Ppt asas tadbirurus kepimpinan pengurusan perniagaan

Asas Tadbirurus, Kepimpinan dan Pengurusan Perniagaan
PengawalseliaPemegang saham Pembiaya Pihak yang berkepentingan Tadbirurus Pengurusan Kawalan dalaman Jaminan Strategi Insa...
Perniagaan perlu ditadbir, dipimpin dan diurus berdasarkan di mana ianya terletak di dalam kitaran hayat perniagaan
Gaya pengurusan dan kitaran hayat perniagaan Permulaan Perkembangan Lestari Global Pembangunan perniagaan Mengesahkan mode...
Dari satu idea perniagaan
Apa yang perlu disebaliknya
Dari satu idea perniagaan, mahu jadi tokey berger tersohor…… Tambah outlet Tambah menu Tambah pelanggan
Dari satu idea perniagaan, mahu jadi tokey burger tersohor……IMPLIKASINYA Belian Pembuatan Pengagihan Pemprosesan Penjualan...
Macamana perniagaan burger ini mahu diposisikan? Elemen pesaingan Nilai relatif Berger Makanan segera Warong Mamak Harga R...
Visi: Jenama rumah menjelang 2020 Misi: Makanan segera pilihan rakyat Makanan lazat, bersih, dan pilihan utama pelanggan P...
Misi Visi Objektif strategik 2 Objektif strategik3 Objektif strategik1 Plan Tindakan 1 Plan Tindakan 2 Plan Tindakan 3 Tan...
Model perniagaan baru memerlukan ramai ahli pasukan yang baru yang perlu dibentuk agar berkebolehan dan menghayati budaya ...
Memilih dan mengekalkan ahli pasukan yang baik memerlukan perancangan yang teliti. Perkara-perkara seperti latihan, imbuha...
Proses adalah langkah dan keputusan yang dilakukan untuk menyempurnakan satu kerja - Pembelian Penyimpanan Pembuatan berge...
Adakah berger dan makanan dan minuman yang ditawarkan merupakan apa yang diinginkan oleh pelanggan-pelanggan disegmen pasa...
Penjenamaan bukan hanya setakat logo!
Perniagaan Modal pemegang saham Belanja modal Modal pusingan Beli atau sewa? Pinjaman?Pinjaman? Aliran tunai mesti positif
Margin jualan Kos tetap Kos Jualan tolak kos berubah jualan = margin jualan Titik pulangan modal Harga jualan berger RM 4....
Pengurusan kewangan memerlukan disiplin dan dokumentasi Pelan strategi Pelan operasi Analisa aliran tunai bulanan Penyata ...
Perniagaan burger Syarikat Burger Sdn Bhd Akta Syarikat Akta Cukai Pendapatan Akta Cukai Barangan dan Perkhidmatan Akta Pe...
Pasukan pengurusan Proses pengeluaran Proses pengurusan rantaian bekalan Proses pemasaran dan jualan Proses pengurusan kew...
Di manakah duduknya kapten?
Hak/kuasa Diikuti kerana terpaksa Tahap 1 Kedudukan Hubungan Diikuti kerana kemahuan pengikut Tahap 2 Keizinan Hasil Dikut...
6 ciri kepimpinan Komitmen Pemimpi n Amanah Kepercaya an Kuasa Komunika si Kecekapan
Tadbirurus Kawalan dalaman Jaminan Peranan dan struktur Pengurusan risiko Pengawasan Budaya Tadbir urus korporat ditakrifk...

Lembaga Pengarah Jawatankuasa Penamaan dan Saraan Jawatankuasa Audit Cadangan dan penggantian Saraan Penilaian prestasi pe...
Perananan dalam pelaporan kewangan Peranan dalam pelaporan kewangan Nilai kawalan Bincang dengan juruaudit Laksanakan poli...
Peranan dalam pembelian perniagaan Perananan dalam pembelian perniagaan Menilai percanggahan kepentingan Sediakan kes bisn...
Peniagaan yang lestari perlu kapada Dijalankan oleh pengurusan yang berkesan Diterajui oleh pemimpin yang berwibaba Dikelo...
