1 Scorecard Workshop Working Materials

Hassan El-Meligy Materials used for BSC with reference to originals h.meligy@ieee.org
Balanced Scorecard Workshop Presented by: Matt H...
Purpose of the Workshop • Introduce the Balanced...
Table of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics I...
• The Organization will become more "strategical...
• The Organization's Information Resource Planni...
Government Performance Results Act  Required to...
Public Sector Organizations – More Strategic Foc...
Where it started . . . Introduced in 1992, by Ro...
Some Basic Principles • Quantifies the Agency S...
Four Views of Performance • Strategy can be des...
Strategy Agency Department Team/ Individual Mea...
Alignment all the Way Through Improved "Cause a...
In order to be successful, the Agency's IRPS sh...
Before we can map your strategy . . . • Get dow...
Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics ...
InternalProcessStakeholderLearning &Growth Redu...
18 Two Special Techniques for Building Strategy Maps The 4 to 5 Rule Splitting the Perspective General Rule of Thumb to en...
Key Benefits of Strategy Maps • Articulates how...
Executive consensus and accountability: Buildin...
Multiple Choice Question – Cause Effect on Stra...
Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . ...
Once you have completed your strategy map, make...
24 Detailed statement of what is critical to successfully achieving the strategy How success in achieving the strategy wil...
25 Make sure the components of your scorecard fit together. We want to create a tight model for driving execution of your ...
Multiple Choice Question – Create a Tight Model...
Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . ...
Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics ...
Performance Measurement is a process by which a...
• Enables decision making • Manage by results •...
Knowing what is going on in their enterprise ...
Leading Definition Lagging Input Output Outcome...
Stakeholder / Customer Internal Processes Learn...
Multiple Choice Question – Appropriate Measurem...
Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . ...
• You should have at least one measurement for ...
37 Selection Criteria for Performance Measurements  MEANINGFUL - related significantly and directly to organizations miss...
1. Relevant • Addresses an operational or strat...
Measurement Relevant Measurable Actionable % of...
Multiple Choice Question – Match the Objective ...
Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . ...
A Closer Look at How Things Link Mission: Prote...
The Measurement Pyramid Goal Outcome Performanc...
Some Tools for Determining What to Measure Inpu...
1. Outputs/Product 2. Program Inputs 3. Financi...
Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics ...
• Past performance trends per historical data. ...
• Targets match up with measurements, one to on...
Average Turnaround Times at Docking Sites 8 day...
• Leader Sponsored • Requires Investments – peo...
Initiatives Goals or Objectives Value Mapping P...
When you first launch your Initiative, you prob...
• Describes an overall strategic direction • Ca...
Multiple Choice Question – Sequence Of StepsThe...
Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . ...
TABLE OF CONTENTS I. Balanced Scorecard Basics ...
Case Study Instructions • The following handout...
TABLE OF CONTENTS I. Balanced Scorecard Basics ...
Making the connection to the Baldrige Criteria ...
• IRPS is the Organization's "Strategic Managem...
• Cascade and align strategy down to the Outlet...
• Training Slides (1) • Performance Based Handb...
  1. 1. 1 Hassan El-Meligy Materials used for BSC with reference to originals h.meligy@ieee.org Balanced Scorecard Workshop Presented by: Matt H. Evans, CPA, CMA, CFM Public Sector Retreat on Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence
  2. 2. 2 Balanced Scorecard Workshop Presented by: Matt H. Evans, CPA, CMA, CFM Public Sector Retreat on Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Materials used for BSC with reference to originals h.meligy@ieee.org
  3. 3. 3 Purpose of the Workshop • Introduce the Balanced Scorecard to the Organization • Make sure everyone understands how the scorecard works • Communicate how the Balanced Scorecard fits with the Malcolm Baldrige Model of performance excellence
  4. 4. 4 Table of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  5. 5. 5 • The Organization will become more "strategically focused" over the next ten years given the recent policy directive issued by BSP (Budget & Strategic Planning). • People at all levels have relied heavily on tactical performance measurements, such as number of maps submitted, number of land structures in flow, and % of supply vendor contracts in place. • Need more balanced approach to looking at performance, both tactical and strategic. • Only 5% of a workforce tends to understand their company's strategy. • 86% of executive teams spend less than one hour per month discussing strategy. Why the Balanced Scorecard?
