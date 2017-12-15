Read Download Old Bohemian Moravian Jewish Cemeteries | PDF books PDF Online

In the territories of Bohemia & Moravia, in the course of the last 1,000 years, over 600 Jewish religious communities came into being. As a consequence of dramatic historical events, however many of them ceased to exist. In spite of the fact that Jews settled in Bohemia & Moravia as early as the 10th century, with the only exception of Prague, none of the medieval Jewish cemeteries have lasted to this day. Jewish cemeteries are often the only memory of once important Jewish communities in the former Czechoslovakia. Dilapidated, desolate, overgrown by weeds, this photo book will preserve their messages.

