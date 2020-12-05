PDF/EPUB DOWNLOAD Scars He Gave Me E- Book

Ten years ago, he tore my heart out.Today?s my wedding day, and he?s come to claim the rest of me.Ten years ago, Tomas left me behind.No answers. No explanation. Just gone without a trace.I thought I could move on.I thought I could forget him.But on the day of my wedding, here he is again:The boy I used to love.The years have made him harder. Darker.And the gun in his hand shows just how far he?s fallen.I thought the scars he gave me a decade ago were painful.But the look in his eyes says he?s only just begun.SCARS HE GAVE ME is a full-length, standalone second chance mafia romance novel in the Bratva Crime Syndicate series.

