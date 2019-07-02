Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL A...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Situated just south of St. Petersburg, the Russian imperial residence ofTsarskoye Selo is now more...
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo

31 views

Published on

Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo

  1. 1. Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Emmanuel Ducamp Language : English Grade Level : 1-3 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces Format : PDF Seller information : Emmanuel Ducamp ( 8? ) Link Download : https://ricardootong.blogspot.mx/?book=0500516472 Synnopsis : Situated just south of St. Petersburg, the Russian imperial residence ofTsarskoye Selo is now more than three hundred years old. TsarskoyeSelo (“Tsar’s Village”) was once a modest estate housing a summerresidence for Catherine I, second wife of Peter the Great. The buildingnow known as the Catherine Palace was extensively rebuilt by EmpressElizabeth and then lavishly refurbished by Catherine the Great. Thisempress's love of art and decoration is evident in the sumptuous interiorsand in the extensive park, filled with fanciful pavilions, bridges, andmonuments. Catherine also commissioned the neoclassical AlexanderPalace for her favorite grandson, the future Alexander I; this laterbecame home to the last tsar, Nicholas II, and his family until theirexile to Siberia.The palace is a glorious showcase for Russian art and craftsmanshipin a huge variety of materials and techniques, from the mirrors and lavishgilding of the Great Hall to the blood-red beauty of the Agate Rooms,their walls lined with Siberian jasper. Tsarskoye Selo is not only a pieceof art history but a living testimony to the tastes and private passionsof the Romanov family. Their clothes and porcelain, their desks and bookshelvesbuild an intimate and involving portrait of life in imperial Russia. Author : Emmanuel Ducampq Pages : 360 pagesq Publisher : Thames Hudsonq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0500516472q ISBN-13 : 9780500516478q Description
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Situated just south of St. Petersburg, the Russian imperial residence ofTsarskoye Selo is now more than three hundred years old. TsarskoyeSelo (“Tsar’s Village”) was once a modest estate housing a summerresidence for Catherine I, second wife of Peter the Great. The buildingnow known as the Catherine Palace was extensively rebuilt by EmpressElizabeth and then lavishly refurbished by Catherine the Great. Thisempress's love of art and decoration is evident in the sumptuous interiorsand in the extensive park, filled with fanciful pavilions, bridges, andmonuments. Catherine also commissioned the neoclassical AlexanderPalace for her favorite grandson, the future Alexander I; this laterbecame home to the last tsar, Nicholas II, and his family until theirexile to Siberia.The palace is a glorious showcase for Russian art and craftsmanshipin a huge variety of materials and techniques, from the mirrors and lavishgilding of the Great Hall to the blood-red beauty of the Agate Rooms,their walls lined with Siberian jasper. Tsarskoye Selo is not only a pieceof art history but a living testimony to the tastes and private passionsof the Romanov family. Their clothes and porcelain, their desks and bookshelvesbuild an intimate and involving portrait of life in imperial Russia. Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo Read online (vk.com 15) The Summer Palaces of the Romanovs: Treasures from Tsarskoye Selo
  3. 3. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×