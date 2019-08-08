Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited Essentials of the college level Intermed...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michael P. Griffinq Pages : 6 pagesq Publisher : QuickStudy Reference Guidesq Language :q ISBN-10 ...
DISCRIPSI Essentials of the college level Intermediate Accounting 1 course expertly written in our time-tested condensed f...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited, Visit Direct Link...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited

6 views

Published on

Read Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Ebook Online
Download Here https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=1423239849
Essentials of the college level Intermediate Accounting 1 course expertly written in our time-tested condensed format that is proven to support students, their studies, grades and even their professional life after graduation. Our experienced author, professor and consultant Michael Griffin, MBA, CMA, CFM, ChFC has outdone himself providing the clearest organization of concepts streamlined to offer facts, equations, examples and explanations in 6 laminated pages offering incredible value for quality course and professional support that you will not find anywhere else. Any business professional that deals with top-level management of multifaceted companies would also find this to be a great reference for facets they may not deal with on a daily basis, but that they are expected to understand regarding operations and strategy, again at an unbeatable value. 6 page laminated guide includes:Financial AccountingConceptual Framework of Financial AccountingIncome StatementRevenue RecognitionDiscontinued OperationsComprehensive IncomeEarnings Per ShareStatementsBalance SheetCash &amp; Cash EquivalentsReceivablesInventorySelf-Constructed AssetsResearch &amp; DevelopmentProperty, Plant &amp; Equipment (PP&amp;E)Depreciation, Depletion &amp; AmortizationIntangible AssetsTime Value of MoneyFinancial DisclosuresAuditor’s Report

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited

  1. 1. [txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited Essentials of the college level Intermediate Accounting 1 course expertly written in our time-tested condensed format that is proven to support students, their studies, grades and even their professional life after graduation. Our experienced author, professor and consultant Michael Griffin, MBA, CMA, CFM, ChFC has outdone himself providing the clearest organization of concepts streamlined to offer facts, equations, examples and explanations in 6 laminated pages offering incredible value for quality course and professional support that you will not find anywhere else. Any business professional that deals with top- level management of multifaceted companies would also find this to be a great reference for facets they may not deal with on a daily basis, but that they are expected to understand regarding operations and strategy, again at an unbeatable value. 6 page laminated guide includes:Financial AccountingConceptual Framework of Financial AccountingIncome StatementRevenue RecognitionDiscontinued OperationsComprehensive IncomeEarnings Per ShareStatementsBalance SheetCash & Cash EquivalentsReceivablesInventorySelf-Constructed AssetsResearch & DevelopmentProperty, Plant & Equipment (PP&E)Depreciation, Depletion & AmortizationIntangible AssetsTime Value of MoneyFinancial DisclosuresAuditor’s Report
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michael P. Griffinq Pages : 6 pagesq Publisher : QuickStudy Reference Guidesq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1423239849q ISBN-13 : 9781423239840q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Essentials of the college level Intermediate Accounting 1 course expertly written in our time-tested condensed format that is proven to support students, their studies, grades and even their professional life after graduation. Our experienced author, professor and consultant Michael Griffin, MBA, CMA, CFM, ChFC has outdone himself providing the clearest organization of concepts streamlined to offer facts, equations, examples and explanations in 6 laminated pages offering incredible value for quality course and professional support that you will not find anywhere else. Any business professional that deals with top-level management of multifaceted companies would also find this to be a great reference for facets they may not deal with on a daily basis, but that they are expected to understand regarding operations and strategy, again at an unbeatable value. 6 page laminated guide includes:Financial AccountingConceptual Framework of Financial AccountingIncome StatementRevenue RecognitionDiscontinued OperationsComprehensive IncomeEarnings Per ShareStatementsBalance SheetCash & Cash EquivalentsReceivablesInventorySelf-Constructed AssetsResearch & DevelopmentProperty, Plant & Equipment (PP&E)Depreciation, Depletion & AmortizationIntangible AssetsTime Value of MoneyFinancial DisclosuresAuditor’s Report
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [txt] Intermediate Accounting 1: a QuickStudy Laminated Reference Guide Unlimited, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×