  6. 6. 6 • The Organization's Information Resource Planning System (IRPS): - Enterprise wide system for how we will evaluate success – division read outs, data turnarounds, global partnerships, etc. - Must be integrated into all agency components (such as region and global outlet offices) - Designed around the Balanced Scorecard framework • The Balanced Scorecard will be the strategic view of performance for the agency, balancing out our current tactical view of performance which is already in place. A Major Driver is . . .
  7. 7. 7 Government Performance Results Act  Required to develop long-term Strategic Plans ("SP")  Specify general Goals and Objectives  Develop Annual Performance Plans ("APP")  Specify measurable performance goals  Annual Performance Report ("APR")  Demonstrate actual results  APP goals should show the expected progress toward meeting the long-term goals of the SP
  8. 8. 8 Public Sector Organizations – More Strategic Focus
  9. 9. 9 Where it started . . . Introduced in 1992, by Robert Kaplan and David Norton, the Balanced Scorecard is the most commonly used framework for ensuring that agencies execute their strategies. Today, about 70% of the Fortune 1,000 companies utilize the Balanced Scorecard to help manage performance. Balanced Scorecards are used as the roadmap for creating the "Strategic Management System" or our IRPS. And this will drive overall organizational performance for our entire agency!
  10. 10. 10 Some Basic Principles • Quantifies the Agency Strategy in measurable terms • Strategy is summarized on a Strategy Map over four views of performance (perspectives). • Must capture a cause-effect relationship between strategic objectives over the four perspectives on the Strategy Map. • Critical Components include: - Measurements - Targets - Initiatives • Everything must be linked: Goals to Objectives, Objectives to Measurements, Measurements to Targets.
  11. 11. 11 Four Views of Performance • Strategy can be described as a series of cause and effect relationships. • Provides a "line of sight" from strategic to operational activity • working on the "right" things. "If we succeed, how will we look to our stakeholders?" Stakeholders Strategic Objectives "To satisfy our customers, at which processes must we excel? Internal Processes "To execute our processes, how must our organization learn and improve?" Learning & Growth "In order to succeed, what investments in people and infrastructure must we make?" Agency Investments
  12. 12. 12 Strategy Agency Department Team/ Individual MeasuresObjectives Complete Framework for IRPS The Importance of Alignment
  13. 13. 13 Alignment all the Way Through Improved "Cause and Effect" Knowledge Innovation Business Processes Improved Environmental Assessment Reports Management Justified Initiatives to Improve Water Quality Investments Available to be Allocated to Other Critical Areas Environmental Health Improved Water QualityRelationship Management Enhanced Public Confidence Increased Investment Accountability Financial Management Decreased Litigation Costs Resource Investment Goal: Improve environmental health Initiative: Data Mining Performance Gap: Less than Organization watershed water quality
  14. 14. 14 In order to be successful, the Agency's IRPS should . . . • Be comprised of a balanced set of a limited vital few measures; • Produce timely and useful reports at a reasonable cost; • Display and make readily available information that is shared, understood, and used by the Agency; and • Supports the organization's values and the relationship the organization has with customers, suppliers, and stakeholders.
