SUMMARY OF THE BOOK:

Pharmacology for Women s Health, Second Edition is a unique text that discusses pharmacology as it specifically relates to women s health. Completely updated and revised to reflect the changing field of pharmacology, it includes new pharmacological agents for common conditions, changes in indications, the use of vaccines, updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and the effects of the Affordable Care Act. It also includes new resource boxes in each chapter for easy access to more information. Each new print copy includes Navigate 2 Advantage Access that unlocks a comprehensive and interactive eBook, student practice activities and assessments, a full suite of instructor resources, and learning analytics reporting tools.



BOOK DETAIL:

Author: Mary C. Brucker

Language: English

Seller information: Mary C. Brucker

