾丸やビームを射出する武器を指します。スキルは対象外です。 延焼 一定時間ダメージ継続型炎ダメージ。炎抵抗力を上げると軽減できます。 寒気・凍結 一定時間ダメージ継続型フロストダメージ。フロスト抵抗力を上げると軽減できます。 毒 一定時間ダメージ継続型ヴォイドダメージ。ヴォイド抵抗力を上げると軽減できます。 状態異常 延焼、寒気、毒の全て。単発の属性ダメージは対象外です。 まばたき 少しの間消えます。※英語版では blink
  12. 12. ストロングホールド 溶岩の要塞3をクリアし、ギルドに所属することで参加することができる、期間限定のタワーディフェン ス風、高難度ダンジョンです。 開催は不定期ですが、ギルド単位での最高到達ノード数の合計で競うコンテンツです。各ノードに は、塔が2つ存在しており、敵はまず塔を攻撃してきます。塔が敵に破壊されると、敵の攻撃は激しさを 増し、とても生き残れる状態ではなくなりますので、塔を守り切ることがクリアへの道筋になります。とは言 え、ナイトが十分に強ければ塔が破壊されてもクリアすることも可能です。 この塔はエピックマークを投資することでレベルを上げることができ、一定レベルに到達すると、塔に追 加の強化をつけることができます。 ストロングホールド期間中は、コンクエストでエピックマークを集めて塔に投資する、という流れになりま す。塔への投資は、回数を重ねるごとに高額になっていきますので、1人が頑張るには限界があります。 まさにギルド一丸となって取り組む必要があります。 開催期間が終了すると、その時の世界ランキングで報酬が決定されます。ランキングのための計算 は、各ギルド上位25人のみです。
  13. 13. ランブル PvP (Player vs Player) モードです。このモードはギルドとは関係なく、個人戦です。 戦闘は全て自動的に行われますので、プレイヤーができることはナイトの装備を調整すること、戦う指 示を出すことだけです。装備のパワーは最大360に限定されるため、装備、スキル、才能を工夫する必 要があります。回復する装備やスキルも有効ですが、一定秒数経過すると回復できなくなります。 戦闘に勝利すると名声が得られ、敗北すると名声を失います。従って、最終的には自分の強さに近 い相手と戦うことになるため、勝ちを積み上げるほど相手が強く感じられますが、何度も戦えば勝ち数は 増やせますので、諦めずに挑戦しましょう。なお、誰かに挑まれた結果については名声に影響しません。 10勝、25勝、50勝でそれぞれ報酬を得ることができます。レジェンド装備や幸せのクローバーを得ら れる事もあるので、最低限、そこまでは頑張りましょう。 世界ランキング上位50位に入ることができれば、1週間、シャードを25%増しで得られる権利を獲 得できます。時間があれば狙ってみるのも良いかも知れません。 ぐぬぬ……
  14. 14. ① ② ③ ④ ⑤ ⑥ ⑦ ⑧ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑫ ⑬ ⑭ ⑮ ノード画面 ノードに入ると、すぐに戦闘が開始されます。ナイトは勝手に動いて、敵をどんどん倒していきます。そ のまま眺めるも良し、放置するも良し、タイミング良くスキルを使って有利に戦いを進めるもよし、です。 ①ノード進捗、ボスのヘルス 敵を倒すと、敵の強さに応じてバーが溜まっていきます。最大に達するとボスを呼び出せるボタン が出現、または自動的にボスが出現します。■はクリア済みのノード、□は未クリアのノードを示 しています。左の画像では、3つあるノードの2つ目をプレイしていることを示しています。 ②ワールドマップに移動します ③ボスを呼び出します 通常のステージまたはコンクエストでは、このボタンを押すことでボスとの戦いになります。トーナメ ントまたは暗黒の地では自動的にボスが出現します。 ④バウンティー、称号の獲得条件を確認できます。 ⑤ショップに移動します ⑥ノードに付与された特殊条件 ノードには、特殊な条件が設定されることがあります。 ⑦ミステリーチェスト 1日10回、ジェム、ロイヤルトークン、鍵を得られる広告を見ることができます。 ⑧ナイトのヘルス量 ⑨攻撃対象になった敵のヘルス量 ⑩マナ スキルを使うためにはマナが必要です。 ⑪ギルド画面に移動します ⑫プライマリースキルを使います ヒーローメニューのスキル画面で設定できます。 ⑬セカンダリースキルを使います ⑭アルティメットスキルを使います ⑮ヒーローメニューに移動します