  15. 15. 15 Before we can map your strategy . . . • Get down to a set of quantifiable strategic objectives: Too vague More precise • Make sure your objectives have a direct relationship to your goals and your goals have a direct relationship to your mission and values. Improve Customer Service Reduce average customer wait times by 30% by year end
  16. 16. 16 Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  17. 17. 17 InternalProcessStakeholderLearning &Growth Reduce Re-Activities thru ABC/M Establish Web Based Self Services Knowledge Management Human Capital Improved Returns on Investments More rapid and accessible services Leadership Development Investments Strategy Map: Capture a Cause Effect Relationship from the Bottom Up IT InfrastructureFacilities and Fixed Assets Economic Model Process Expand Global Facility Reach
  18. 18. 18 Two Special Techniques for Building Strategy Maps The 4 to 5 Rule Splitting the Perspective General Rule of Thumb to ensure strategy map is developed both vertically and horizontally Way of pulling out both drivers and outcomes that match up against the core competencies of the business model Customer Growth Customer SatisfactionRetention Rate Timely Delivery Pricing Quality Service Reputation Customer Perspective Outcomes Drivers Weak Strong
  19. 19. 19 Key Benefits of Strategy Maps • Articulates how the organization creates value for its constituents and legitimizing authority • Displays key priorities and relationships between outcomes (the "what") and performance enablers or drivers (the "how") • Provides a clear view of "how I fit in" for sub-organizations, teams, and individuals • "Cascading the scorecard throughout the organization, and clearly mapping the various units and functions back to the organization or agency-wide map is critical to leveraging and ensuring alignment"
  20. 20. 20 Executive consensus and accountability: Building the map eliminates ambiguity and clarifies responsibility. Educate and Communicate: Build awareness and understanding of organization strategy across the workforce. Ensure Alignment: Each sub-unit and individual link their objectives to the map. Source: "Using Balanced Scorecard Technology to Create Strategy-Focused Public Sector Organizations", Robert S. Kaplan, April 21, 2004, pg. 20 Promote Transparency: Communicate with and educate constituents, partners, oversight bodies, and the general public. Strategy Maps – A Better Way to Communicate Strategy
  21. 21. 21 Multiple Choice Question – Cause Effect on Strategy Map The top perspective of the Balanced Scorecard is the final end results or outcomes we want to achieve. This perspective is called: a. Internal Processes b. Stakeholder / Customer c. Learning & Growth d. Agency Investments
  22. 22. 22 Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . . . b – "Stakeholder / Customer" are those who we ultimately serve and we must meet their needs and requirements. This is our final end result within the scorecard model. Balanced Scorecards tell you the knowledge, skills and systems that your employees will need (learning and growth) to innovate and build the right strategic capabilities and efficiencies (internal processes) that deliver specific value to the market (customer) which will eventually lead to higher shareholder value (financial). – "Having Trouble with Your Strategy? Then Map It" by Robert S. Kaplan and David P. Norton - Harvard Business Review
  23. 23. 23 Once you have completed your strategy map, make sure it aligns with agencies or divisions you report up to. This overall alignment of scorecards throughout the entire Organization forms the Strategic Management System within IRPS. Best Business Practices Expand Global Reach Expand the Skill Base Lean Processes Organization Scorecard Improve Asian Footprint Develop the Workforce GOG Scorecard Process Efficiency Grow Globally Highly Skilled Workers Agency Scorecard Streamline Processes Continue to Expand Range Improve Employee Competencies Outlet Scorecard IRPS Aligning the Scorecards
  24. 24. 24 Detailed statement of what is critical to successfully achieving the strategy How success in achieving the strategy will be measured and tracked Key action programs required to achieve objectives The level of performance or rate of improvement needed Objective Description Target 2 per setup per month each Outlet Office InitiativeMeasure Number of Reworks Strategy Map StakeholderInternalProcessL&G Faster Service Access Self Service Applications Web Enable Technologies Process and Value Map Analysis Lean Processes Investments Invest in IT Extend the Map into Measurements, Targets and Initiatives Lean / Six Sigma Eliminate waste, reworks, and other errors in our processes
  25. 25. 25 Make sure the components of your scorecard fit together. We want to create a tight model for driving execution of your strategy. Goal Objective Measurement Target Initiative Achieve Agency operational efficiencies with best practices in the private sector Reduce Operational Service Costs by 50% over the next 5 years Cost per Outlet Office, Cost per Region, Cost per FTE 5% - Year 1 10% - Year 2 15% - Year 3 Activity Based Costing / Management Reduce identified re-activities within primary processes by 80% over the next 3 years Waste Volume Charts, Rework Tracking, Cycle Time End to End in S-LX (5 of 7 Regions) Waste stream reductions of 5% each year, Reworks cut in half for next 3 years, cycle time cut by 75% Lean / Six Sigma Alignment of Scorecard Components
  26. 26. 26 Multiple Choice Question – Create a Tight Model The Balanced Scorecard process captures a cause and effect relationship based on having all parts linked together. Strategic goals link down to objectives, objectives link down to measurements, and measurements link to: a. Mission b. Goals c. Budgets d. Targets
  27. 27. 27 Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . . . d – Measurements should be linked to targets. We want a one-to-one relationship so that measurements are actionable to the Agency.