  1. 1. Asas Tadbirurus, Kepimpinan dan Pengurusan Perniagaan
  2. 2. PengawalseliaPemegang saham Pembiaya Pihak yang berkepentingan Tadbirurus Pengurusan Kawalan dalaman Jaminan Strategi Insan Prosess Kewangan Perniagaan yang lestari Amanah Peranan dan struktur Pengurusan risiko Pelanggan Pematuhan Pengawasan Pengarah menetapkan nada dari atas dan menyelia pengurusan berdasarkan penurunan dan pembahagian kuasa yang ditetapkan Budaya Pemasaran Komitmen Keupayaan Kepimpinan Kepercayaan Kuasa Komunikasi
  3. 3. Perniagaan perlu ditadbir, dipimpin dan diurus berdasarkan di mana ianya terletak di dalam kitaran hayat perniagaan
  4. 4. Gaya pengurusan dan kitaran hayat perniagaan Permulaan Perkembangan Lestari Global Pembangunan perniagaan Mengesahkan model perniagaan Perkembangan sebagai perniagaan berterusan Perkembangan bagi membina keuntungan Perkembangan yang lestari Jualan Jaringan Perikatan Pengambilalihan dan penggabungan Perkembangan pengurusan Keusahawanan Kepengurusan Kepimpinan Visi Eksekutif Mengarah Mewakilkan Membimbing Melangkah ke tepi Perkembangan organisati Menguruskan kecelaruan Penyusunan Pembaikan operasi Perekayasaaan semula Menetapkan budaya Melaras budaya dan strategi Menyelia budaya Melaras budaya dan strategi Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi Barangan Pelanggan Prosess Pemelbagaian Kepandaian Aliran maklumat Pemusatan pengetahuan Pengurusan pengetahuan Diadaptasi dari: Managing For Growth, Enabling Sustainable Success in Canadian SMEs, 2003, Queens Business School
  5. 5. Dari satu idea perniagaan
  6. 6. Apa yang perlu disebaliknya
  7. 7. Dari satu idea perniagaan, mahu jadi tokey berger tersohor…… Tambah outlet Tambah menu Tambah pelanggan
  8. 8. Dari satu idea perniagaan, mahu jadi tokey burger tersohor……IMPLIKASINYA Belian Pembuatan Pengagihan Pemprosesan Penjualan Bahan mentah Minuman tin Barangan sampingan Berger, sosej, dll perlu mengikut resipi dan kualiti dalaman Bilik sejuk Pengangkutan Proses penyediaan yang memberi rasa dan kualiti yang sama Harga yang bersesuaian dengan pasaran yang pelbagai Mutu perkhidmatan yang tinggi dan konsisten Halal? Penyelengaraan outlet Dana untuk membiayai pembesaran Tambahan pekerja Outlet Setor Jenama
  9. 9. Macamana perniagaan burger ini mahu diposisikan? Elemen pesaingan Nilai relatif Berger Makanan segera Warong Mamak Harga Rasa Bersih Selesa Layanan Masa Operasi Pilihan
  10. 10. Visi: Jenama rumah menjelang 2020 Misi: Makanan segera pilihan rakyat Makanan lazat, bersih, dan pilihan utama pelanggan Perkhidmatan bermutu dan memuliakan pelanggan Harga yang kompetitif dan perkhidmatan yang efisien Penampilan bersih dan persekitaran yang meyakinkan Majikan pilihan dan membantu pembinaan kerjaya Nilai: Kelazatan dari hati yang ikhlas dan ceria
  11. 11. Misi Visi Objektif strategik 2 Objektif strategik3 Objektif strategik1 Plan Tindakan 1 Plan Tindakan 2 Plan Tindakan 3 Tanda aras pencapaian Tanda aras pencapaian Tanda aras pencapaian Risiko Objektif strategik4 Objektif strategik5 Strategi diperincikan supaya data dilaksanakan, tanda aras pencapaian dan risiko dikenalpasti Macamana? Siapa? Bila? Bajet?