  15. 15. 装備(1) 強化・特殊効果について 装備には、レアリティによって、1～3個の強化が付与され、ナイトの性能を強化してくれます。また、レ アリティによって、強化の個数と最大値が異なります。 エピック、レジェンドの場合、更に装備毎の特殊効果が付与されます。武器の場合は単体で作動し ますが、鎧の場合、単体で発動する限定アイテムと、2個以上同種類の鎧を装備することによって発動 するものがあります。特殊効果の説明書きを確認してください。 パワーストーンについて 右上の + はソケットと呼ばれ、パワーストーンを1つ填め込むことができます。パワーストーンとは、即 座に装備のパワーを上げることのできるアイテムです。填める時はコストが掛かりませんが、外す時にロイ ヤルトークンを消費します。取り外す前に売らないよう、ロックしておきましょう！ 強化 特殊効果 基本ダメージ パワーアップに必要な資源 ↓変更、売却防止ロック ←ギルドにシェア パワーランク↑ 単位について 武器やダメージに表示されるK、M、Bの単位は、下記の通りです。 K : キロ (1,000 / 1千) M : メガ (1,000,000 / 100万) B : ビリオン (1,000,000,000 / 10億) Ver1.9では、999B が最大ダメージのようです。 パワーアップについて パワーアップを行うと、1回につきパワーを5～10上げられます。パワー アップは3回まで行え、その後はロイヤルトークンを使用してリチャージす ることによって、再度3回パワーアップを行うことができます。最大パワー は360です。それ以降は、パワーストーンを填めることによって、402まで 上げることができます。 武器種別の差はあるのか 武器には、剣、ハンマー、短剣などがありますが、カタチが違うのみで 大差ありません。秒間ダメージは、武器威力と攻撃スピードによって決 定されます。 名称 増加パワー 取り外しコスト 欠けたストーン 20 ロイヤルトークンパワー+6 磨かれたストーン 40 ロイヤルトークンパワー+12 浄化されたストーン 60 ロイヤルトークンパワー+18 洗練されたストーン 80 ロイヤルトークンパワー+24 豪華なストーン 100 ロイヤルトークンパワー+30 ロイヤルストーン パワー+36 125 ロイヤルトークン セレスチャルストーン パワー+42 150 ロイヤルトークン？ ソケット↑ レアリティ 強化の数 特殊効果 売却 コモン 1 なし コイン、シャード レア 2 なし コイン、シャード エピック 2 あり コイン、シャード、5ロイヤルトークン レジェンド 3 あり コイン、シャード、10ロイヤルトークン
  16. 16. 装備(2) 強化一覧 装備の強化は、部位によって出現する効果が決まっています。 武器 グローブ ブーツ ヘルメット 鎧 マント 武器ダメージ 40 40 スキルダメージ 60 60 60 ボスにダメージ 40 40 40 スプラッシュダメージ 25 25 25 クリティカルダメージ 80 80 80 クリティカルチャンス 10 10 攻撃スピード 25 25 25 ヘルス 50 50 50 ブロックチャンス 15 15 15 よけるチャンス 15 15 15 アーマー 15 15 15 15 ボスアーマー 20 20 20 最大マナ 50 50 50 マナ再生 50 50 50 走るスピード 60 コイン 25 25 25 25 25 属性ダメージ 25 25 25 25 25 25 属性抵抗力 25 25 25 25 25 25
  17. 17. 装備(3) リロールについて ミント状態の装備は、トーナメントチップを使用し、強化の部分をランダムで変更することができます。 リロールする毎に、必要なトーナメントチップが上昇していきます。(最大5000) リロールしていると、残したい、と思う強化が出てくることでしょう。その場合は、「残したい強化のチェッ クを外して」リロールします。残したい強化1つにつき、1回10ロイヤルトークンが消費されます。あっという 間にトーナメントチップとロイヤルトークンが消費されますので注意してください。 