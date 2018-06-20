NLI 2018 Kenya - Team

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DEFORESTATION IN KENYA Isabellah Vincent Rodah Isaiah Esther David Kevin Dean Favour Precious Ruth
  2. 2. OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION 1. What is deforestation? 2. What are the causes of deforestation? 3 What are the effects of deforestation? 4 What are the solution to deforestation? 5What are the deforestation statistics?
  3. 3. WHAT IS DEFORESTATION •It’s the cutting down of tress without planting new ones.
  4. 4. DEFORESTATION CAUSES 1. mining 2. settlement 3. paper production 4. logging 5. production of fuel
  5. 5. DEFORESTATION EFFECTS increase soil erosion change in water shade desertification landslide pollution loss of habitat climatic change silting
  6. 6. DEFORESTATION SOLUTIONS Educate people on importance of trees Use renewable sources of fuel. Encourage tree plantation. Government to ensure people don't settle in forest. Government to burn tree logging.
  7. 7. DEFORESTATION STATISTICS • Kenya loses out 5.6million trees daily. This is about 70% of the forest cover. This means we are only left with 30% cover.
  8. 8. TAKE-HOME MESSAGE Let us all pray for God to help us conserve our environment.
  9. 9. THANK YOU!