  12. 12. Model perniagaan baru memerlukan ramai ahli pasukan yang baru yang perlu dibentuk agar berkebolehan dan menghayati budaya yang akan menjayakan perniagaan Tujuan Peranan Kebolehan Adakah organisasi distruktur berdasarkan kepada keperluan perniagaan?
  13. 13. Memilih dan mengekalkan ahli pasukan yang baik memerlukan perancangan yang teliti. Perkara-perkara seperti latihan, imbuhan dan pembinaan kerjaya perlu dititik beratkan. Siapa yang anda inginkan dan adakah mereka ingin bekerja dengan anda? Latihan dan pimpinan yang diberikan mestilah berdasarkan kepada strategi dan keperluan yang telah ditetapkan. Kebolehan dan kemampuan selepas mengikuti latihan mestilah dinilai. Setiap peranan dan pekerjaan hendaklah mempunyai profil kecekapan masing-masing. Kaedah menilai prestasi setiap ahli pasukan mestilah telus dan bersistematik serta diamalkan secara konsisten. Ini mendorong ahli pasukan untuk mencapai tahap prestasi yang diinginkan.
  14. 14. Proses adalah langkah dan keputusan yang dilakukan untuk menyempurnakan satu kerja - Pembelian Penyimpanan Pembuatan berger Memasak Menjual Mengelola kutipan Membersih outlet Strategik Taktikal Pengurusan rangkaian belian - Kos optima dan keberadaan bekalan Pengurusan pemasaran dan jualan - - Pengalamanan belian yang baik dan pencapaian matlamat jualan Siapa? Had kuasa? Bagaimana? Hasil? Bila?
  15. 15. Adakah berger dan makanan dan minuman yang ditawarkan merupakan apa yang diinginkan oleh pelanggan-pelanggan disegmen pasaran yang dituju? Adakah mereka tahu? Macamana nak “menahukan” mereka? Adakah burger kita menjelma di dalam fikiran mereka setiap kali mereka lapar? Adakah mereka mampu membelinya? Senang ke mereka mahu mendapatkan berger kita? Ada khidmat penghantaran? Setelah mengalami pengalaman membeli dan merasa burger kita, adakah mereka akan kembali? From 4Ps to 4As? Acceptability Affordability Accessibility Awareness
  16. 16. Penjenamaan bukan hanya setakat logo!
  17. 17. Perniagaan Modal pemegang saham Belanja modal Modal pusingan Beli atau sewa? Pinjaman?Pinjaman? Aliran tunai mesti positif
  18. 18. Margin jualan Kos tetap Kos Jualan tolak kos berubah jualan = margin jualan Titik pulangan modal Harga jualan berger RM 4.00 Kos berubah jualan RM 2.50 Jumlah kos tetap RM30,000 sebulan Berapakah berger yang harus dijual setiap bulan untuk balik modal?
  19. 19. Pengurusan kewangan memerlukan disiplin dan dokumentasi Pelan strategi Pelan operasi Analisa aliran tunai bulanan Penyata kewangan bulanan Bajet tahunan Analisa perbezaan dan trend Unjuran 6 bulan ke hadapan Unjuran 6 bulan ke hadapan Tindakan operasi Apakah maklumat yang harus direkodkan di outlet?
  20. 20. Perniagaan burger Syarikat Burger Sdn Bhd Akta Syarikat Akta Cukai Pendapatan Akta Cukai Barangan dan Perkhidmatan Akta Pekerja Lesen outlet Logo Halal Akta Makanan Adakah anda tahu undang-undang yang berkaitan denganperniagaan anda? Siapa yang bertanggung jawab until memastikan kepatuhan? Apa proses yang ada? Akta KWSP Terma pinjaman
  21. 21. Pasukan pengurusan Proses pengeluaran Proses pengurusan rantaian bekalan Proses pemasaran dan jualan Proses pengurusan kewangan Proses pematuhan Proses pengurusan potensi manusia Perniagaan adalah pengurusan proses untuk memenuhi kehendak pelanggan dengan menawarkan barangan atau perkhidmatan bagi mencapai impian kita Pengurusan strategi
  22. 22. Di manakah duduknya kapten?