強化数値の右側に表示されている青色■は、強化の現在値を最大値から見た割合を示しており、 最大値になるとオレンジ色■の表示になります。 装備にロックがかかっていると、リロールすることはできません。ロックを解除してからリロールしてくださ い。良い強化が得られたらすぐにロックして、間違って変更したり売ったりしないようにしましょう。 精製について 精製すると、エピックの装備をレジェンド並みの「強化3つ」に変更、現在値がレジェンド並みに変更さ れます。精製には、50ロイヤルトークンが必要です。なお、精製はミント状態とは関係しません。ミント 状態の装備を精製すると、ミント状態のレジェンドになり、ミント状態ではない装備を精製すると、ミント 状態ではないレジェンドになります。
  18. 18. 装備(4) 幸せのクローバーについて 幸せのクローバーは、通常ダンジョンやコンクエストで希に入手することができます。これをコレクション 画面で使用すると、使用した装備と同じレアリティの装備がドロップする場合に、同レアリティの他装備 に比べ、大幅に出現しやすくなります。トーナメントでどうしても欲しい装備がある場合や、暗黒の地に 向けて入手しておきたい装備に使用しましょう。 幸せのクローバーは、最大3枚まで保持することができます。3枚保持していると出なくなるので、程々 に使いましょう。 ミントの葉について ミントの葉は、通常ダンジョンやコンクエストでごく希に入手することができる激レアアイテムです。使用 すると、現在持っている装備のうち1つをミント状態に変化させることができます。 ミントの葉は1枚しか保持することができませんが、余りに出ないので使い処に迷うアイテムです。ここ ぞ、という時に使用しましょう！ コレクションについて これまでに入手したことのある装備は、コレクション画面でカラー表 示されています。レジェンド装備の中で、コラプト、パイロ、極地以 外のレジェンド装備は、トーナメントでのみ入手可能で、アンロック するまで入手することができません。 トーナメントやチケットでアンロックすることで、通常のダンジョンから 入手する可能性が発生します。
  19. 19. スキル・才能 スキルや才能は、「カード」という単位で管理され、成長していきます。 カードは、プレイヤーのレベルアップ、ショップ、コンクエストのクリア、トーナメントの宝箱から入手すること ができます。なお、レベルアップは手動です。カードが溜まると、スキルや才能の部分に●がつきます。 スキルや才能のレベルアップに必要なカードの数は、レベルが上がる毎に上昇していきます。最大レベ ルは、スキル、才能ともに10です。 スキルと才能の組み合わせで、ナイトの強さが変わってきます。トーナメントや暗黒の地で、設定され ている条件を元にスキルや才能の構成を変更するなど、工夫する必要があります。 気に入った効果的な組み合わせは、ロードアウトに保存しておくなどして、さっと変更できるようにする と便利です。 ロードアウト
  20. 20. 統計 ヒーローメニューのハンバーガーメニュー(≡)から統計を選択すると、ナイトの強さについて詳細を確認 することができます。数値は装備のパワーアップや才能で上昇させることができます。 項目 内容 秒間ダメージ 一撃あたりのダメージ × 攻撃スピード クリティカルチャンス クリティカル率 クリティカルダメージ クリティカル発生時のダメージ倍率 範囲(スプラッシュ)ダメージ ターゲットの周囲に与えるダメージ スキルダメージ スキルやペットで与えられるダメージの基礎値 マナポイント スキルで使用するマナの最大値 マナ再生 秒間再生マナ量 ボスダメージボーナス ボスに与えるダメージの増加率。武器だけで無くスキルにも有効。 ヘルスポイント いわゆるヒットポイント 回避率 敵の攻撃を回避する確率。回避した場合はダメージ0になる。 ブロックチャンス 敵の攻撃をブロックする確率。ブロックした場合はダメージ0になる。 アーマー 敵からのダメージを減少させる。 フロスト抵抗力 フロストダメージを減少させる。最大80% 炎抵抗力 炎ダメージを減少させる。最大80% ヴォイド抵抗力 ヴォイドダメージを減少させる。最大80% 走るスピード 移動速度。 コインボーナス ノードクリア時に入手するコインの増加率133%の場合はコインの量が2.33倍。