  28. 28. 28 Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  29. 29. 29 Performance Measurement is a process by which an agency / program / function / outlet office objectively assesses and evaluates the extent to which it is accomplishing a specific objective, goal, or mission. Performance measurement alone is incomplete. Performance Management is a systemic link between company strategy, Investments, and processes. Performance Management is a comprehensive management process. The Context of Measurement
  30. 30. 30 • Enables
  31. 31. 31 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Knowing what is going on in their enterprise Effectively making and supporting decisions regarding Investments, plans, policies, schedules, and structure Specifically communicating performance expectations to subordinates Identifying performance gaps that should be analyzed and eliminated Providing feedback that compares performance to a standard Identifying performance that should be rewarded Without Measuring, Decision Makers Have No Basis For:
  32. 32. 32 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Leading Definition Lagging Input Output Outcome Objective / Quantitative Example Intermediate outcomes that predicts or drive bottom-line performance results Measure Type Bottom-line performance results resulting from actions taken Amount of Investments, assets, equipment, labor hours, or budget dollars used Units of a product or service rendered - a measure of yield Resulting effect (benefit) of the use or application of an output Empirical indicators of performance Subjective / Qualitative Perceptions and evaluations of major customers and stakeholders Employee turnover rate Employee satisfaction rating Number of Value Meal orders fulfilled Customer satisfaction rating Wait time Customer complaints received as a % of total customers served Number of cashiers Types of Measurements
  33. 33. 33 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Stakeholder / Customer Internal Processes Learning and Growth Investments • % of facility assets fully funded for upgrading • % of IT infrastructure investments approved • # of new hire positions authorized for filling • % of required contracts awarded and in place • Percentage employee absenteeism • Hours of absenteeism • Job posting response rate • Personnel turnover rate • Ratio of acceptances to offers • Time to fill vacancy • Number of unscheduled maintenance calls • Production time lost because of maintenance problems • Percentage of equipment maintained on schedule • Average number of monthly unscheduled outages • Mean time between failures • Current customer satisfaction level • Improvement in customer satisfaction • Customer retention rate • Frequency of customer contact by customer service • Average time to resolve a customer inquiry • Number of customer complaints Examples of Measurements by Perspective
  34. 34. 34 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – Appropriate Measurement The measurement, % of employees following a supervisor approved competency model, would most likely be placed in which perspective of the Balanced Scorecard? a. Stakeholder / Customer b. Learning and Growth c. Agency Investments d. Internal Processes
  35. 35. 35 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . . . b – this measurement relates to helping grow the workforce and this would most likely fit with the Learning and Growth perspective of the Balanced Scorecard.
  36. 36. 36 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • You should have at least one measurement for each objective. • Measurements define or explain objectives in quantifiable terms: Vague => We will improve customer service Precise => We will improve customer service by reducing response times by 30% by year end. • Measurements should drive change and encourage the right behavior. • Should be able to influence the outcome. Some Basic Guidelines for Good Performance Measures
  37. 37. 37 Selection Criteria for Performance Measurements  MEANINGFUL - related significantly and directly to organizations mission and goal  VALUABLE – measure the most important activities of the organization  BALANCED – inclusive of several types of measures (i.e. quality, efficiency)  LINKED - matched to a unit responsible for achieving the measure  PRACTICAL – affordable price to retrieve and/or capture data  COMPARABLE – used to make comparisons with other data over time  CREDIBLE - based on accurate and reliable data  TIMELY - use and report data in a usable timeframe  SIMPLE -- easy to calculate and understand
  38. 38. 38 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books 1. Relevant • Addresses an operational or strategic performance issue • Is results- or outcome-focused • Provides useful information to enable decision making 2. Measurable • Quantifiable and Objective • Facilitates Analysis • Can be done in a timely manner with high accuracy • Data are available and collectable 3. Actionable • Can be tracked to an appropriate person or team responsible for the activity measured • Measure relates to process inputs that can be controlled/adjusted to address concerns Three Criteria Used for Agency Scorecard
  39. 39. 39 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Measurement Relevant Measurable Actionable % of Global Outlets that follow the end to end process defined in IRPS 3 1 2 Number of score studies completed 3 2 3 % of Region Centers using ABC Models to manage 65% of their allocation costs 3 2 3 % of eligible employees who are participating in the Competency Model Development Program 3 2 2 % of map points loaded and operational in GPS Tracking 3 2 2 A “0” or “1” in any column indicates that you need to revisit this measurement before implementation. 0 = Does not apply 1 = Poor 2 = Acceptable 3 = Good Scoring Measurements Against the Three Selection Criteria
  40. 40. 40 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – Match the Objective to the Metric Assume the Agency Plan has an objective: Improve the productivity of docking services at all stations. Which of the following measurements would be most appropriate for this objective? a. Number of reruns required to complete the docking service b. % of vendor contracts executed in 90 days c. Number of people completing the off-shore warranty training program d. % of supervisors who submitted budget action plans within 60 days of close-outs
  41. 41. 41 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . . . a – If we measure re-runs, this probably will give us some benchmark by which we can measure docking station efficiency and productivity.