  23. 23. Hak/kuasa Diikuti kerana terpaksa Tahap 1 Kedudukan Hubungan Diikuti kerana kemahuan pengikut Tahap 2 Keizinan Hasil Dikuti kerana pencapaian dan hasil Tahap 3 Pengeluaran Reproduksi Diikuti kerana membangunkan pengikut Tahap 4 Pembangunan Insan Hormat Diikuti kerana siapa dan nilai yang diwakili Tahap 5 Puncak 5 tahap kepimpinan Maxwell
  24. 24. 6 ciri kepimpinan Komitmen Pemimpi n Amanah Kepercaya an Kuasa Komunika si Kecekapan
  25. 25. Tadbirurus Kawalan dalaman Jaminan Peranan dan struktur Pengurusan risiko Pengawasan Budaya Tadbir urus korporat ditakrifkan sebagai proses dan struktur yang digunakan untuk mengarah dan mengurus perniagaan dan hal ehwal sesebuah syarikat bagi meningkatkan keuntungan perniagaan dan kebertanggungjawaban korporat dengan tujuan utama untuk mencapai nilai jangka panjang pemegang saham tanpa mengenepikan kepentingan pihak berkepentingan lain.
  26. 26. PengawalseliaPemegang saham Pembiaya Pihak yang berkepentingan Tadbirurus Pengurusan Kawalan dalaman Jaminan Strategi Insan Prosess Kewangan Peranan dan struktur Pengurusan risiko Pelanggan Pematuhan Pengawasan Budaya Pemasaran Board Management Menetapkan nada dan menyelia pengurusan Pengagihan tanggungjawab yang jelas berdasarkan penurunan mandat dari lembaga pengarah Komunikasi dan penzahiran
  27. 27. Lembaga Pengarah Jawatankuasa Penamaan dan Saraan Jawatankuasa Audit Cadangan dan penggantian Saraan Penilaian prestasi pengarah dan pengurus Pengurusan risiko Kawalan dalaman Pelaporan kewangan dan audit Matlamat, nilai dan selera risiko Strategi dan model perniagaan Penzahiran dan komunikasi Matlamat prestasi dan penilaian Kelakuan dan pematuhan Pembangunan potensi manusia Struktur modal dan polisi dividen Deligasi, polisi dan proses Keberkesanan dipengaruhi oleh ahli-ahli lembaga yang seimbang yang berkebolehan dan jujur di dalam membuat keputusan berdasarkan kepada maklumat yang berkualiti terhasil dari proses yang utuh dan disemak secara bebas Jawatankuasa Risiko Ke arah Tadbirurus Korporat yang efektif
  28. 28. Perananan dalam pelaporan kewangan Peranan dalam pelaporan kewangan Nilai kawalan Bincang dengan juruaudit Laksanakan polisi Keberkesanan kawalan Sediakan laporan kewangan Permudahkan audit Tetapkan polisi Semak penyata kewangan Jawatankuasa audit Pengurusan Tetapkan nada pelaporan kewangan Meluluskan laporan kewangan dengan mengambilkira pandangan dari jawatankuasa audit Pembahagian tanggungjawab yang jelas berdasarkan mandat dari lembaga pengarah Lembaga pengarah
  29. 29. Peranan dalam pembelian perniagaan Perananan dalam pembelian perniagaan Menilai percanggahan kepentingan Sediakan kes bisnes Cari sumber biaya Pastikan mengikuti peraturan Menilai risiko Menilai penzahiran Jawatankuasa audit Pengurusan Tetapkan polisi berkenaan pembelian perniagaan Meluluskan pembelian perniagaan selepas berpuashati dengan analisa pihak pengurusan dan mengambilkira pandangan jawatankuasa audit Lembaga pengarah Dalam strategi dan selera risiko? Boleh dibiaya? Kes bisnes yang sah? Jalankan pemeriksaan Sediakan penzahiran
  30. 30. Peniagaan yang lestari perlu kapada Dijalankan oleh pengurusan yang berkesan Diterajui oleh pemimpin yang berwibaba Dikelola dengan tadbirurus yang mantap

