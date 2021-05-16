Successfully reported this slideshow.
Դասվար՝ Հասմիկ Ղազարյան 2
Սար 3 1-1 դասարան
Տուն 1-1 դասարան 4
Շուն 1-1 դասարան 5
Մուկ,կատու 1-1 դասարան 6
Լուսին 1-1 դասարան 7
Նոր տարի 1-1 դասարան 8
Ծառ, տոնածառ 1-1 դասարան 9
Չղջիկ 1-1 դասարան 10
1-1 դասարան 11
Ես 1-1 դասարան 12
Իմ ընտանիքը 1-1 դասարան 13
Դդում 1-1 դասարան 14
Մեղու 1-1 դասարան 15
1-1 դասարան 16
Իմ դպրոցը 1-1 դասարան 17
Բզեզի դպրոցը 1-1 դասարան 18
Էս էն է 1-1 դասարան 19
Խխունջ 1-1 դասարան 20
Հավ, ճուտ 1-1 դասարան 21
Օր, օրացույց 22 1-1 դասարան
Ժամ, ժամացույց 1-1 դասարան 23
Բարև, արև 1-1 դասարան 24
Նամակ Արևին ADD A FOOTER 25
Կոնֆետի անձրև 1-1 դասարան 26
Իմ էլեկտրոնային այբբենարանը
Իմ էլեկտրոնային այբբենարանը
×