  21. 21. バウンティ 溶岩の要塞に辿り着くとアンロックされる課題です。課題をクリアするとパワーアップに必要な素材 (シャード)やロイヤルトークンなどの報酬を得ることができます。 課題は3時間毎に出現し、最大4つまで蓄積されます。4つ蓄積されるとタイマーが停止し、3つに 減った段階で3時間のタイマーが再スタートします。 バウンティの実績には、仲間やペットも含まれますので、対応した装備またはスキルの仲間を連れて 行くことも有効です。 バウンティをヒーローメニューから確認するには、称号をタップして一覧を出してから、バウンティのタブを タップします。 バウンティ名 簡単クリア方法 肉体労働 放置または自然にクリア 呪文の使い手 ノヴァブレードを装備する、ペットを装備して放置。またはパラノーマルのノードで適当なス キルを使う。クローンなら適当に連打しておけばOK 手下攻撃 包帯の剣かノヴァブレードを装備して放置。無い場合はスキルで頑張るか、偶然を狙って のんびり放置 2本の剣 仲間を連れて行けるノードで放置 ○○の戦士 対応する属性の武器を装備して放置 ファイアエース ノヴァブレードを装備して放置、またはパラノーマルのノードで、炎スキルを使う フロストエース ジョーズのブーツを装備して放置、またはパラノーマルのノードで、フロストスキルを使う ヴォイドエース パラノーマルのノードで、ヴォイドスキルを使う チャンピオンハンター 暗黒の地、またはトーナメントのノード1を4回クリア エリートハンター 通常のダンジョン、コンクエスト、またはトーナメントの奇数ノードで頑張って倒す トーナメントミッション トーナメントのノード1(実際はどこでもOK)を10回クリア 暗黒の地ミッション 暗黒の地のノード3を5回クリア(ノード1はバギーボーが逃げるので効率悪し)
  22. 22. ペット ペットの入手方法 コンクエスト、トーナメント、ショップで入手できます。オススメ度は現時点の個人的な感覚です。 ペット名 オススメ度 コメント イライラ(Grouchy) ★★★ ランブルでは活躍する可能性あり スタンピィ(Stumpy) ★★★★ 回復の全てが増強されるのでありがたい リビッツ(Ribbits) ★★★ ストロングホールド、ランブルで活躍する可能性あり フレア(Flare) ★★ ノンストップナイトの初代ペット。炎がノーコン！ ヴォイドリング(Voidling) ★★★ ストロングホールド、ランブル活躍する可能性あり ポッパー(Popper) ★★ クールダウンが長い。レベル10でようやく少し使えるかも リチャード(Richard) ★★★★★ トーナメント、暗黒の地で必須！実質ヘルスが2倍になるが、ストロングホー ルドやランブルでは効果が無いため要らない子 ニンバス(Nimbus) ★★ 凍結した敵をたまに粉砕できる トーヴェ(Tove) ★★★★ クリティカル率が上昇 フォン(Feng) ★★ オーバーシールドを追加できるが、シールドが薄いのですぐ剥げる エドナ(Edna) ★★★★ レベルが上がるとオーラが強くなる ハミー(Hammy) ★★★ ランブルでは活躍する可能性あり セブ(Seb) ★★ ネズミがちっこいネズミを呼び出す。増えると強いのかも？
  23. 23. お役立ち情報(1) 敵が強くて先に進めない場合 パワーランクが不足しています。挑戦するステージ・ノードに表記されているパワーよりも自分のパワー が低い場合、ダメージを多く受ける(ペナルティーが増加)事が分かっています。そのため、パワーを上げら れる物があれば、どの部位でも良いので装備をパワーアップさせましょう。 またはクリア済みのノードで、今より高いパワーランクの装備を集めます。そうしてナイトのパワーランクを 上げることにより被ダメージが軽減され、クリアできるようになります。 パワーランクを速攻で上げる方法 一気にパワーランクを上げたい場合は、コモンの装備を一つ選択(武器がオススメ)し、コインとロイヤル トークンを集中投資し強化します。コモンの装備を選択するのは、リチャージ用のロイヤルトークン消費 量が少ないためです。こうすることによって平均値が急上昇するため、ドロップする装備のパワーも上がり ます。性能は無視して、最大パワーの装備を身につけるようにします。 これが面白いのかはさておき、この方法を採れば、2週間程度でパワーランク360にできます。 スプラッシュダメージとは？ 攻撃した時、ターゲット(赤いヘルスバーが表示されている敵)周囲の敵にターゲットの10分の1ほどの ダメージを与えます。