  42. 42. 42 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books A Closer Look at How Things Link Mission: Protect people and property Strategic Goal #1: Reduce damage caused by motor vehicle accidents Annual performance goal 1A: Reduce deaths per crashes to 1.10 per 100m miles traveled by 2005 Measure: Fatality rate per 100m miles traveled Transportation Safety Example
  43. 43. 43 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books The Measurement Pyramid Goal Outcome Performance Measures Program Program Performance Measures Program Components Program Component Performance Measures Activities Activity Performance Measures Strategic/GPRA Goals End-Outcomes Longer-Term Intermediate Outcomes Shorter-Term Intermediate Outcomes & Outputs Outputs & Inputs
  44. 44. 44 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Some Tools for Determining What to Measure Inputs Process/ System Output Intermediate Outcomes End Outcome Program Logic Model Desired Outcome Causal Analysis Process Flow Results Of Testing Not AcceptableAcceptable Prototype Product Back to Laboratory To Market
  45. 45. 45 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books 1. Outputs/Product 2. Program Inputs 3. Financial Indicators 4. Work/Activities 5. Timeliness of Services 6. Internal Measures of Quality 7. Operating Ratios 8. Outcomes of Products or Services 9. External Customer Service 10. Equity of Services to Users Source: GAO-GGD-92-65 “Agency Use of Performance Measures” Top Ten Metrics in the Public Sector
  46. 46. 46 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Table Of Contents I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  47. 47. 47 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Past performance trends per historical data. • Performance levels of similar organizational units at a comparable level that facilitates benchmarking. • Best practices across the agency, the public sector or the private sector. Must be at a pre-existing high level of performance before you use this approach. • For newly launched services, may have to establish a baseline per a prototype test and extend out from this point forward. • For major strategic shifts, may have to set directly per the plan itself without regard for hard data. How to Set Targets
  48. 48. 48 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Targets match up with measurements, one to one. • Targets require improving current levels of performance. • Targets are a stretch, but achievable: they may require improvements to existing processes. • Targets are quantifiable so that the target communicates if the expected performance was met. • Long-term targets are established before short-term targets. • Financial/Budget related targets are established before non- financial targets. Checklist for Setting Targets
  49. 49. 49 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Average Turnaround Times at Docking Sites 8 days FY05 7.5 days FY06 6.8 days FY07 Utilization Rate for Self Serve Web Portal 10% FY05 18% FY06 25% FY07 Rotation Internship Participation Rates 1,800 FY05 2,500 FY06 3,900 FY07 Glider integration mapping tool used for geo-sets Establish baseline 8 per sets 10 per sets % of agency SES Levels following IRPS from end to end for the entire year 30% FY05 40% FY05 65% FY05 % funding through SEPCO for space mapping 30% FY05 35% FY06 45% FY07 Examples of Targets
  50. 50. 50 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Leader Sponsored • Requires Investments – people, funding, technology, etc. • Has designated owners • Includes deliverables or milestones • Usually has time deadlines • May be difficult to launch – not resourced • Could encounter obstacles – people are confused, conflicts with other functions Characteristics of Initiatives
  51. 51. 51 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Initiatives Goals or Objectives Value Mapping Project Improve identification and delivery of all agency services across the full stakeholder spectrum Employee Rotation Program Improve the employee turnover and satisfaction scores Web Self Service Portal Reduce agency costs and streamline our services for more direct service delivery Common Knowledge Center Expand the overall knowledge base so that inter-functions can learn from one another Customer Survey and Analysis Tool Program Develop a more systematic process across the entire agency to better connect to our customers Shared Service Center Tracking System Reduce reworks and overlaps between our seven shared service centers Initiatives should enable strategic execution
  52. 52. 52 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books When you first launch your Initiative, you probably want to use an Output Measurement. Once the Initiative is up and running, change your measurement to an Outcome to see if the Initiative is really having strategic impact. Initiative Output Measurement Outcome Measurement Lean Process / Six Sigma Number of Projects Defined by Region Overall reductions in errors, reworks, and cycle times Activity Based Costing / Management (ABC/M) % of Service Center Outlets with ABC Models in place for Allocation Costs Reductions in identified re- activities per process study Employee Competency Models % of Employees who have a Competency Model in place Higher skill levels of employees using the models Going from Output to Outcome
