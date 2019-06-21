Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
q q q q q q [PDF|Book|Epub|MOBI] 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fi...
READ BOOK (101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work,...
Description 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire- Making, Knife Wor...
q q q q Step - By Step To Download 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on ...
Book Appearance
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ BOOK (101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More) FULL ONLINE

2 views

Published on

The Foundation of All Survival Skills is ?Feeder? Mind-Set?Feeder? mind-set means being in control of a situation, proactive rather than reactive. It is an optimistic outlook that reframes any situation as a learning experience. Kevin Estela teaches survival skills from this feeder-based perspective, which is what separates his teaching style from other wilderness instructors.Kevin has written the quintessential guide for an outdoor enthusiast?s ?bucket list? of skills?how to make a fire, build a shelter, gather food, find water, use a knife correctly and make cordage. These skills will keep you safe and better prepare you to deal with emergencies in the field, when you?ll need the additional skills of signaling and communication, navigation and crisis first aid taught in this book. Each chapter concludes with more advanced techniques to build your skills in various challenging situations, with tips that even seasoned survival enthusiasts haven?t thought of.101 Skills You Need to
https://komec.playstier.com/?book=1624147429

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ BOOK (101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More) FULL ONLINE

  1. 1. q q q q q q [PDF|Book|Epub|MOBI] 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More [Full Book] 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More Ebook Detail : Author : Kevin Estela Pages : 208 pages Publisher : Page Street Publishing Language : ISBN-10 : 1624147429 ISBN-13 : 9781624147425
  2. 2. READ BOOK (101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More) FULL ONLINE
  3. 3. Description 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire- Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More, The Foundation of All Survival Skills is ?Feeder? Mind-Set?Feeder? mind-set means being in control of a situation, proactive rather than reactive. It is an optimistic outlook that reframes any situation as a learning experience. Kevin Estela teaches survival skills from this feeder-based perspective, which is what separates his teaching style from other wilderness instructors.Kevin has written the quintessential guide for an outdoor enthusiast?s ?bucket list? of skills?how to make a fire, build a shelter, gather food, find water, use a knife correctly and make cordage. These skills will keep you safe and better prepare you to deal with emergencies in the field, when you?ll need the additional skills of signaling and communication, navigation and crisis first aid taught in this book. Each chapter concludes with more advanced techniques to build your skills in various challenging situations, with tips that even seasoned survival enthusiasts haven?t thought of.101 Skills You Need to , Author : Kevin Estela Pages : 208 pages Publisher : Page Street Publishing Language : ISBN-10 : 1624147429 ISBN-13 : 9781624147425
  4. 4. q q q q Step - By Step To Download 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More Book : Click Button Download Or Read Online Sign Up To Acces 101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods: The Most Effective Wilderness Know-How on Fire-Making, Knife Work, Navigation, Shelter, Food and More Download As Many Book As You Like Happy Reading READ ONLINE Or
  5. 5. Book Appearance

×