小さい文字で表現されていますが、これがスプラッシュダメージです。スプラッシュダ メージを強化すると、敵に囲まれた場合に、比較的早く倒すことができる可能性が増加しますが、スプ ラッシュダメージは元々ダメージ量が低いため、効果は限定的です。 スキルや才能の最大レベル どちらもレベル10が最大です。総数の関係でスキルは育ちにくいため、ショップに育てたいスキルが出た ら、ジェムで購入していきましょう。 オーバーヒートに注意！ 才能「オーバーヒート」は、ヘルスを向上させ、マナが無くてもスキルを使う事ができてしまいますが、炎 症ダメージが蓄積するため、スキルの使用には注意が必要です。
  24. 24. お役立ち情報(2) トーナメントチップの稼ぎ方 クモがたくさん出てくるノードを見つけ、包帯の剣で攻撃しましょう。武器マスターのバッジを何度か取 れるなら、そのノードを何度も回すことでトーナメントチップを多く稼ぐことができます。 トーナメントの最終参加時間 基本的に月曜日の20:59:59ですが、最大メンバー数ではないグループがある場合は、時間を越えて も参加できるようです。 資源の価値 鍵1本 =20ジェム、ロイヤルトークン1個 = 5ジェム、カード1枚 = 2ジェム、500コイン = 1ジェム、 10シャード = 1ジェム 装備のコイン増加、トーナメントのチャンピオンブースト(王冠) コインポータルには効力を発揮しません。 広告を早めに終わらせる、または気に入らない広告を報告する このアイコンが表示されている広告は報告できます。
  25. 25. ビルド情報 ビルドの例です。工夫して強いビルドを探しましょう！ コイン戦士 コインを稼げて通常使用に良いビルドです。王家の剣を基本として、コインの強化が付かない胴体以 外にコインの強化をつける事により、通常攻撃力が大幅に増加、且つコインの収入が増加します。 高火力 ✫ 火吹き系 フラッシュファイア、影の触手、火吹き、才能で延焼強化、磁石、マッチ棒も有効。パイロのセットや かんしゃく、火占いの才能を装備しておくと更にダメージを増加させられます。 ✫ ローリングフレイム系 毒包丁、ローリングフレイム、ソーラーセントリー、才能に集中砲火、寄生、インスピレーションなど。イ グニートのセットや瘴気のセットも有効です。 フロスト系 ✫ 凍結系 極地+極寒または船乗りのセットなどを組み合わせます。才能に冷たいハート、凍傷を合わせること によって、回復を行うこともできます。コイン戦士との相性も良く、オススメです。 ✫ フロストフォール ねじれた剣とフロストフォールを組み合わせます。鎧や才能としては凍結系と同じで良いです。 敵を味方に ✫ コラプト系 クレイブンと合わせても可。影の触手またはライフドレイン、クローンと合わせて味方を増加！ ✫ クレイブン系 敵を一定時間味方に、または、よけるチャンスをガッツリ上げて避けまくりセットにできます。
  26. 26. ギルド Kamikaze Japan 紹介 Kamikaze Japan は、Lobi(https://web.lobi.co/ で “Nonstop Knight” を検索してくださ い)を中心に活動している、日本人専用ギルドです。空きがあれば常にメンバー募集しています。一杯 になると、Kamikaze Japan 2 などができるかも知れませんので、検索してみてください。 ✫ パワーランク、レベル、経験などの制限はありません。 ※海外からの無差別申請でチャットが流れてしまうため、適宜パワーランクの制限を設けています。 パワーランクが足りない場合、Lobi で申し込みいただければ、一時的に制限を解除します。 ✫ 【必須】 ひらがな、カタカナのキャラ名で申請してください。 加入後に英語系の名前に変更しても構いません。日本人かどうかの判断材料です。 ✫ 【必須】 加入後に、日本語で挨拶してください。 こんにちは、よろしく、程度で構いません。その後のチャット参加は自由です。24時間挨拶が無い 場合は追い出します。 ✫ 【必須】 前回のログインから7日以上空けないようにしてください。 7日に到達すると追い出します。うっかり追い出された場合は、再加入可能ですので申請してくださ い。 ✫ 【必須】 チートしないこと。ダメ、絶対！ チートが疑われる人は、容赦なく運営に報告します。