  53. 53. 53 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Describes an overall strategic direction • Can improve the communication effectiveness of the Strategy Map • Examples of themes: • Innovative Services • Lean Processes • Adaptive Organization • Realign our Core Competencies • Reach the Stakeholder • Group common set of objectives around a theme Strategic Themes
  54. 54. 54 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – Sequence Of StepsThe basic steps for creating a Balanced Scorecard include: A = Align your strategy map to other organizational units B = Create your strategic plan – including goals and objectives C = Extend your strategy map into measurements and targets D = Map your strategy over four perspectives The sequence or order of these steps is (left to right): Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 a. A C B D b. C A D B c. B D A C d. C B A D
  55. 55. 55 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Multiple Choice Question – and the answer is . . . c – Step 1 or B – Start with your strategic plan Step 2 or D – Map your strategic plan Step 3 or A – Align your strategy map Step 4 or C – Extend the strategy map into measurements and targets
  56. 56. 56 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books TABLE OF CONTENTS I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  57. 57. 57 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Case Study Instructions • The following handout is an example strategic plan for the Western Agency Region Office (WARO). • Your team has been assigned the responsibility of mapping the WARO Plan into a single strategy map. • Each team will be assigned to a breakout room – use post it notes on the large white template sheets • Try to limit your objective boxes on the strategy map to no more than 20 per our 4 to 5 Rule. • If you have time, you might want to consider arranging or grouping certain objectives together around themes. • Each team will provide a 10-minute brief. • You have 90 minutes to complete the case study exercise.
  58. 58. 58 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books TABLE OF CONTENTS I. Balanced Scorecard Basics II. Creating the Strategy Map III. Good Performance Measurements IV. The Final Scorecard Components V. Case Study Exercise VI. Some Final Points
  59. 59. 59 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books Making the connection to the Baldrige Criteria Malcolm Baldrige Balanced Scorecard Leadership Learning & Growth Perspective Human Resource Capital Business Results Process Management Strategic Planning Strategy Map Learning & Growth Perspective Internal Process Perspective Customer Focus Stakeholder / Customer Perspective Measurements and Targets
  60. 60. 60 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • IRPS is the Organization’s “Strategic Management System” for creating the Strategically Focused Organization (SFO). • The Strategic Management System Module within IRPS: – Cascades scorecards down by folders – Includes a web based training component – Analytical tools include unit trends, service costing comparisons, strategy map gap analysis, alignment point scoring, and executive dashboard views sent to PDA’s. • IRPS Scorecard Module has the following features: - Project / Initiative Tracking with milestones - Automated Email Data Collection - Automated Report Distribution - Linking Capability to Agency Databases (such as SES, G-PAC, and Shared Service Docking Databases) Automated System Overview - IRPS
  61. 61. 61 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Cascade and align strategy down to the Outlet level (and beyond – personal scorecards) where execution takes place. • Capture cause effect linkages as you cascade and align down. This will ensure that all of the Agency is moving in the same strategic direction. • Identify and commit to projects and initiatives that will drive strategic execution. • Establish performance outcomes in the form of measurements and targets. • Review results on a regular basis within the Quarterly Leadership Briefings using the Balanced Scorecard framework. Highlight Important Steps
  62. 62. 62 Referenced shown in into slide h.meligy@ieee.org also from Kaplan books • Training Slides (1) • Performance Based Handbook (1) • Performance Measurement Tool Kit (1) • Formal Training: • Offered Quarterly at the Central and Western Region Offices • Annual Leadership Conference – 2 Hour Workshop • Web Based Training: • IRPS SMS – Option 6, self serve registration (1) Posted on the internet at: www.exinfm.com/workshop.html Additional Information Contact Information: Matt Evans, matt@exinfm.com,877-689-4097

